Rental Rundown tops list of Shacknews Jam Spring 2023 winners Hammad K's Rental Rundown impressed players with a hilarious concept and fun gameplay loop.

The Shacknews Jam 2023 has come to a close. Votes have been tallied, and a winner has been crowned victorious. Organizer RomSteady has announced that Rental Rundown, developed and submitted by Hammad K, took home first-place honors.

Once the votes were tallied, RomSteady shared the list of winners for the Shacknews Jam Spring 2023 on the official event page. Rental Rundown came in first place for both standard voting and Editor’s Choice. Here were the top three games for both categories of the contest:



Source: Hamaad K

Regular Prize

Rental Rundown Forgotten Past Retro Warp

Editor’s Choice

Rental Rundown Retro Warp Ticket to Hell

In Rental Rundown, players step into the shoes of the manager at the last Blockbuster. As the company slowly begins to sink, they’ll have to keep up customers satisfied by helping them checkout their film selections. However, the store itself is also sinking in the literal fashion. Between helping employees, the manager dons a witch outfit, flying around a cavern beneath the store to kill dinosaurs and use their bones to physically support the building. It’s just as bonkers as it sounds, and we had a fun time playing through it. Rental Rundown also made great use of this game jam’s theme, Retro. What’s more retro than video rental stores?

Other games that cracked the two top three lists were the adventure game Forgotten Past (Vidaco Studios), puzzler Retro Warp (Agent Amian), and horror game Ticket to Hell (totsu).

Congratulations to Rental Rundown for taking home the gold at the Shacknews Jam Spring 2023, and thank you to RomSteady for organizing the event. Also, shoutout to everyone that submitted a game, we here at Shacknews were really impressed with a lot of the games you all made.