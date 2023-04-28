Weekend PC Download Deals for Apr. 28: Star Wars Day starts early

Readers who have checked their calendar may have noticed that next Friday would not, in fact, be May the 4th. Instead, it would be Cinco de Mayo. Sure, it's possible to have a Star Wars Day promotion start up next Thursday and run it through the weekend, but that's not what Steam and GOG.com have in mind this year. Instead, the Star Wars Day promotions have started up a week early, partly to celebrate the release of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. Get discounts on classic Star Wars titles, including the old-school X-Wing and TIE Fighter games and the Knights of the Old Republic series.
Golden Week is also underway. Steam (along with Green Man Gaming) is packed with Golden Week promotions. Valve's storefront is also celebrating a few new releases with a few discounts. Live A Live and The Last Case of Benedict Fox both arrived this week and both are discounted for their launch period. Cassette Beasts may not get a big launch discount on Steam, but it is 20 percent off over at Gamesplanet, so check that out there.
Lastly, the Xbox Game Studios promotion is still active over on Steam and it has upped the ante slightly. Grounded is still on sale and it's also in the middle of a free weekend for anyone who wants to try it out. Make some space for a few other Steam free weekends, including ones for Deceive Inc., NARAKA: Bladepoint, and TerraTech.
Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:
Blizzard
- StarCraft 2 Carbot Complete Bundle - $9.99 (19% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Welcome to the Nexus Bundle - $15.99 (70% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Heroic Reinforcement Bundle - $39.99 (70% off)
Epic Games Store
- Breathedge - FREE until 5/4
- Poker Club - FREE until 5/4
- Evil Dead: The Game GOTY Edition - $32.99 (34% off)
- Endling: Extinction is Forever - $19.79 (34% off)
- Watch Dogs: Legion - $11.99 (80% off)
- For Honor - $7.49 (75% off)
Fanatical
Build Your Own Platinum Bundle! For the month of April, select from the following games: Always Legacy, Super Alloy Ranger, Treasures of the Aegean, Mago, Gearshifters, Windbound, House Builder, Right and Down, Lucy: The Eternity She Wished For, The Black Heart, Golf It, Black Book, Siege Survival: Gloria Victis, Labyrinthine, and Boomerang Fu. Select 3 for $9.99, 5 for $14.99, or 7 for $19.99. DRMs vary.
- WWE 2K23 [Steam] - $40.19 (33% off)
- River City Girls 2 [Steam] - $31.88 (20% off)
- Marvel's Midnight Suns [Steam] - $26.99 (55% off)
- A Plague Tale: Requiem [Steam] - $32.49 (35% off)
- Return to Monkey Island [Steam] - $19.99 (20% off)
- Cult of the Lamb [Steam] - $18.74 (25% off)
- Dying Light 2: Stay Human [Steam] - $25.19 (58% off)
- Escape Academy [Steam] - $14.69 (27% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - $19.19 (68% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 Premium Edition - $13.49 (55% off)
- Card Shark [Steam] - $12.99 (35% off)
- Death's Door [Steam] - $9.99 (50% off)
- Tiny Tina's Wonderlands Chaotic Great Edition [Steam] - $35.99 (55% off)
- The Quarry [Steam] - $21.59 (64% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 9 [Steam] - $22.04 (27% off)
- PGA Tour 2K23 [Steam] - $17.99 (70% off)
- NBA 2K23 [Steam] - $13.19 (78% off)
- Chorus [Steam] - $14.39 (64% off)
- Rollerdrome [Steam] - $13.19 (56% off)
- Sid Meier's Civilization 6 Anthology [Steam] - $24.99 (75% off)
- The Outer Worlds: Spacer's Choice Edition [Steam] - $41.99 (30% off)
- BioShock: The Collection [Steam] - $10.79 (82% off)
- Payday 2 Legacy Collection [Steam] - $12.53 (84% off)
Gamebillet
- Resident Evil 4 (2023) [Steam] - $48.96 (18% off)
- Returnal [Steam] - $48.95 (18% off)
- Dying Light 2: Stay Human [Steam] - $26.39 (56% off)
- Cult of the Lamb - $18.71 (25% off)
