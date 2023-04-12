Unboxing: Dungeons and Dragons movie mystery box We unboxed a special Mimic Mystery Box based on the new D&D film!

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves released in theaters last month, bringing about the first big-budget adaptation of the iconic TTRPG game. In celebration, Hasbro sent us a mystery box in the form of a massive Mimic. We unboxed it on camera for your viewing pleasure, take a look at what we found inside.

Shacknews head of video (and Dungeons and Dragons nerd) Greg Burke unboxed the Dungeons and Dragons Mimic mystery box, which included a slew of fun goodies. The box, which is designed to look like a chest, is revealed to have cardboard teeth and a tongue when opened. Inside, we find The Road to Neverwinter and Druid’s Call, companion prequel novels that set the stage for the events of the film Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves.

The mystery box also includes bag clips, with multiple clips designed after the characters and monsters of the Dungeons and Dragons film. Hasbro also included a few Dicelings, a unique toy that is shaped as a D20 die, but unfolds Bakugan-style into an action figure.

The Mimic mystery box also features chocolate, D&D Monopoly, and a few other surprises that we'll save for the full video.