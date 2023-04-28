Cygames establishes America and Europe overseas branches The developer behind Granblue Fantasy is launching American and Europe branches to continue to its global development and marketing strategies.

Cygames is one of the more successful game developers in Japan right now, especially in the mobile scene, but it looks like it’s expanding much further beyond its borders to market and deliver games on a global scale. The company just opened Cygames America and Cygames Europe, hoping to grow its market and distribution in both regions.

Cygames announced the formation of Cygames America and Cygames Europe via a press release on its website on April 28, 2023. According to the announcement, the American and European branches will open immediately with the goal of growing its global marketing and development strategies, as shared in the statement below.

Cygames America and Cygames Europe are the latest additions to Cygames’ ongoing push to promote and market their titles in North America and Europe, which together account for roughly half of the world's video game marketplace.

In keeping with the company’s vision to be the best in entertainment, Cygames strives to continue providing high-quality content for fans all around the globe.

Source: Cygames

Cygames is the publisher and developer of a wealth of IP and games across the console and mobile space. Many probably know the company for its Granblue Fantasy games, including the Arc System Works collaboration of Granblue Fantasy Versus. However, it also has hugely successful titles in the form of Dragalia Lost and Uma Musume Pretty Derby, the latter of which has reportedly generated $2 billion in global revenue on its own for Cygames.

In establishing these American and European branches, it seems highly likely that we will see a bigger push of Cygames titles in both regions. As we wait to see what that looks like, stay tuned for the latest Cygames news and updates here at Shacknews.