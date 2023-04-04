New Xbox Remix Special Edition controller made from recycled materials The controller is made in part from reclaimed CDs, plastic water jugs, and automotive headlight covers.

If you’re in the market for a stylish green Xbox controller to add to your collection, or one that’s made in part from recycled materials, you’ll certainly want to take a closer look at the company’s new Remix Special Edition controller.

As shared in a post on Xbox Wire, the Remix Special Edition controller is partly made from materials like reclaimed CDs, plastic water jugs, and automotive headlight covers. Thanks to this, each controller boasts its own unique look and feel.

We aspire to create a future of gaming in a world that we want to play in. Earth Day is just around the corner, and it provides all of us with a special opportunity to reflect on how we can improve our impact on the planet. To celebrate this year, we’ve created an Xbox controller that features recovered plastics with one-third of it made from regrind and reclaimed materials.



Mixing post-consumer recycled resins with regrind consisting of previously molded colored parts creates custom, earth-tone colors with subtle variations, swirling, markings, and texturing – giving each Remix Special Edition controller its own look and feel.

The Xbox Wire post goes on to talk about how the regrind process sees materials like leftover Xbox One generation controller parts mechanically recycled to partially create new controllers. Additionally, these controllers incorporate the aforementioned reclaimed materials such as CDs and plastic water jugs. As for why controllers are being made this way, it’s noted that “Xbox is exploring ways to use less new plastic and reduce waste.”

If you’re interested in scooping up one of these new Remix Special Edition controllers, pre-orders are open now with the controllers available at a price point of $84.99 (USD). While pricier than a standard Xbox Wireless Controller, it’s worth noting that the controller comes with an Xbox Rechargeable Battery Pack.

For more on the Remix Special Edition controller, be sure to read through the full Xbox Wire post. And for more Xbox news, brush up with some of our previous coverage, including the previously announced Summer Xbox Games Showcase dated for June alongside a Starfield Direct, and how there are currently no plans for Diablo 4 to be on Xbox Game Pass according to Diablo franchise general manager Rod Fergusson.