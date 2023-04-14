Splatoon 3 celebrates Tears of the Kingdom with a Triforce Splatfest Choose between Power, Wisdom, and Courage in the next Splatoon 3 Splatfest.

As Nintendo transitions into its full marketing push for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, we’re set to receive an unexpected crossover with one of the publisher’s other original properties. Splatoon 3 will kick off its next Splatfest in May, and it’s directly tied into the iconic Triforce from the Zelda franchise. Power, Wisdom, and Courage are the three options for the May 2023 Splatoon 3 Splatfest.

The next Splatfest was announced in a tweet from the Nintendo of America account. The Zelda-themed Splatfest will take place from May 5 to May 7, opening at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET and closing at that same time. The Splatfest prompt asks players which they seek: Power, Wisdom, or Courage. As depicted by the official graphic, the three options correspond to Ganondorf, Zelda, and Link.

A special Splatoon x The Legend of #Zelda Splatfest in #Splatoon3 is ink-coming! Will you side with #TeamPower, #TeamWisdom, or #TeamCourage?



This special in-game event runs from 5/5 at 5pm PT to 5/7 at 5pm PT! pic.twitter.com/DuzbCEIXmi — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) April 14, 2023

This Splatfest will also include a special version of Scorch Gorge for its Tricolor Turf War. The map is in the shape of a triangle, with its three corners sectioned off to resemble the Triforce from The Legend of Zelda series. Official artwork for the Splatfest also teases the unique shirts that players will be able to equip during the event.

This won’t be the first time that Splatoon 3 cross-promotes another Nintendo franchise through its Splatfest events. Last year, players were asked to choose between Water, Fire, and Grass-Types to celebrate the release of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

The Triforce Splatfest will kick off just one week before the release of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom on May 12, 2023. The Breath of the Wild sequel sees Link once again on an adventure through Hyrule, wielding new abilities and working alongside old allies to defeat a great evil.