Super Mario Bros. theme becomes first video game song added to National Recording Registry The Library of Congress' first video game song being added to the National Recording Registry is none other than the Super Mario Bros. theme song.

As announced by the Library of Congress, the Ground Theme from Super Mario Bros. has officially become the first video game song to be inducted into the National Recording Registry. For those unfamiliar, the National Recording Registry is something that was created to “preserve our history through recorded sound and reflects our nation’s diverse culture” as explained by the Library of Congress.

Not only was the theme from Super Mario Bros. recently inducted, but so too were tracks like “All I Want For Christmas Is You” by Mariah Carey, “Like a Virgin” by Madonna, “All Hail the Queen” by Queen Latifah, and “Gasolina” by Daddy Yankee. With the latest inductions to the Registry, the Library of Congress shared a few sentences that touch upon the importance and impact of each track. For the Super Mario Bros. theme, the following was noted:

Perhaps the most recognizable video game theme in history, Koji Kondo’s main motif for the 1985 Nintendo classic, Super Mario Bros., helped establish the game’s legendary status and proved that the five-channel Nintendo Entertainment System (NES) sound chip was capable of vast musical complexity and creativity.



Inspired in part by the music of Japanese jazz fusion band, T-Square, the game’s main theme, or “Ground Theme,” is a jaunty, Latin-influenced melody that provides the perfect accompaniment to Mario and Luigi’s side-scrolling hijinks. Kondo’s score laid the groundwork for an entire generation of chiptune musicians and has been performed by orchestras around the globe, befitting its status as one of the most beloved musical compositions of the last 40 years.

With the induction of the Super Mario Bros. theme to the National Recording Registry, it would seem like Mario is having a very successful month. Especially given the fact that The Super Mario Bros. Movie earned a staggering $377 million over the course of its 5-day opening.

For more on the latest inductions to the National Recording Registry including the full list of songs that were inducted, be sure to read through the post from the Library of Congress. For more on Mario, be sure to read through our review of The Super Mario Bros. Movie in which we praise the performances of Jack Black as Bowser, and things like the film’s stellar soundtrack.