The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom's final trailer gave us our first look at Ganondorf Iconic adversary Ganondorf makes an appearance during the newest trailer for Tears of the Kingdom.

Nintendo has released the final trailer for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. It’s the largest look we’ve gotten at the game yet, showcasing not only more of the story, but the various allies and enemies that Link will face during his adventure. While the return of Ganondorf had been teased in previous trailers, this new trailer gave us our first look at the big bad.

Ganondorf popped up during the final pre-launch trailer for Tears of the Kingdom. The villain appears in his humanoid form, shouting as red mist swirls around him. It’s similar to the effect we saw in Breath of the Wild when the Blood Moon would cause enemies to respawn around Hyrule. There is also some voice-over dialogue that points to some sort of resurrection of Ganondorf. “Do not look away, you would miss a king’s revival, and the birth of his new world.”

Interestingly enough, during the same sequence where we see Ganondorf surrounded by red mist, a similar effect swirls and engulfs Link’s right arm, which is the same one that has been shown to use abilities similar to the Sheikah Slate from Breath of the Wild.

The new Tears of the Kingdom trailer also features Zelda, who at one point, looks up to the sky and asks Link to find her. We also see the return of the Champions from Breath of the Wild, seemingly aiding link in battle against a number of deadly foes. Furthermore, the trailer gives us another look at Recall, Ultrahand, and Link’s other new abilities. We’re less than one month away from the release of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom on May 12, 2023, so stick with Shacknews for everything you need to know.