Xbox PC Game Pass launches in 40 new countries Gamers in countries like Ukraine, Iceland, Ecuador, and Costa Rica can now enjoy everything that PC Game Pass has to offer.

In a new Xbox Wire post, it was revealed that PC Game Pass is launching in 40 new countries. The news comes after February’s announcement of a preview of PC Game Pass that introduced the service to these same 40 countries “for the first time ever.” After thanking players who helped test out the experience during the preview, a full list of the 40 countries PC Game Pass is launching in was shared.

Albania

Algeria

Bahrain

Bolivia

Bosnia and Herzegovina

Bulgaria

Costa Rica

Croatia

Cyprus

Ecuador

Egypt

El Salvador

Estonia

Georgia

Guatemala

Honduras

Iceland

Kuwait

Latvia

Libya

Liechtenstein

Lithuania

Luxembourg

Malta

Moldova

Montenegro

Morocco

Nicaragua

North Macedonia

Oman

Panama

Paraguay

Peru

Qatar

Romania

Serbia

Slovenia

Tunisia

Ukraine

Uruguay

In addition, exciting details were shared for participants who helped test the service as part of Xbox’s Insider Program. As noted by the Xbox Wire post, “those who were a part of our Insider Program will receive two free months of PC Game Pass membership, with no further action needed.” For those who weren’t part of the Insider Program, there’s also an opportunity for new PC Game Pass members in these countries to receive a “special welcome offer for their first three months for a limited time.”

All in all, it's exciting to see PC Game Pass launching in so many new countries, along with offers like two free months of PC Game Pass for Insider Program participants. For more on PC Game Pass rolling out in 40 new countries, check out the full post on Xbox Wire.