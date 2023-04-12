Evening Reading - April 12, 2023

It’s Wednesday evening once more my friends which means it’s time for a little Evening Reading! If you’re new to our Evening Reading features, they’re a great way to quickly catch up on everything posted to Shacknews that day while also checking out some fun and interesting finds from around the net. With that being said, let’s jump right into the Evening Reading for Wednesday, April 12!
- Trine 5 gets the band back together for 'A Clockwork Conspiracy'
- Tape to Tape interview with lead game designer Hugo Julien
- Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection review: Jacking in to the early aughts
- Kingdom Eighties is full of hometown nostalgia and new features
- Journey to Foundation is a VR RPG based on an Asimov classic
- Viewfinder is a puzzle game with a unique perspective
- Summer Games Done Quick 2023 schedule opens with Sonic Frontiers
- Cosmic Equilibrium Challenge, Root of Nightmares - Destiny 2
- Elder Scrolls Online Studio Director talks creating a brand new expansion
- Rental Rundown tops list of Shacknews Jam Spring 2023 winners
- Final trailer for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom drops tomorrow
- Redfall will be locked to 30 FPS on consoles at launch
- PS Plus lineup for April 2023 includes Kena: Bridge of Spirits & Doom Eternal
- ShackStream: Deceive Inc. Mischief with Tripwire Interactive
- Xbox PC Game Pass launches in 40 new countries
- Super Mario Bros. theme becomes first video game song added to National Recording Registry
- Unboxing: Dungeons and Dragons movie mystery box
Cat therapy
April 12, 2023
Cats always seem to know what's up.
Liminal spaces
April 12, 2023
If you know, you know.
Cool animations
Sup #PortfolioDay!— Mohammed Bali (@mhbali) April 11, 2023
I animate cool artworks, create my own, and sometimes make short scenes. pic.twitter.com/HQfv00PfJ3
I love seeing artists share their portfolios, so much amazing art out there.
Biker peach
Biker Peach from the Mario Movie 🔥 pic.twitter.com/bPMbJCooS7— Starlett ✨ Commissions Open (@c_starlett) April 10, 2023
Badass!
Zelda
ふしぎのぼうしの幼馴染リンゼル尊い。#Zelda #ふしぎのぼうし pic.twitter.com/2WcJOVzW8f— エコ (@angelshark0808) April 10, 2023
Stained glass perfection.
Roach
Character vs. how you drew the character 🐴 https://t.co/8hi48wXwNU pic.twitter.com/s1F2Nzglug— akreon (@_akreon_) April 10, 2023
Classic Roach.
Sleepy sardine magnets
sleepy sardine magnet pieces are here and they turned out so good pic.twitter.com/Dz8B9hSPzB— alicia 🍳 shop reopening april 15 (@alchenart) April 10, 2023
I don't even like sardines and I want to buy these magnets, they're adorable.
Pickle
April 7, 2023
People who hate pickles are great because it means more pickles for me.
Neon fighter
Neon Fighter ✨ pic.twitter.com/NWqxefxXeR— Bruno Mota (@obrunomota) April 10, 2023
This is so cool!
Flower cookies
flower 🌼 cookie 🍪 pic.twitter.com/65IUpU3Rwj— neko ねこ | ENVtuber 🍞🇵🇭 (@NekoPanVT) April 9, 2023
Pretty, and almost certainly delicious.
Scenic sunset
Last Night’s Lake Erie Sunset in Cleveland, OH pic.twitter.com/OtpPR1l61H— Gabe Wasylko (@GabeWasylko) April 12, 2023
A fantastic shot.
Harry Mack
Yet another out of this world freestyle from the legendary Harry Mack!
Anetra walks that fk'n duck
I have been obsessed with Anetra ever since this talent show performance on Season 15 of RuPaul's Drag Race, it's so good.
The Legend of Ashitaka
This is so beautifully done!
Little buddy
Little friend 💛 pic.twitter.com/0wSbzZnecd— 🌸🥖 Kéké 🥖🌸 (@Kekeflipnote) April 12, 2023
What a cutie pie.
