Redfall will be locked to 30 FPS on consoles at launch

Arkane will add a 60 FPS Performance Mode patch in the future.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
Bethesda
13

Redfall is one of many AAA games being released over the next few months. Developed by Arkane Studios, this vampire-hunting co-op game has looked quite different than anything else we’ve seen from the developer. Set for an Xbox and PC release in May, an interesting piece of information about the game’s console release has been revealed. Redfall will launch with only Quality Mode on Xbox, locking the game at 30 FPS until Performance Mode is added at a later date.

Arkane Studios shared the news in a tweet from the official Redfall account. When Redfall launches on May 2, 2023, its Xbox Series X/S versions will be limited to 30 FPS in quality mode. The Series X will be able to run the game in 4K, with the Series S maxing out at 1440p. Luckily, this won’t be the case forever, as Arkane has also stated that a 60 FPS Performance Mode “will be added via game update at a later date.”

The performance quality of modern AAA games on the newest consoles has been a point of discussion and debate in recent years. Last fall, Gotham Knights received backlash for being capped at 30 FPS on consoles, with no Performance Mode planned. It was previously revealed that Redfall would require players to always be online in order to play, but Arkane has stated that it’s working on a solution for that as well.

Hopefully for console players, it won’t be too long of a wait for Redfall’s Performance Mode after its May 2, 2023 launch. We here at Shacknews got to play a bit of the game last month and had a good time with it. Stick with Shacknews for future Redfall news.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

    April 12, 2023 8:04 AM

    Donovan Erskine posted a new article, Redfall will be locked to 30 FPS on consoles at launch

      April 12, 2023 8:22 AM

      Honestly any game that doesn't offer a 60 FPS mode on the big two consoles is likely to get a pass from me.

      For games like Tears of the Kingdom I understand, based on the underpowered hardware, but there's not much excuse to not have a 60 FPS perf mode on the big hardware.

        April 12, 2023 8:29 AM

        I’m counting on games not offering 60fps modes not long from now. Once we start getting UE5 games pushing nanite and lumen I don’t think these consoles are going to be doing 60 unless they drop to a potato resolution

        April 12, 2023 8:33 AM

        Are we still multiple console generations out from 60fps being the norm? I feel like even with a PS5 Pro with an external GPU or something would still be getting titles published that are locked to 30 fps by default and 4K@60/120 will still be the realm of the exception and post launch DLC patch.

        At this point I'm not even convinced the next numbered iterations will get us there, what stupid fucking problems to have.

          April 12, 2023 8:35 AM

          Almost every game has a 60 FPS mode these days, and then a 30 FPS one. I can't remember the last big release that only ran @ 30.

            April 12, 2023 10:20 AM

            That’s more about we still being in a long ass crossgen period imo

              April 12, 2023 10:23 AM

              Maybe, but it's been two and a half years and we're still seeing games with high fidelity give 60 FPS options (Dead Space, RE4, etc).

              I am sure we'll see 30 FPS-only but, it hasn't happened yet in large numbers.

                April 12, 2023 10:25 AM

                There have not been many current gen only games so far. I think Microsoft only has 2 so far? Flight Simulator and HiFi Rush, it’s been dreadful

                  April 12, 2023 10:31 AM

                  Demon's Souls (60fps)
                  Ratchet & Clank (60fps)
                  Returnal (60fps)

                  There are some that still push perf modes!

                    April 12, 2023 10:33 AM

                    Yeah and that’s awesome, but I think peak UE5 will be something else

          April 12, 2023 8:37 AM

          No, there will always be publishers that don't prioritize the right things. Unless Sony and MS make it a hard requirement.

            April 12, 2023 10:36 AM

            should we realistically expect it when MS can't even wring it out of a publisher they own?

              April 12, 2023 10:57 AM

              It's not a requirement at all right now, so no?

          April 12, 2023 9:33 AM

          It’s a standard pattern for 3D consoles. Fixed platform means to make your games look even prettier, frame rate eventually gets sacrificed later in the console lifespan.

          April 12, 2023 10:19 AM

          60fps would only be the norm if TVs drop 30fps

          This is a developer choice and has always been, doesn’t matter the hardware if you prioritise graphics you will be content with 30 instead of 60 or more

            April 12, 2023 10:44 AM

            I would think a frame generation tech could allow for a 60fps mode with artifacting, if nothing else.

              April 12, 2023 10:52 AM

              I hope so, AMD will need to step up though!

              April 12, 2023 11:43 AM

              it'll still be a 30Hz game, it'll just have a smoother sheen to it. Frame generation isn't a solution to why 30Hz action games don't feel as good as 60Hz.

      April 12, 2023 9:57 AM

      Lol, what on earth

      April 12, 2023 11:24 AM

      wat da fuk?

      April 12, 2023 11:38 AM

      Has Denovo on PC, gets only 30 fps on consoles.

      What’s the next shitty thing they announce?