- Return to Monkey Island - $19.96 (20% off)
- Card Shark - $12.96 (35% off)
- Monster Hunter Rise [Steam] - $15.84 (60% off)
- Capcom Fighting Collection [Steam] - $19.45 (51% off)
- Resident Evil Village [Steam] - $15.84 (60% off)
- The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles [Steam] - $17.80 (55% off)
- Tales of Arise [Steam] - $19.17 (68% off)
- Scarlet Nexus [Steam] - $12.90 (78% off)
- The Disney Afternoon Collection [Steam] - $4.24 (79% off)
Gamersgate
- Blood Bowl 3 [Steam] - $23.08 (23% off)
- One Piece Odyssey [Steam] - $36.95 (38% off)
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla Ragnarok Edition [Ubisoft] - $30.44 (70% off)
- The Dark Pictures Anthology: The Devil in Me [Steam] - $26.39 (34% off)
- Pac-Man World Re-PAC [Steam] - $17.15 (43% off)
- Pac-Man Museum+ [Steam] - $8.79 (56% off)
- Tales of Arise [Steam] - $21.11 (65% off)
- Scarlet Nexus [Steam] - $13.19 (78% off)
- Biomutant [Steam] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Chorus [Steam] - $22.79 (43% off)
- Beyond Good & Evil [Ubisoft] - $2.60 (74% off)
- Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time [Ubisoft] - $1.73 (83% off)
GamesPlanet
- Cassette Beasts [Steam] - $15.99 (20% off)
- Crusader Kings 3 [Steam] - $37.99 (24% off)
- Detroit: Become Human [Steam] - $17.99 (55% off)
- Alien: Isolation The Collection [Steam] - $8.99 (82% off)
- Find the full list of weekly deals on GamesPlanet.
GOG.com
- Cult of the Lamb - $16.24 (35% off)
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition - $14.99 (70% off)
- No Man's Sky - $29.99 (50% off)
- Star Wars Sale
- Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic - $3.49 (65% off)
- Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords - $3.49 (65% off)
- Star Wars Episode I Racer - $3.49 (65% off)
- Star Wars Battlefront 2 Classic - $3.49 (65% off)
- Star Wars Battlefront Classic - $3.99 (60% off)
- Star Wars Republic Commando - $3.49 (65% off)
- Star Wars: Shadows of the Empire - $2.09 (65% off)
- Star Wars: TIE Fighter Special Edition - $3.49 (65% off)
- Star Wars: X-Wing Special Edition - $3.49 (65% off)
- Star Wars: X-Wing vs. TIE Fighter Special Edition - $3.49 (65% off)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Complete Saga - $4.99 (75% off)
- Celebrate the classic Star Wars games with GOG.com! Check out everything featured in the GOG.com May the 4th Sale.
- Alien Isolation: The Collection - $9.99 (80% off)
- Diablo + Hellfire - $7.99 (20% off)
- Warcraft 1+2 Bundle - $11.99 (20% off)
- Coffee Talk - $6.49 (50% off)
- This War of Mine Complete Edition - $4.07 (85% off)
- Tomb Raider GOTY Edition - $4.99 (75% off)
- System Shock 2 - $2.49 (75% off)
- Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous Enhanced Edition - $11.99 (70% off)
- Baldur's Gate 2 Enhanced Edition - $4.99 (75% off)
- Baldur's Gate Enhanced Edition - $4.99 (75% off)
- Neverwinter Nights Enhanced Edition - $4.99 (75% off)
- Icewind Dale Enhanced Edition - $4.99 (75% off)
- Planescape: Torment Enhanced Edition - $4.99 (75% off)
- Dragon's Lair Trilogy - $7.99 (60% off)
- Blade Runner Enhanced Edition - $7.39 (26% off)
- Metal Gear Solid - $6.99 (30% off)
- Homeworld Remastered Collection - $3.49 (90% off)
- FTL Advanced Edition - $2.49 (75% off)
Green Man Gaming
- Hi-Fi Rush [Steam] - $22.94 (24% off)
- Blood Bowl 3 [Steam] - $23.39 (22% off)
- Ravenswatch [Steam Early Access] - $15.59 (22% off)
- Square Enix Week
- Live A Live [Steam] - $39.99 (20% off)
- Forspoken [Steam] - $46.89 (33% off)
- Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade [Steam] - $39.89 (43% off)
- Tactics Ogre Reborn [Steam] - $32.99 (34% off)
- Triangle Strategy [Steam] - $30.00 (50% off)
- NieR Replicant [Steam] - $24.00 (60% off)
- NieR: Automata Game of the YoRHa Edition [Steam] - $20.00 (50% off)
- Bravely Default 2 [Steam] - $30.00 (50% off)
- More from the Green Man Gaming Square Enix Golden Week Sale.
- Deliver Us Mars [Steam] - $19.79 (34% off)
- Devil May Cry 5 [Steam] - $8.51 (72% off)
- Trials Rising [Ubisoft] - $3.43 (83% off)
- Steep [Ubisoft] - $3.87 (87% off)
Humble Bundle
Subscribe to Humble Choice for $11.99 each month. For the month of April, you'll receive Death Stranding Director's Cut, Aliens Fireteam Elite, Rollerdrome, Life is Strange 2, The Life and Suffering of Sir Brante, Monster Prom 2: Monster Camp, Revita, and Founders' Fortune. DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store.
Pay $10 for Zombie Army Trilogy, The Anacrusis, Killing Floor 2 Digital Deluxe Edition, and Warhammer 2: Vermintide 2. Pay $15 or more to also receive Zombie Army 4 and Back 4 Blood. These activate on Steam.
Pay $12 for Superfly and Vertigo Remastered. Pay $15 or more to also receive RUMBLE and Into the Radius VR. Pay $18 or more to also receive BattleGroupVR, Wanderer, and Zenith: The Lost City. These activate on Steam and require a VR headset.
- Live A Live [Steam] - $39.99 (20% off)
- Cult of the Lamb [Steam] - $16.24 (35% off)
- Star Wars Day Sale
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - $19.99 (60% off)
- Star Wars Jedi Knight Collection - $9.19 (54% off)
- Star Wars X-Wing Series - $10.49 (65% off)
- Star Wars Classics Collection - $18.54 (65% off)
- Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic - $3.49 (65% off)
- Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic 2: The Sith Lords - $3.49 (65% off)
- More from the Humble Store's Star Wars Sale.
- April Indie Sellathon
- 7 Days to Die [Steam Early Access] - $5.99 (76% off)
- Ultimate Chicken Horse [Steam] - $7.49 (50% off)
- Human: Fall Flat [Steam] - $5.99 (70% off)
- Lawn Mowing Simulator [Steam] - $7.99 (60% off)
- PC Building Simulator [Steam] - $4.99 (75% off)
- Atomicrops [Steam/Epic] - $3.74 (75% off)
- Call of the Sea [Steam] - $8.99 (55% off)
- More from the Humble Store's April Indie Sellathon.
- Alien Day Sale
- Alien: Isolation [Steam] - $7.99 (80% off)
- Prey [Steam] - $7.49 (75% off)
- XCOM Ultimate Collection [Steam] - $19.36 (87% off)
- Kerbal Space Program [Steam] - $9.99 (75% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 6 [Steam] - $17.99 (40% off)
- Sid Meier's Civilization: Beyond Earth [Steam] - $9.99 (75% off)
- Quake 4 [Steam] - $4.94 (67% off)]
- More from the Humble Store's Alien Day Sale.
Ubisoft Store
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint - $12.00 (80% off)
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Wildlands - $10.00 (80% off)
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon - $3.00 (70% off)
Steam
- Live A Live - $39.99 (20% off)
- Deceive Inc. - $15.99 (20% off) (FREE WEEKEND until 4/30 @ 1PM PT)
- The Last Case of Benedict Fox - $19.99 (20% off)
- Marvel's Midnight Suns Digital+ Edition - $39.99 (50% off)
- Steam Puzzle Fest
- Tetris Effect Connected - $19.99 (50% off)
- Escape Academy - $13.99 (30% off)
- Escape Simulator - $11.24 (25% off)
- Dorfromantik - $9.79 (30% off)
- Baba Is You - $10.49 (30% off)
- Superliminal - $9.99 (50% off)
- Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 - $7.49 (75% off)
- The Witness - $7.99 (80% off)
- Portal 2 - $0.99 (90% off)
- More from the Steam Puzzle Fest.
