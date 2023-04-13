Sidon & other BOTW Champions return to aid link in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Riju also seemingly made an appearance during the final trailer for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Arguably, one of the best parts of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild was its strong cast of characters, including the Champions of Hyrule and the various characters would succeed them. It looks like Sidon, Riju, and other familiar faces will return to aid Link in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom too. If the latest trailer was any indication, they may even fight alongside Link in certain points of the game.

The last trailer for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom went live on April 13, 2023. In said trailer, we got one of our first looks at Sidon, and he appears to be fighting right alongside like in a battle that didn’t look like a cinematic. Meanwhile, earlier in the trailer, Riju seemingly makes an appearance as well. Or at least, someone wielding the legendary Thunder Helm makes an appearance, but given that the artifact was a royal treasure of the Gerudo, it seems likely it’s Riju.

The shot of Link and Sidon battling an enemy together seems to imply that Sidon and other Breath of the Wild Champions will play roles beyond cinematics in the game.

Source: Nintendo

Notably, it doesn’t seem like Breath of the Wild’s Goron Champion Yunobo or its Rito champion Teba appear in this last trailer, though Link seems to be aided by a different white Rito that looks like they could be related to Teba, even so far as having Teba’s coloration and using a bow like the character as well.

Nonetheless, the shot of Link fighting unscripted beside Sidon raises some interesting questions. Will the Champions be confined to special events in Tears of the Kingdom? Will we be able to call on their help throughout the game? These characters have been a huge part of Breath of the Wild and Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity, so it seems likely they could play a bigger role in Tears of the Kingdom. Either way, it’s another exciting wrinkle alongside the reveal of Ganondorf himself for the game. With Tears of the Kingdom now right around the corner, stay tuned for further details and coverage leading up to the May release date.