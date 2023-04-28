Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Respawn Entertainment issues apology for Jedi: Survivor PC issues

Respawn has acknowledged issues with Star Wars Jedi: Survivor on PC and says fixes are on the way.
Donovan Erskine
EA
While Star Wars Jedi: Survivor has received favorable reviews among critics, there has been a common consensus that the game’s PC version isn’t up to snuff. With performance issues plaguing the experience for a portion of players, many have called for a substantial patch as soon as possible. Developer Respawn Entertainment has released a statement, apologizing for the issues and confirming that it’s working on the necessary fixes.

The statement from Respawn Entertainment was shared in a tweet earlier today. It acknowledges that Star Wars Jedi: Survivor has had severe issues for some PC players, stating that it’s primarily affecting those with higher-end PCs. The game was released today and currently sits at a Mostly Negative consensus rating on Steam. Fortunately, Respawn Entertainment has already diagnosed the issue and says fixes are in the works.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is just the latest AAA game to release with glowing reviews, but be bogged down by poor performance on PC. Most recently, Naughty Dog had to address issues after receiving backlash for The Last of Us Part 1‘s PC port. EA had the same problem on its hands with Wild Hearts back in February. Like those games, the developers are working on fixes, so here’s hoping that affected PC players can soon enjoy the latest grand adventure in a galaxy far away.

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

