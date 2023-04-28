Weekend PC Download Deals for Apr. 28: Star Wars Day starts early

Readers who have checked their calendar may have noticed that next Friday would not, in fact, be May the 4th. Instead, it would be Cinco de Mayo. Sure, it's possible to have a Star Wars Day promotion start up next Thursday and run it through the weekend, but that's not what Steam and GOG.com have in mind this year. Instead, the Star Wars Day promotions have started up a week early, partly to celebrate the release of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. Get discounts on classic Star Wars titles, including the old-school X-Wing and TIE Fighter games and the Knights of the Old Republic series.

Golden Week is also underway. Steam (along with Green Man Gaming) is packed with Golden Week promotions. Valve's storefront is also celebrating a few new releases with a few discounts. Live A Live and The Last Case of Benedict Fox both arrived this week and both are discounted for their launch period. Cassette Beasts may not get a big launch discount on Steam, but it is 20 percent off over at Gamesplanet, so check that out there.

Lastly, the Xbox Game Studios promotion is still active over on Steam and it has upped the ante slightly. Grounded is still on sale and it's also in the middle of a free weekend for anyone who wants to try it out. Make some space for a few other Steam free weekends, including ones for Deceive Inc., NARAKA: Bladepoint, and TerraTech.

Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:

Blizzard

Epic Games Store

Fanatical

Build Your Own Platinum Bundle! For the month of April, select from the following games: Always Legacy, Super Alloy Ranger, Treasures of the Aegean, Mago, Gearshifters, Windbound, House Builder, Right and Down, Lucy: The Eternity She Wished For, The Black Heart, Golf It, Black Book, Siege Survival: Gloria Victis, Labyrinthine, and Boomerang Fu. Select 3 for $9.99, 5 for $14.99, or 7 for $19.99. DRMs vary.

Gamebillet

Gamersgate

GamesPlanet

GOG.com

Green Man Gaming

Humble Bundle

Subscribe to Humble Choice for $11.99 each month. For the month of April, you'll receive Death Stranding Director's Cut, Aliens Fireteam Elite, Rollerdrome, Life is Strange 2, The Life and Suffering of Sir Brante, Monster Prom 2: Monster Camp, Revita, and Founders' Fortune. DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store.

Pay $10 for Zombie Army Trilogy, The Anacrusis, Killing Floor 2 Digital Deluxe Edition, and Warhammer 2: Vermintide 2. Pay $15 or more to also receive Zombie Army 4 and Back 4 Blood. These activate on Steam.

Pay $12 for Superfly and Vertigo Remastered. Pay $15 or more to also receive RUMBLE and Into the Radius VR. Pay $18 or more to also receive BattleGroupVR, Wanderer, and Zenith: The Lost City. These activate on Steam and require a VR headset.

Ubisoft Store

Steam

If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments.