PS VR2 allegedly sold under 300k units since launch & analysts predict price cut
Data analysts have suggested that Sony may need to cut the PS VR2's price in order to 'avoid a complete disaster.'
It would seem Sony’s PlayStation VR2 headset is having trouble gaining traction. Allegedly, it has sold around 270,000 units since launch, which may be well under expectations. The PlayStation VR2 is an excellent headset, but one of its most restrictive cons by far was the cost. Regardless of how incredibly well the headset plays, it’s still more expensive than a PlayStation 5, and you still need a PlayStation 5 to run it. With that in mind, analysts have predicted that Sony may be forced to cut the price if they are to gain any level of momentum on the PS VR2.
These allegations come out of a report by Bloomberg, who recently spoke with the International Data Corporation (IDC) about the matter. According to data from the IDC, Sony will have sold around 270,000 by the end of March 2023. IDC’s vice president of data and analytics Francisco Geronimo expects that this slow performance is going to lead to a price cut if Sony has any hopes of gaining traction with the HMD.
“I suspect a price cut on the PSVR 2 will be needed to avoid a complete disaster of their new product,” Geronimo said. “Consumers around the world are facing rising costs of living, rising interest rates and increasing layoffs. VR headsets are not top of mind for most consumers under the current economic climate.”
We reviewed the PS VR2 headset highly for its multitude of features which provide ease of access, comfort, and also high-performance VR gameplay across a multitude of titles. However, it came with the caveat that the cost of the headset alone is prohibitive at its current retail price of $549.99 USD. Putting that issue alongside the current global economic climate makes the PS VR2 quite the luxury.
Even still, Sony and its PlayStation department have yet to release sale numbers of the PS VR2 or speak to IDC and Bloomberg’s latest article. Previously, Sony executive deputy president and chief financial officer Hiroki Totoki recently said that the company is optimistic about the PS VR2 and believes it has a good chance of outselling the original. Stay tuned as we continue to follow this story for further updates.
That’s ridiculous. I don’t think we have them on shelves here in the US yet, maybe if things keep going this way, we never will. But PS5’s are in stock everywhere. I’ve been to a bunch of target and Best Buy‘s for many months where they’ve got signs at the door that say PS5 in stock, go to customer service. They don’t have them out.
If they worked to make gen1 games backwards compatible in some way, that would have helped.
But at someone who has a decent PSVR1 digital library that is now totally useless because I sold my old headset in anticipation of 2, I feel burned.
I don’t want to start over and wait for a trickle of new overpriced games.
It’s costs more than a disk PS5 to boot.
It doesn’t seem like a good deal now, but maybe at some point later…if they make Blood and Truth 2
This is why I'm happy with mine even though I wish the library was a bit larger. It's hard to overstate how nice it is just being able to put on a headset and be able to hop into a game without any hassle.
Even with as streamlined as PCVR has gotten, there's still friction involved in launching games and wondering if you'll run into some technical snag. With PSVR2 I can throw on my headset and be racing in GT7 seconds later, and I love it.
I don’t care for GT7 and already beat RE:Village on Xbox. I didn’t love it enough to buy and play it again. (I thought it was middling after the first section)
Horizon is the only game that seemed interesting but seemed more a tech demo than a game when I watched reviews.
I loved Blood and truth on PSVR1, and felt it was hampered significantly by the imprecise and noisy tracking tech of PSVR1’s camera system. I’d play through it again if it had good tracking and get a sequel
Yeah I own a PS5 and have very little interest in PSVR2. Have a Quest2 and cannot go back to tethered VR. I get that they wanted to get the highest resolution/clearest/compression free image they could get, which probably requires a cable. I just think that the potential of VR is limited when you're constantly worried about tripping over or twisting something that's not in the game. It doesn't even break immersion because you're not allowed to be immersed in the first place, you're constantly thinking about stepping over a cable or getting it too twisted up. Or you're limited to your seat, which is already a non-immersive VR experience unless you're playing a cockpit-type simulation.
I would have bought PSVR2 if they used an ad-hoc wireless connection to transmit the video to the headset. I would gladly sacrifice a little bit of video quality and a few milliseconds of latency to get a fully immersive VR experience, but as it is now I'm not going to buy a wired VR headset unless it is a major, major game changer.
I gave GT7 a try with my wheel last week to decide if I should get a VR2.
It's a real shame that GT7's wheel support is absolutely terrible. The game does not communicate when the wheels are losing grip at all. And a lot of cars loose traction very suddenly, in extremely unrealistic ways. For example, the Toyota GR Corolla (AWD) on the Tokyo street circuit: full throttle, fairly high speed, making a small steering input to go through a slight bend: BAM! The rears suddenly lose traction and I spin out, as if I drove over oil and the handbrake was pulled. This super buggy/unrealistic, near-instant traction loss happens with all sorts of cars.
If the PS5 had a good and realistic driving game, I'd probably be up for VR2. But GT7's physics are absolutely terrible on a lot of cars.
I'm about halfway through and I'm enjoying myself, but it's definitely more of a tech demo than a proper game. I was never huge on climbing titles anyway, so I'm also probably not the target audience. That said, there have been some genuinely fun gameplay moments so far. I wouldn't mind seeing a sequel that opened up the world and added more mechanics.
I've hardly played mine since launch, but mostly because I've pretty much been sick for 2 months now with a fluey cold that I can't shake. So obviously playing something in VR doesn't help my dizziness and sweats. I'm just starting to get over it now though, so I'm looking forward to some free time where I can put some hours in!
I agree that HL Alyx would have helped launch sales massively though.