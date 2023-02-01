Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Redfall requires an online connection for single player

A Bethesda.net account will also be required to play Arkane Austin's latest.
Ozzie Mejia
Bethesda
While one of Redfall's biggest draws will undoubtedly be the game's co-op feature, hunting vampires doesn't always have to be a group activity. Some people out there are more introverted, enjoy solitary gaming sessions, and would rather be more of a Blade or a Buffy and do their vampire hunting solo. Those solo players may be slightly discouraged to learn that even in single-player, an online connection will be required to jump into Redfall.

"A persistent online connection is required for single player and co-op," reads the official Redfall FAQ. It adds just underneath that statement that a Bethesda.net account will be required to play. On top of that, Redfall players will need to link their accounts to their Steam or Xbox User ID.

There are a few takeaways to be had from this information. One way to read this is that Bethesda hopes to broaden Redfall's social aspirations, making it easier for users to share their vampire hunter. That's plausible given the scope of the game's character customization. That's merely an educated guess, considering Arkane previously stated that Redfall could be played as a truly single-player experience. However, there are some significant concerns to be had. Those without reliable internet connections could suddenly lose progress due to an outage. Worse yet, they could get locked out of Redfall entirely if there's a prolonged internet outage.

Hunting vampires in an abandoned house in Redfall

Source: Bethesda

Redfall's always online requirement shouldn't be a deal-breaker for many looking forward to it, but it should be enough to cause a few concerns. Look for Redfall to come to PC and Xbox Series X|S on May 2.

Senior Editor
Senior Editor

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

