Weekend Console Download Deals for Apr. 28: Golden Week 2023

Spring sales for the major console makers are all finished, but they've wrapped up in time for Golden Week. Golden Week is an annual celebration in Japan in which four national holidays all fall in a single seven-day period. It's a big deal in that region and one that is celebrated across all different sectors, including video games. That's why we're seeing some big sales happening this week across Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo, all of whom are celebrating with their own Golden Week promotions.
Meanwhile, there's still time to get a discounted Splatoon and Nintendo Switch Online membership package. The big Tears of the Kingdom Splatfest is set to begin next week, so get it while there's still time. Also, check out Xbox's UnHalloween Sale and celebrate the new Cult of the Lamb update and also dive into The Callisto Protocol for a lower price.
Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:
Xbox
The following games are a part of Xbox Games with Gold/Deals with Gold. An Xbox Live Gold Subscription is required to receive these discounts.
- Out of Space: Couch Edition - FREE!
- Lamentum - FREE!
- WWE 2K23 Deluxe Edition [Xbox Series X] - $74.99 (25% off)
- Atomic Heart Gold Edition [Xbox Series X] - $74.99 (25% off)
- Borderlands 3 Next Level Edition [Xbox Series X] - $10.49 (85% off)
- There are more Xbox games on sale in this week's Deals with Gold.
The following deals are available to all Xbox users. Xbox Live Gold members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- Select DLCs and add-ons are on sale right now during the Xbox Spring Add-on Sale.
- Golden Week Sale
- Like a Dragon: Ishin [Xbox Series X] - $47.99 (20% off)
- Monster Hunter Rise Deluxe Edition [Xbox Series X] - $24.99 (50% off)
- Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin [Xbox Series X] - $31.99 (20% off)
- Resident Evil Gold Edition [Xbox Series X] - $29.99 (40% off)
- Persona 5 Royal [Xbox Series X] - $38.99 (35% off)
- Persona 4 Golden + Persona 3 Portable - $29.61 (25% off)
- NieR Replicant - $23.99 (60% off)
- NieR: Automata BECOME AS GODS Edition - $19.99 (50% off)
- Star Ocean: The Divine Force [Xbox Series X] - $35.99 (40% off)
- Soulstice [Xbox Series X] - $27.99 (30% off)
- NARAKA: Bladepoint Ultimate Edition [Xbox Series X] - $24.99 (50% off)
- The King of Fighters 15 [Xbox Series X] - $14.99 (75% off)
- Capcom Fighting Collection - $19.99 (50% off)
- Capcom Arcade 2nd Stadium Bundle - $29.99 (25% off)
- Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition [Xbox Series X] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Octopath Traveler - $29.99 (50% off)
- Final Fantasy 15 Royal Edition - $17.49 (50% off)
- Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory - $29.99 (50% off)
- Kingdom Hearts 3 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Dragon Ball FighterZ - $8.99 (85% off)
- Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection - $9.89 (67% off)
- Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection - $14.99 (50% off)
- The Disney Afternoon Collection - $4.99 (75% off)
- More from the Xbox Golden Week Sale.
- Tom Clancy Franchise Sale
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Operator Edition [Xbox Series X] - $35.99 (55% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Extraction Deluxe Edition [Xbox Series X] - $14.99 (70% off)
- Tom Clancy's The Division 2: Warlords of New York Edition - $17.99 (70% off)
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint Ultimate Edition - $23.99 (80% off)
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Wildlands - $9.99 (80% off)
- UnHalloween Horror Series
- The Callisto Protocol [Xbox Series X] - $41.99 (40% off)
- Cult of the Lamb [Xbox Series X] - $16.24 (35% off)
- Vampire Survivors [Xbox Series X] - $3.74 (25% off)
- Dead by Daylight [Xbox Series X] - $11.99 (60% off)
- Hades [Xbox Series X] - $14.99 (40% off)
- Amnesia Collection - $5.99 (80% off)
- The Walking Dead: The Telltale Definitive Series - $24.99 (50% off)
- Death's Door [Xbox Series X] - $9.99 (50% off)
- Immortality [Xbox Series X] - $14.99 (25% off)
- Nobody Saves the World [Xbox Series X] - $14.99 (40% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 6 - $17.99 (40% off)
- More from the Xbox UnHalloween Horror Sale.
