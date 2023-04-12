Redfall will be locked to 30 FPS on consoles at launch Arkane will add a 60 FPS Performance Mode patch in the future.

Redfall is one of many AAA games being released over the next few months. Developed by Arkane Studios, this vampire-hunting co-op game has looked quite different than anything else we’ve seen from the developer. Set for an Xbox and PC release in May, an interesting piece of information about the game’s console release has been revealed. Redfall will launch with only Quality Mode on Xbox, locking the game at 30 FPS until Performance Mode is added at a later date.

Arkane Studios shared the news in a tweet from the official Redfall account. When Redfall launches on May 2, 2023, its Xbox Series X/S versions will be limited to 30 FPS in quality mode. The Series X will be able to run the game in 4K, with the Series S maxing out at 1440p. Luckily, this won’t be the case forever, as Arkane has also stated that a 60 FPS Performance Mode “will be added via game update at a later date.”

Redfall is launching on Xbox consoles with Quality mode only:

Xbox Series X: 4K 30 FPS

Xbox Series S: 1440p 30 FPS

60 FPS Performance mode will be added via game update at a later date. pic.twitter.com/NLaGsMbwdW — Redfall (@playRedfall) April 12, 2023

The performance quality of modern AAA games on the newest consoles has been a point of discussion and debate in recent years. Last fall, Gotham Knights received backlash for being capped at 30 FPS on consoles, with no Performance Mode planned. It was previously revealed that Redfall would require players to always be online in order to play, but Arkane has stated that it’s working on a solution for that as well.

Hopefully for console players, it won’t be too long of a wait for Redfall’s Performance Mode after its May 2, 2023 launch. We here at Shacknews got to play a bit of the game last month and had a good time with it. Stick with Shacknews for future Redfall news.