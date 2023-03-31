Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

PS VR2 allegedly sold under 300k units since launch & analysts predict price cut

Data analysts have suggested that Sony may need to cut the PS VR2's price in order to 'avoid a complete disaster.'
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
Image via PlayStation
27

It would seem Sony’s PlayStation VR2 headset is having trouble gaining traction. Allegedly, it has sold around 270,000 units since launch, which may be well under expectations. The PlayStation VR2 is an excellent headset, but one of its most restrictive cons by far was the cost. Regardless of how incredibly well the headset plays, it’s still more expensive than a PlayStation 5, and you still need a PlayStation 5 to run it. With that in mind, analysts have predicted that Sony may be forced to cut the price if they are to gain any level of momentum on the PS VR2.

These allegations come out of a report by Bloomberg, who recently spoke with the International Data Corporation (IDC) about the matter. According to data from the IDC, Sony will have sold around 270,000 by the end of March 2023. IDC’s vice president of data and analytics Francisco Geronimo expects that this slow performance is going to lead to a price cut if Sony has any hopes of gaining traction with the HMD.

PlayStation VR2
There's been a lot of things to like about the PS VR2, but the price isn't one of them and it may be dragging its sales down.
Source: PlayStation

“I suspect a price cut on the PSVR 2 will be needed to avoid a complete disaster of their new product,” Geronimo said. “Consumers around the world are facing rising costs of living, rising interest rates and increasing layoffs. VR headsets are not top of mind for most consumers under the current economic climate.”

We reviewed the PS VR2 headset highly for its multitude of features which provide ease of access, comfort, and also high-performance VR gameplay across a multitude of titles. However, it came with the caveat that the cost of the headset alone is prohibitive at its current retail price of $549.99 USD. Putting that issue alongside the current global economic climate makes the PS VR2 quite the luxury.

Even still, Sony and its PlayStation department have yet to release sale numbers of the PS VR2 or speak to IDC and Bloomberg’s latest article. Previously, Sony executive deputy president and chief financial officer Hiroki Totoki recently said that the company is optimistic about the PS VR2 and believes it has a good chance of outselling the original. Stay tuned as we continue to follow this story for further updates.

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

  Shacknews legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
    March 31, 2023 7:23 AM

    TJ Denzer posted a new article, PS VR2 allegedly sold under 300k units since launch & analysts predict price cut

    ErneX legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
      March 31, 2023 7:30 AM

      Takashi strikes again. Where did he got the 2 million units during launch from?

      This information is not really useful if we don’t know Sony estimates imo.

      JohnnyChugs
        March 31, 2023 7:50 AM

        Given his reporting on Pro Switch rumors for years, I'm inclined to agree with you. However, it was the source beyond Takashi that caught our attention. Nonetheless, we'll be watching like a hawk to see what Sony has to say about it.

        ErneX legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
          March 31, 2023 7:54 AM

          Agreed at least this time he is quoting someone from IDC

    redshak legacy 10 years mercury mega
      March 31, 2023 7:31 AM

      What's the next big game for it? Is there one?

    FirstPersonCooter legacy 10 years mercury super mega
      March 31, 2023 7:33 AM

      I’ve been feeling all PSVR2 talk has been quiet lately and nothing amazing announcing that was coming up. Where is Alyx?

      They overpriced it and sold it at a bad time

      at0micgarden legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
        March 31, 2023 7:34 AM

        I don’t think it’s over priced. There’s not enough killer apps for it. And it’s still wired. People don’t like that.

        redshak legacy 10 years mercury mega
          March 31, 2023 7:37 AM

          I see VR2 units in shelves around here and no actual ps5 units ever in stock next to them. I think people laugh seeing an accessory for a thing they can't even buy sitting there that's costs more than the PS5 itself. It's a bad look

          at0micgarden legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
            March 31, 2023 7:39 AM

            That’s ridiculous. I don’t think we have them on shelves here in the US yet, maybe if things keep going this way, we never will. But PS5’s are in stock everywhere. I’ve been to a bunch of target and Best Buy‘s for many months where they’ve got signs at the door that say PS5 in stock, go to customer service. They don’t have them out.

            ErneX legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
              March 31, 2023 7:56 AM

              They need to start selling it on stores on all the countries that are only through Direct. I’ve seen quite a few waiting to see the thing on their preferred shop

        FirstPersonCooter legacy 10 years mercury super mega
          March 31, 2023 7:43 AM

          If they worked to make gen1 games backwards compatible in some way, that would have helped.
          But at someone who has a decent PSVR1 digital library that is now totally useless because I sold my old headset in anticipation of 2, I feel burned.

