Weekend Console Download Deals for Apr. 28: Golden Week 2023

Golden Week promotions are underway across Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo.
Ozzie Mejia
Ozzie Mejia
Spring sales for the major console makers are all finished, but they've wrapped up in time for Golden Week. Golden Week is an annual celebration in Japan in which four national holidays all fall in a single seven-day period. It's a big deal in that region and one that is celebrated across all different sectors, including video games. That's why we're seeing some big sales happening this week across Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo, all of whom are celebrating with their own Golden Week promotions.

Meanwhile, there's still time to get a discounted Splatoon and Nintendo Switch Online membership package. The big Tears of the Kingdom Splatfest is set to begin next week, so get it while there's still time. Also, check out Xbox's UnHalloween Sale and celebrate the new Cult of the Lamb update and also dive into The Callisto Protocol for a lower price.

Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:

Xbox

The following games are a part of Xbox Games with Gold/Deals with Gold. An Xbox Live Gold Subscription is required to receive these discounts.

The following deals are available to all Xbox users. Xbox Live Gold members may be eligible for additional discounts.

PlayStation

The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts.

The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.

Nintendo Switch

If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments.

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