PlayStation
The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- NBA 2K23 [PS5] - $13.99 (80% off)
- May Savings
- WWE 2K23 [PS5] - $44.99 (25% off)
- Deceive Inc. [PS5] - $15.99 (20% off)
- Deliver Us Mars [PS5/PS4] - $20.99 (30% off)
- Marvel's Midnight Suns Digital+ Edition [PS5] - $39.99 (50% off)
- One Piece Odyssey [PS5/PS4] - $41.99 (30% off)
- Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade [PS5] - $39.89 (43% off)
- Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin Digital Deluxe Edition [PS5/PS4] - $47.99 (20% off)
- Cult of the Lamb Cultist Edition [PS5/PS4] - $19.49 (35% off)
- Tunic [PS5/PS4] - $23.99 (20% off)
- Deathloop [PS5] - $19.79 (67% off)
- Resident Evil Village Gold Edition [PS5/PS4] - $29.99 (40% off)
- The Last of Us Remastered - $9.99 (50% off)
- It Takes Two [PS5/PS4] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Hades [PS5/PS4] - $14.99 (40% off)
- Temtem [PS5] - $35.99 (20% off)
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla [PS5/PS4] - $14.99 (75% off)
- Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy [PS5/PS4] - $17.99 (70% off)
- The King of Fighters 15 [PS5/PS4] - $23.99 (60% off)
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition - $14.99 (75% off)
- Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition [PS5] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Escape Academy [PS5/PS4] - $14.99 (25% off)
- Subnautica Below Zero [PS5/PS4] - $12.59 (58% off)
- Mortal Shell: Enhanced Edition [PS5/PS4] - $11.99 (60% off)
- Just Dance 2023 Edition [PS5] - $23.99 (60% off)
- Unpacking [PS5/PS4] - $13.99 (30% off)
- Dead Cells - $12.49 (50% off)
- Astroneer - $11.99 (60% off)
- Ghosts 'n Goblins Resurrection - $14.99 (50% off)
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy - $15.99 (60% off)
- LIMBO + INSIDE - $6.99 (75% off)
- More from the PlayStation May Savings Sale.
- Golden Week
- Monster Hunter Rise [PS5/PS4] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Resident Evil Village [PS5/PS4] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Tetris Effect Connected [PS5] - $29.99 (25% off)
- Bloodborne Complete Edition - $17.49 (50% off)
- Persona 5 Royal [PS5] - $38.99 (35% off)
- Persona 4 Golden - $14.99 (25% off)
- Persona 3 Portable - $14.99 (25% off)
- NEO: The World Ends With You - $29.99 (50% off)
- NieR Replicant - $23.99 (60% off)
- Shadow of the Colossus - $9.99 (50% off)
- Capcom Fighting Collection - $19.99 (50% off)
- Street Fighter 5 Champion Edition - $9.89 (67% off)
- Tekken 7 Definitive Edition - $19.19 (84% off)
- Dragon Ball FighterZ: FighterZ Edition - $14.24 (85% off)
- Lost Judgment [PS5/PS4] - $20.99 (65% off)
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon [PS5/PS4] - $17.99 (70% off)
- Dragon Quest Builders 2 - $23.99 (40% off)
- The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles - $19.99 (50% off)
- Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection - $14.99 (50% off)
- Trials of Mana - $24.99 (50% off)
- Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory - $29.99 (50% off)
- Actraiser Renaissance - $17.99 (40% off)
- Various Daylife - $13.19 (34% off)
- Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen - $4.79 (84% off)
- Fire Pro Wrestling World - $7.49 (85% off)
- Ni no Kuni 2: Revenant Kingdom - $9.59 (84% off)
- Marvel vs. Capcom Infinite - $7.99 (80% off)
- Dead Rising Triple Pack - $14.87 (75% off)
- LocoRoco 2 Remastered - $7.49 (50% off)
- World of Final Fantasy - $9.99 (40% off)
- More from the PlayStation Golden Week Sale.
The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.
- Meet Your Maker [PS5/PS4] - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure [PS5/PS4] - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Tails of Iron [PS5/PS4] - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Here's a full list of all of the free add-ons available exclusively for PlayStation Plus members.
Nintendo Switch
- Splatoon 3 + Nintendo Switch Online 3 Month Membership - $54.38 (20% off)
- All Jupiter Picross titles are on sale now!