          I don’t want to start over and wait for a trickle of new overpriced games.
          It’s costs more than a disk PS5 to boot.

          It doesn’t seem like a good deal now, but maybe at some point later…if they make Blood and Truth 2

          zerog83 legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
            March 31, 2023 8:59 AM

            blame the game devs, not sony

            ErneX legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
              March 31, 2023 9:04 AM

              We can blame Sony for their own games though

          focusdaily legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
            March 31, 2023 9:50 AM

            PSVR1 games aren’t BC??? Wth. I donated my headset to a friend and kept my account with my library of VR stuff…so that is useless unless I have a PSVR1?

            Ugh, what a bummer.

        ColoradoCNC legacy 10 years mercury mega
          March 31, 2023 7:58 AM

          This. The hardware is solid, but the library needs some serious work.

        mobab legacy 10 years
          March 31, 2023 8:10 AM

          I'd buy it for $10

        EvilDolemite moderator legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
          March 31, 2023 8:19 AM

          I mean it's as much as the console and requires a cable. To me that's a big turn-off.

          zerog83 legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
            March 31, 2023 9:14 AM

            still a deal compared to a similar experience on PC

            ColoradoCNC legacy 10 years mercury mega
              March 31, 2023 9:26 AM

              This is why I'm happy with mine even though I wish the library was a bit larger. It's hard to overstate how nice it is just being able to put on a headset and be able to hop into a game without any hassle.

              Even with as streamlined as PCVR has gotten, there's still friction involved in launching games and wondering if you'll run into some technical snag. With PSVR2 I can throw on my headset and be racing in GT7 seconds later, and I love it.

        cruncht1me legacy 10 years
          March 31, 2023 9:31 AM

          And there never will be a new killer app with sales like this. No one wants to spend 100mil to develop for 300k users.

      shred. legacy 10 years
        March 31, 2023 7:48 AM

        Alyx absolutely needed to be part of the launch. I'd probably have one if it was available, even without there being other games that I want for it right now. They really screwed up.

        cruncht1me legacy 10 years
          March 31, 2023 9:35 AM

          Valve wants to sell their own headsets though. They also develop at a snails pace, so who knows if they even care to port it.

          shred. legacy 10 years
            March 31, 2023 9:48 AM

            I know, but it screams as a missed opportunity. I'd love to play it, just not with needing a new pc and vr setup

      ErneX legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
        March 31, 2023 7:53 AM

        It has pretty good games though, GT7 and RE:Village are awesome.

        FirstPersonCooter legacy 10 years mercury super mega
          March 31, 2023 8:19 AM

          I don’t care for GT7 and already beat RE:Village on Xbox. I didn’t love it enough to buy and play it again. (I thought it was middling after the first section)

          Horizon is the only game that seemed interesting but seemed more a tech demo than a game when I watched reviews.

          I loved Blood and truth on PSVR1, and felt it was hampered significantly by the imprecise and noisy tracking tech of PSVR1’s camera system. I’d play through it again if it had good tracking and get a sequel

          ErneX legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
            March 31, 2023 8:27 AM

            Horizon is terrible imo, but even if you played these or don’t like one it’s still a solid launch lineup

      Lawgiver legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
        March 31, 2023 7:55 AM

        If it worked on pc too I might get it

    gokart. legacy 10 years mercury mega
      March 31, 2023 7:55 AM

      this felt like a train wreck in slow motion

    EnhancedInterrogator legacy 10 years
      March 31, 2023 7:57 AM

      I hope they understand it’s because of the games. Not everybody is into gran turismo. Resident Evilmlooks great but it’s not going to sell headsets alone

    CyCo_PL legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      March 31, 2023 7:57 AM

      Yeah I own a PS5 and have very little interest in PSVR2. Have a Quest2 and cannot go back to tethered VR. I get that they wanted to get the highest resolution/clearest/compression free image they could get, which probably requires a cable. I just think that the potential of VR is limited when you're constantly worried about tripping over or twisting something that's not in the game. It doesn't even break immersion because you're not allowed to be immersed in the first place, you're constantly thinking about stepping over a cable or getting it too twisted up. Or you're limited to your seat, which is already a non-immersive VR experience unless you're playing a cockpit-type simulation.

      I would have bought PSVR2 if they used an ad-hoc wireless connection to transmit the video to the headset. I would gladly sacrifice a little bit of video quality and a few milliseconds of latency to get a fully immersive VR experience, but as it is now I'm not going to buy a wired VR headset unless it is a major, major game changer.

