The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom preorder guide

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is proving to be extremely popular already, with players rushing to secure a copy by preordering ahead of release. As the sequel to the critically acclaimed Breath of the Wild, snagging a preorder will be important, especially for the coveted Collector’s Edition, with its appealing goodies. Below are the varieties of ways you can pick up a copy of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Use the links to jump to the section you need:

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is scheduled to release on May 12, 2023. Take a look at our 2023 video game release date calendar for more information. The game is set to be the first Nintendo Switch title to be sold for a recommended retail price of $69.99 USD. Players that want to pick up the Collector’s Edition can expect a higher price point of $129.99 USD but this version will come with a wealth of collectible items. Users should also check out the new Link amiibo which retails for $15.99 USD.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom standard edition



Source: Nintendo

There are a lot of ways to preorder a standard version of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Basically every major retailer will have the option to secure you a copy.

Amazon (Unavailable at the time of writing)

Best Buy

Target

Target GameStop

It’s also worth noting that players can preorder The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom via the Nintendo Online store. Furthermore, those with a Nintendo Switch Online subscription can purchase a Game Voucher bundle for $99.98 USD. This comes with two vouchers that can be used to purchase any two games from a specific selection.

Consumers can preorder Tears of the Kingdom using one voucher and then use the second to pick up another game they want from the selection. At the time of writing, some of the eligible games include:

Pikmin 4

Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp

Fire Emblem Engage

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Splatoon 3

Kirby and the Forgotten Land

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

And so much more!

Basically, if you were already thinking of picking up a game on the list, you can essentially save yourself $30. For example, buying Tears of the Kingdom ($69.99) and Pikmin 4 ($59.99) separately would cost $129.98. Instead, if you bought the Game Voucher ($99.98), you could buy both of those using one voucher each. This would save you exactly $30.

There are only a couple of caveats: the offer is only for Nintendo Switch Online subscribers, the Game Vouchers can only be used on eligible titles, and the vouchers expire after 12 months.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Collector’s Edition

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Collector’s Edition comes packed full of items that any self-respecting fan of the series couldn’t do without. The collection includes a physical version of the game, a steelbook case with hieroglyphic design, an art book featuring concept art, an iconart poster, and a set of four pins. This version of the game will set you back $129.99 USD.



Source: Nintendo

As of writing, preorders for the Collector’s Edition are currently unavailable. We’ll be sure to update this once we get word that they have gone live. There’s a high chance these will sell out quickly, so get in and preorder it as soon as can!

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Link amiibo



Source: Nintendo

Players will also want to get their hands on the official Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Link amiibo featuring Link striking a pose with his corrupted hand. By tapping the amiibo, players will be able to access materials and weapons as well as a special fabric for Link’s glider. The Link amiibo costs $15.99 USD.

So there you have it, all the versions of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom that can you preorder before the game releases on May 12, 2023. For those that just want a standard version, it could be worth checking out the Game Voucher offer. Anyone that wants a Collector’s Edition, expect these to sell out fast. Stay locked to Shacknews as we keep you up to date on when preorders go live and what other deals we find!

