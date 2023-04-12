Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

PS Plus lineup for April 2023 includes Kena: Bridge of Spirits & Doom Eternal

Subscribers to PS Plus will be able to enjoy games like Doom Eternal, Riders Republic, Kena: Bridge of Spirits, and more this April.
Morgan Shaver
Morgan Shaver
Ember Lab
The PlayStation Plus lineup for April 2023 has officially been revealed and it’s packed full of exciting games. Heading the lineup are titles like Kena: Bridge of Spirits, Doom Eternal, and Riders Republic, though there are more on offer than just those.

As revealed in the PS Blog post regarding April’s PS Plus lineup, it’s noted that all games will be available to subscribers starting Tuesday, April 18. Following this, the full lineup of games is shared along with details about each one. Below, you’ll find a list of all games being offered to PS Plus subscribers starting April 18.

  • Kena: Bridge of Spirits (PS4, PS5)
  • Doom Eternal (PS4, PS5)
  • Riders Republic (PS4, PS5)
  • Wolfenstein: The Old Blood (PS4)
  • Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus (PS4)
  • Slay the Spire (PS4)
  • Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom (PS4, PS5)
  • The Evil Within (PS4)
  • Bassmaster Fishing (PS4, PS5)
  • Paradise Killer (PS4, PS5)
  • Sackboy: A Big Adventure (PS4, PS5)
Promo image for the PlayStation Plus game catalogue for April 2023 showing art for titles like Kena: Bridge of Spirits
© PlayStation

In addition to these, several classic titles are being added to the service for PlayStation Premium subscribers including a hearty selection of Doom games. Not only will PS Premium subscribers be able to revisit titles like 1993’s Doom, they’ll also be able to enjoy inclusions such as the game’s expansion Episode IV: Thy Flesh Consumed, along with local 4-player deathmatch and 4-player co-op.

Meanwhile, games like Doom 3 will include expansion packs such as Resurrection of Evil and The Lost Missions. Below, you’ll find the full selection of classic games being added as part of the PlayStation Premium service.

  • Doom | PS4
  • Doom II | PS4
  • Doom 64 | PS4
  • Doom 3 | PS4
  • Dishonored: Definitive Edition | PS4
Screenshot from 1993's Doom showing the player firing a gun at enemies
© id Software

Leaving the PS Plus Game Catalog in May will be Marvel’s Spider-Man, Resident Evil, and NBA 2K Playgrounds 2, with members Game Catalog benefits still able to play these titles by May 15. For more on the PS Plus lineup for April 2023 including details on each game, check out the full post on the PS Blog.

Now that you’re all caught up with PS Plus, be sure to brush up on some of our previous PlayStation coverage, including a recent PS5 system software update that added Discord support, and PS VR2 allegedly selling under 300k units since its launch with analysts predicting a price cut.

Senior Editor
Senior Editor

Morgan is a writer from the frozen wastelands of Maine who enjoys metal music, kpop, horror, and indie games. They're also a Tetris fanatic who's fiercely competitive in games like Tetris 99... and all games in general. But mostly Tetris. You can follow Morgan on Twitter @Author_MShaver.