      EnhancedInterrogator legacy 10 years
        March 31, 2023 8:27 AM

        Eh, the fact that you have a limited amount of space to use (unless you're playing in your back yard or something) kinda eliminates the full immersion anyway

    code-e255 legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      March 31, 2023 8:18 AM

      I gave GT7 a try with my wheel last week to decide if I should get a VR2.

      It's a real shame that GT7's wheel support is absolutely terrible. The game does not communicate when the wheels are losing grip at all. And a lot of cars loose traction very suddenly, in extremely unrealistic ways. For example, the Toyota GR Corolla (AWD) on the Tokyo street circuit: full throttle, fairly high speed, making a small steering input to go through a slight bend: BAM! The rears suddenly lose traction and I spin out, as if I drove over oil and the handbrake was pulled. This super buggy/unrealistic, near-instant traction loss happens with all sorts of cars.

      If the PS5 had a good and realistic driving game, I'd probably be up for VR2. But GT7's physics are absolutely terrible on a lot of cars.

    duncandun legacy 10 years
      March 31, 2023 8:23 AM

      I mean is that not decent? It's a $600 niche peripheral.

    Proximate Cause moderator
      March 31, 2023 8:29 AM

      Launch games were meh. Didn’t even have Beat Saber and I think that one would have been easy.

      JohnnyChugs
        March 31, 2023 8:57 AM

        Unfortunately, Meta/Facebook bought the Beat Saber studio and probably isn't about to license it out to a direct competitor for a price Sony is willing to pay.

        ErneX legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
          March 31, 2023 8:58 AM

          It's been announced though so it is coming

      ErneX legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
        March 31, 2023 9:00 AM

        I disagree. Having RE:Village, GT7 and Horizon at launch is even better than most console launches.

        And there are other games too. I don't think the games is the issue here, if there's even an issue.

        EnhancedInterrogator legacy 10 years
          March 31, 2023 9:07 AM

          The Horizon game looks boring. I watched Digital Foundry playing it for an hour and it was just climbing, basically

          ErneX legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
            March 31, 2023 9:09 AM

            I don't like it, but some do

          ColoradoCNC legacy 10 years mercury mega
            March 31, 2023 9:27 AM

            I'm about halfway through and I'm enjoying myself, but it's definitely more of a tech demo than a proper game. I was never huge on climbing titles anyway, so I'm also probably not the target audience. That said, there have been some genuinely fun gameplay moments so far. I wouldn't mind seeing a sequel that opened up the world and added more mechanics.

    bill crystals legacy 10 years mercury mega
      March 31, 2023 9:01 AM

      A stat I would be really interested in is the number of first-time PSV2 owners. Someone who doesn't already own a PSVR1 or some other kind of headset.

      ColoradoCNC legacy 10 years mercury mega
        March 31, 2023 9:04 AM

        I'll be interested to see if those numbers ever come out. I almost feel like you'd have more people getting into the hardware for the first time since backwards compatibility is the exception rather than the rule.

    multisync legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ludicrous
      March 31, 2023 9:04 AM

      Haven't really touched mine since I got it. Wires make me le tired 😪

      ErneX legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
        March 31, 2023 9:05 AM

        I don't care about the cable personally, but I haven't tried wireless VR yet

      Proximate Cause moderator
        March 31, 2023 9:06 AM

        lol the setup is simple. I haven’t had any issues with the wires unlike the PSVR1.

    lazarusb legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      March 31, 2023 9:16 AM

      I’d get it if it had even a single game I like.

    cruncht1me legacy 10 years
      March 31, 2023 9:30 AM

      There will certainly not be a VR3 lol. Ouch this is awful.

      Proximate Cause moderator
        March 31, 2023 9:38 AM

        The economy being what it is isn’t the most receptive for a niche product. I’m more worried that a low install base leads to a lack of PSVR2 games. Sony needs to drop the price to get more units out there. I’m sure they’re already subsidizing the device anyway.

        cruncht1me legacy 10 years
          March 31, 2023 9:50 AM

          Unfortunately that's been VRs downfall from the beginning. High barrier to entry, low install base = no one wants to spend $100mil making a game.

    Ugly Bob legacy 10 years
      March 31, 2023 9:40 AM

      I've hardly played mine since launch, but mostly because I've pretty much been sick for 2 months now with a fluey cold that I can't shake. So obviously playing something in VR doesn't help my dizziness and sweats. I'm just starting to get over it now though, so I'm looking forward to some free time where I can put some hours in!

      I agree that HL Alyx would have helped launch sales massively though.

