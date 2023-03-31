PS VR2 allegedly sold under 300k units since launch & analysts predict price cut Data analysts have suggested that Sony may need to cut the PS VR2's price in order to 'avoid a complete disaster.'

It would seem Sony’s PlayStation VR2 headset is having trouble gaining traction. Allegedly, it has sold around 270,000 units since launch, which may be well under expectations. The PlayStation VR2 is an excellent headset, but one of its most restrictive cons by far was the cost. Regardless of how incredibly well the headset plays, it’s still more expensive than a PlayStation 5, and you still need a PlayStation 5 to run it. With that in mind, analysts have predicted that Sony may be forced to cut the price if they are to gain any level of momentum on the PS VR2.

These allegations come out of a report by Bloomberg, who recently spoke with the International Data Corporation (IDC) about the matter. According to data from the IDC, Sony will have sold around 270,000 by the end of March 2023. IDC’s vice president of data and analytics Francisco Geronimo expects that this slow performance is going to lead to a price cut if Sony has any hopes of gaining traction with the HMD.

There's been a lot of things to like about the PS VR2, but the price isn't one of them and it may be dragging its sales down.

Source: PlayStation

“I suspect a price cut on the PSVR 2 will be needed to avoid a complete disaster of their new product,” Geronimo said. “Consumers around the world are facing rising costs of living, rising interest rates and increasing layoffs. VR headsets are not top of mind for most consumers under the current economic climate.”

We reviewed the PS VR2 headset highly for its multitude of features which provide ease of access, comfort, and also high-performance VR gameplay across a multitude of titles. However, it came with the caveat that the cost of the headset alone is prohibitive at its current retail price of $549.99 USD. Putting that issue alongside the current global economic climate makes the PS VR2 quite the luxury.

Even still, Sony and its PlayStation department have yet to release sale numbers of the PS VR2 or speak to IDC and Bloomberg’s latest article. Previously, Sony executive deputy president and chief financial officer Hiroki Totoki recently said that the company is optimistic about the PS VR2 and believes it has a good chance of outselling the original. Stay tuned as we continue to follow this story for further updates.