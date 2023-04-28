Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Vampire Survivors is getting an animated series

Story Kitchen and Poncle are partnering for the Vampire Survivors animated series.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
1

Vampire Survivors was one of 2022’s beloved indie releases, a unique roguelike offering excellent vampire-slaying action. The game has continued to grow in popularity and bring in new players, and will soon be making the move to a new entertainment medium. A Vampire Survivors animated series is in development, with developer Poncle involved in the production.

It was reported by Deadline that Vampire Survivors is receiving an animated series adaptation. Poncle is partnering with Story Kitchen, the same team handling the live-action film adaptation of Sifu. There is no word on where the show will land, as the current plan is to shop Vampire Survivors to various TV networks.

A combat encounter in Vampire Survivors.

Source: Poncle

“The most important thing in Vampire Survivors is the story, so it’s a dream come true to see what started as a little indie game I made on my weekends come to life as an animated TV show!,” says poncle founder Galante. “It’s also great to be partnering up with such experienced and talented people to make the show. I do wonder if they’ve realized that there isn’t a single vampire in Vampire Survivors, though.”

Dmitri M. Johnson, cofounder of Story Kitchen, also provided a statement about the project.

Vampire Survivors joins the growing list of video game adaptations in the works. As for the gaming side, Vampire Survivors’ Tides of the Foscari DLC was released earlier this month. For more on Vampire Survivors news, Shacknews has you covered.

