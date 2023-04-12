Evening Reading - April 12, 2023

It’s Wednesday evening once more my friends which means it’s time for a little Evening Reading! If you’re new to our Evening Reading features, they’re a great way to quickly catch up on everything posted to Shacknews that day while also checking out some fun and interesting finds from around the net. With that being said, let’s jump right into the Evening Reading for Wednesday, April 12!

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now, other stuff from the internet!

Cat therapy

Cats always seem to know what's up.

Liminal spaces

If you know, you know.

Cool animations

Sup #PortfolioDay!

I animate cool artworks, create my own, and sometimes make short scenes. pic.twitter.com/HQfv00PfJ3 — Mohammed Bali (@mhbali) April 11, 2023

I love seeing artists share their portfolios, so much amazing art out there.

Biker peach

Biker Peach from the Mario Movie 🔥 pic.twitter.com/bPMbJCooS7 — Starlett ✨ Commissions Open (@c_starlett) April 10, 2023

Badass!

Zelda

Stained glass perfection.

Roach

Classic Roach.

Sleepy sardine magnets

sleepy sardine magnet pieces are here and they turned out so good pic.twitter.com/Dz8B9hSPzB — alicia 🍳 shop reopening april 15 (@alchenart) April 10, 2023

I don't even like sardines and I want to buy these magnets, they're adorable.

Pickle

People who hate pickles are great because it means more pickles for me.

Neon fighter

This is so cool!

Flower cookies

flower 🌼 cookie 🍪 pic.twitter.com/65IUpU3Rwj — neko ねこ | ENVtuber 🍞🇵🇭 (@NekoPanVT) April 9, 2023

Pretty, and almost certainly delicious.

Scenic sunset

Last Night’s Lake Erie Sunset in Cleveland, OH pic.twitter.com/OtpPR1l61H — Gabe Wasylko (@GabeWasylko) April 12, 2023

A fantastic shot.

Harry Mack

Yet another out of this world freestyle from the legendary Harry Mack!

Anetra walks that fk'n duck

I have been obsessed with Anetra ever since this talent show performance on Season 15 of RuPaul's Drag Race, it's so good.

The Legend of Ashitaka

This is so beautifully done!

Little buddy

What a cutie pie.

And there you have it, now it's time to bring our Evening Reading for April 12 to a close. Before we turn things over to Chatty, we want to take a moment to remind you that if you love what we do here at Shacknews and are looking for a way to show your support, you can do so by subscribing to Shacknews Mercury for as little as $1 a month.

Already subscribed to Mercury and looking for other ways to support Shacknews? Check out the Shackpets app! It's free to download, and while you're kicking back swiping through all of the cute pet pics, you can upload your own and give them a little extra flair with Shackpets' newly released sticker packs.

My pal Ippo says if you haven't downloaded the Shackpets app yet, you should, it's free on iOS and Android and full of adorable pet pics, his included!

Now, it’s your turn Chatty! How has your Wednesday been treating you? Any fun finds from around the net you’d like to share with us? Drop ‘em in the comments!