- WB Games Supersized Sale
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - $23.99 (60% off)
- LEGO Harry Potter Collection - $9.99 (80% off)
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate - $11.99 (80% off)
- LEGO Jurassic World - $7.99 (80% off)
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes - $19.99 (50% off)
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 Deluxe Edition - $8.99 (80% off)
- The LEGO Movie 2 Videogame - $5.99 (85% off)
- Scribblenauts Mega Pack - $5.99 (85% off)
- Capcom Golden Week Sale
- Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection - $9.99 (66% off)
- Capcom Fighting Bundle - $24.99 (58% off)
- Mega Man X Legacy Collection - $7.99 (60% off)
- Mega Man Legacy Collection - $7.99 (46% off)
- Monster Hunter Rise - $19.99 (50% off)
- Resident Evil 3 Cloud - $19.99 (33% off)
- Resident Evil 2 Cloud - $29.99 (25% off)
- Resident Evil 7: Biohazard Cloud - $29.99 (25% off)
- Resident Evil Village Cloud - $29.99 (25% off)
- Devil May Cry 3 Special Edition - $9.99 (50% off)
- Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection - $14.99 (50% off)
- Mega Man 11 - $9.99 (66% off)
- Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate - $11.99 (70% off)
- Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin - $19.99 (50% off)
- Okami HD - $9.99 (50% off)
- Onimusha: Warlords - $7.99 (60% off)
- Resident Evil 4 - $9.99 (50% off)
- The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles - $19.99 (50% off)
- Ultra Street Fighter 2: The Final Challengers - $19.99 (50% off)
- Capcom Beat 'Em Up Bundle - $9.99 (50% off)
- Capcom Arcade Stadium Packs 1+2+3 - $19.99 (50% off)
- Capcom Arcade 2nd Stadium Bundle - $29.99 (25% off)
- Capcom Fighting Collection - $19.99 (50% off)
- Ghosts 'n Goblins Resurrection - $14.99 (50% off)
- Shinsekai Into the Depths - $9.99 (50% off)
- Square Enix Golden Week Sale
- Actraiser Renaissance - $17.99 (40% off)
- Balan Wonderworld - $11.99 (70% off)
- Chocobo GP - $24.99 (50% off)
- Chocobo's Mystery Dungeon EVERY BUDDY! - $15.99 (60% off)
- Collection of Mana - $19.99 (50% off)
- Collection of SaGa Final Fantasy Legend - $11.99 (40% off)
- Dragon Quest - $3.24 (35% off)
- Dragon Quest 2: Luminaries of the Legendary Line - $4.21 (35% off)
- Dragon Quest 3: The Seeds of Salvation - $8.11 (35% off)
- Dragon Quest Treasures - $35.99 (40% off)
- Dungeon Encounters - $14.99 (50% off)
- Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered - $11.99 (60% off)
- Final Fantasy 9 - $10.49 (50% off)
- Final Fantasy 7 - $7.99 (50% off)
- Final Fantasy 8 Remastered - $9.99 (50% off)
- Final Fantasy X/X-2 Remaster - $24.99 (50% off)
- Final Fantasy 12: The Zodiac Age - $24.99 (50% off)
- Final Fantasy 15 Pocket Edition HD - $11.99 (60% off)
- Harvestella - $29.99 (50% off)
- I am Setsuna - $15.99 (60% off)
- Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 ReMIX Cloud Version - $19.99 (50% off)
- Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue Cloud Version - $24.99 (50% off)
- Kingdom Hearts 3 + Re Mind Cloud Version - $24.99 (50% off)
- Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory - $29.99 (50% off)
- Legend of Mana - $14.99 (50% off)
- Lost Sphear - $14.99 (70% off)
- NEO: The World Ends With You - $29.99 (50% off)
- NieR: Automata The End of YoRHa Edition - $29.99 (25% off)
- Oninaki - $19.99 (60% off)
- Romancing SaGa 2 - $7.49 (70% off)
- Romancing SaGa 3 - $8.69 (70% off)
- SaGa Frontier Remastered - $14.99 (40% off)
- SaGa SCARLET GRACE: AMBITIONS - $8.99 (70% off)
- Spelunker Party - $8.99 (70% off)
- Star Ocean First Departure R - $8.39 (60% off)
- Tactics Ogre: Reborn - $32.99 (34% off)
- The Centennial Case: A Shijima Story - $24.99 (50% off)
- The DioField Chronicle - $29.99 (50% off)
- Trials of Mana - $24.99 (50% off)
- Various Daylife - $19.13 (34% off)
- World of Final Fantasy Maxima - $15.99 (60% off)
- Oddworld: Soulstorm - $29.99 (40% off)
- Tinykin - $16.24 (35% off)
- BIT.TRIP COLLECTION - $3.79 (62% off)
If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments.
