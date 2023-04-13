Watch the final The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom trailer here The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is receiving its last trailer before it releases next month.

The time has come for Nintendo to reveal the final trailer for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. The game is a little under a month away, and between now and then, this will be players last chance to get their eyes on fresh footage and content. You can watch the livestream reveal of the third trailer right here on Shacknews.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom final trailer

The third and final trailer for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom will be revealed today at 7:00 a.m. PT / 10 a.m. ET. You can catch the livestream using the YouTube video embed below or by visiting the Nintendo of America YouTube channel directly.

While you wait for the livestream to drop, or if you’ve already watched it (depending on when you’re reading this), take a moment to look over our Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom page. We’ve got a ton of articles dedicated to Nintendo’s upcoming title, including a look at the new abilities, a pre-order guide, and a big dive into every tiny detail we noticed in the February trailer.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is scheduled to release on May 12, 2023 on Nintendo Switch. Some folks were maybe concerned the game would get delayed again, but Direct Eiji Aonuma confirmed that it has gone gold as of March 28. All that’s left to do now is comb through every single trailer while waiting for its release date.