Redfall devs are looking into a solution for the always-online requirement Redfall game director Harvey Smith has heard the complaints and has said the team is 'working actively toward fixing that in the future.'

Redfall is looking in nearly every way like another winning Arkane Studios project, and even one of the very few spots that drew criticism is being immediately addressed. Where it was recently confirmed that Redfall was an “always online” game even in single-player gameplay, it seems Arkane Austin has heard the complaints about this matter and is going to try to work out a fix for it.

This comes from Redfall game director Harvey Smith, who recently addressed the matter of Redfall’s current “always online” state in an interview with Eurogamer. It was there that Smith shared that the team has heard the complaints and is taking them seriously.

“There are people who live in places where there are outages or their broadband is sh***y, or they’re competing with their family members, because their mom’s streaming a movie or their brother’s on another device,” Smith said. “And so I think it is a legitimate critique. We do take it with a lot of empathy. We listen. And we have already started work to address this in the future.”

Players were alarmed to find that Redfall was an "always online" game, despite allowing for single-player gameplay.

Source: Bethesda

Smith goes on to say that while the team is thinking about a solution to Redfall’s online requirement, it may not be ready in time for launch, and so the studio is asking for patience.

“We have to do some things like encrypt your save games and do a bunch of UI work to support it,” Smith continued. “And so, we are looking into – I’m not supposed to promise anything – but we’re looking into and working actively toward fixing that in the future.”

We recently got a chance to sit down with an early build of Redfall, and it seems like while it definitely promotes co-op play, single-player is also a viable option. Be sure check out our full preview and stay tuned for more Redfall updates and details as they drop.