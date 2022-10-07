Splatoon 3 and Pokemon come together for November's Splatfest Splatoon 3 players will get to choose between Team Grass, Team Fire, and Team Water for the next Splatfest in celebration of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

It’s a good time to be a Nintendo fan right now. Coming into the end of the year, Switch players have a lot of high-profile releases to check out between the potently popular Splatoon 3 and the upcoming Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. With that in mind, it looks like these two lovely franchises are coming together for a fun event: namely an upcoming Splatoon 3 Splatfest. In celebration of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet’s launch in November, a Splatfest will be held that pits Team Grass, Team Fire, and Team Water against one another for inky dominance.

Nintendo announced the upcoming collaborative Pokemon x Splatoon 3 Splatfest on the Nintendo Twitter on October 7, 2022. With Pokemon Scarlet and Violet launching in November, Splatoon 3 is repping the fun with this Splatfest. Players will be able to engage in the battle for starter Pokemon supremacy from November 12 to November 14 next month. This leads right up to the launch of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, which will come out on November 18, 2022.

Always a fun and feisty subject in Pokemon, the next Splatoon 3 Splatfest pits starter types against each other. Water, Grass, and Fire: Which will you choose?

Source: Nintendo

This is a pretty delightful theme for the latest Splatfest (assuming there isn’t another before the Pokemon collaboration next month). Players will get to enjoy two beloved franchises in one place over a particularly aggressive topic in the Pokemon community. Which starters are best? Grass, Fire, or Water type? Of course, it will also be fun to see what picks Shiver, Frye, and Big Man of the game’s Deep Cut trio go with.

The last Splatfest pitted deserted island needs against one another with Gear coming out on top of Fun and Food. What kind of battles and voting are in store for this next one? We’ll see soon enough as the Splatfest comes our way in November. Stay tuned for further coverage and details!