- Xbox Game Studios Publisher Sale
- Halo Infinite (Campaign) - $29.99 (50% off)
- Halo: The Master Chief Collection - $15.99 (60% off)
- Sea of Thieves 2023 Edition - $19.99 (50% off)
- Psychonauts 2 - $20.39 (66% off)
- Pentiment - $13.39 (33% off)
- Grounded - $29.99 (25% off) (FREE WEEKEND until 4/30 @ 1PM PT)
- Age of Empires 4: Anniversary Edition - $23.99 (40% off)
- Minecraft Dungeons Ultimate Edition - $25.19 (37% off)
- Gears Tactics - $13.99 (65% off)
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps - $5.99 (80% off)
- More from the Steam Xbox Game Studios Publisher Sale.
- Devolver Digital Publisher Weekend
- Terra Nil - $19.99 (20% off)
- Cult of the Lamb - $16.24 (35% off)
- Return to Monkey Island - $17.49 (30% off)
- Card Shark - $11.99 (40% off)
- Trek to Yomi - $9.99 (50% off)
- Inscryption - $11.99 (40% off)
- Death's Door - $9.99 (50% off)
- Weird West - $15.99 (60% off)
- Loop Hero - $4.94 (67% off)
- More from the Steam Devolver Digital Publisher Sale.
- Star Wars Day
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Galactic Edition - $27.99 (60% off)
- Star Wars Squadrons - $5.99 (85% off)
- Star Wars Battlefront 2 Celebration Edition - $9.99 (75% off)
- Star Wars Jedi Knight Collection - $9.15 (74% off)
- Star Wars X-Wing Series - $10.47 (74% off)
- Star Wars Classic Collection - $23.71 (67% off)
- Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic - $3.49 (65% off)
- Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic 2: The Sith Lords - $3.49 (65% off)
- More from the Steam Star Wars Day Sale.
- Sega Golden Week Sale
- Like a Dragon: Ishin - $44.99 (25% off)
- Sonic Frontiers - $40.19 (33% off)
- Persona 5 Royal - $38.99 (35% off)
- Persona 4 Golden + Persona 3 Portable - $28.48 (29% off)
- The Judgment Collection - $82.15 (37% off)
- The Yakuza Collection - $34.98 (75% off)
- More from the Steam Sega Golden Week Sale.
- Capcom Golden Week Sale
- 2023 Golden Week Fighting Pack - $39.78 (74% off)
- 2023 Golden Week Pack - $39.72 (64% off)
- Resident Evil Gold Edition - $29.99 (40% off)
- Monster Hunter Rise - $19.99 (50% off)
- Ace Attorney Turnabout Collection - $29.99 (50% off)
- Devil May Cry 5 - $9.89 (67% off)
- Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection - $14.99 (50% off)
- Capcom Arcade 2nd Stadium - $29.99 (25% off)
- More from the Steam Capcom Golden Week Sale.
- Tom Clancy's Franchise Sale
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege - $7.99 (60% off)
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint - $11.99 (80% off)
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Wildlands - $9.99 (80% off)
- Tom Clancy's The Division - $8.99 (70% off)
- Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell: Chaos Theory - $2.49 (75% off)
- More from the Steam Tom Clancy's Franchise Sale.
- NARAKA: Bladepoint - $9.99 (50% off) (FREE WEEKEND until 4/30 @ 1PM PT)
- TerraTech - $12.49 (50% off) (FREE WEEKEND until 4/30 @ 1PM PT)
- Rogue Legacy 2 - $17.49 (30% off)
- Deathloop - $19.79 (67% off)
- Arkane 20th Anniversary Bundle - $20.68 (83% off)
- RimWorld - $27.99 (20% off)
- Dying Light 2: Stay Human - $29.99 (50% off)
- Dead by Daylight - $7.99 (60% off)
- Aliens Fireteam Elite - $11.99 (60% off)
- New Tales from the Borderlands Deluxe Edition - $24.99 (50% off)
- The Quarry Deluxe Edition - $27.99 (60% off)
- Tiny Tina's Wonderlands Chaotic Great Edition - $39.99 (50% off)
- PGA Tour 2K23 + NBA 2K23 - $29.59 (63% off)
- Borderlands 3 Super Deluxe Edition - $19.99 (75% off)
- Nobody Saves the World - $14.99 (40% off)
- Deep Rock Galactic - $9.89 (67% off)
- The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe - $12.49 (50% off)
- Don't Starve Together - $1.49 (90% off)
If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments.
