PS Plus lineup for April 2023 includes Kena: Bridge of Spirits & Doom Eternal Subscribers to PS Plus will be able to enjoy games like Doom Eternal, Riders Republic, Kena: Bridge of Spirits, and more this April.

The PlayStation Plus lineup for April 2023 has officially been revealed and it’s packed full of exciting games. Heading the lineup are titles like Kena: Bridge of Spirits, Doom Eternal, and Riders Republic, though there are more on offer than just those.

As revealed in the PS Blog post regarding April’s PS Plus lineup, it’s noted that all games will be available to subscribers starting Tuesday, April 18. Following this, the full lineup of games is shared along with details about each one. Below, you’ll find a list of all games being offered to PS Plus subscribers starting April 18.

Kena: Bridge of Spirits (PS4, PS5)

Doom Eternal (PS4, PS5)

Riders Republic (PS4, PS5)

Wolfenstein: The Old Blood (PS4)

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus (PS4)

Slay the Spire (PS4)

Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom (PS4, PS5)

The Evil Within (PS4)

Bassmaster Fishing (PS4, PS5)

Paradise Killer (PS4, PS5)

Sackboy: A Big Adventure (PS4, PS5)

In addition to these, several classic titles are being added to the service for PlayStation Premium subscribers including a hearty selection of Doom games. Not only will PS Premium subscribers be able to revisit titles like 1993’s Doom, they’ll also be able to enjoy inclusions such as the game’s expansion Episode IV: Thy Flesh Consumed, along with local 4-player deathmatch and 4-player co-op.

Meanwhile, games like Doom 3 will include expansion packs such as Resurrection of Evil and The Lost Missions. Below, you’ll find the full selection of classic games being added as part of the PlayStation Premium service.

Doom | PS4

Doom II | PS4

Doom 64 | PS4

Doom 3 | PS4

Dishonored: Definitive Edition | PS4

Leaving the PS Plus Game Catalog in May will be Marvel’s Spider-Man, Resident Evil, and NBA 2K Playgrounds 2, with members Game Catalog benefits still able to play these titles by May 15. For more on the PS Plus lineup for April 2023 including details on each game, check out the full post on the PS Blog.

