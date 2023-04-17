SensorTower reports Uma Musume Pretty Derby game has surpassed $2 billion in global revenue The mobile game combining gacha elements with horse derby racing has reportedly garnered over $2 billion in player spending.

Cygames seems to be betting on the right horse in its mobile offerings with Uma Musume Pretty Derby. The game has reportedly crossed over $2 billion global revenue from player spending making it a hugely profitable success for the company behind IP such as the Granblue Fantasy franchise.

The $2 billion revenue mark was reported by mobile game analytics website SensorTower, which shared details of the milestone over the weekend. Uma Musume Pretty Derby is a game based on an anime series in which “Uma Musume” (anthro horse girls) race in a horse racetrack derbies. Cygames’ mobile adaptation has been out since 2018 on iOS and has seemingly garnered growing momentum since, due to the franchise being popular through anime, manga, and further game adaptations.

SensorTower's chart of Uma Musume Pretty Derby's revenue shows steady growth since 2021.

Source: SensorTower

The other element of Uma Musume Pretty Derby’s success is its gacha elements. The game allows players to gather and train their favorite characters from the franchise and utilize them in races for experience and prizes. It also features a multitude of ways to play, including single-player races, team-based events, and various multiplayer activities. It seems much of the game’s revenue comes from its large playerbase in Japan.

Cygames continues to work on the likes of Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising with the likes of Arc System Works, but it seems pretty clear that mobile games like Uma Musume Pretty Derby are still what’s paying the bills for the company. Stay tuned as we continue to report on further news from Cygames and its IP.