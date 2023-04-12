Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2023 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of Fame: Class of 2022Elden Ring strategy guide
2023 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame: Class of 2022
Elden Ring strategy guide

Super Mario Bros. theme becomes first video game song added to National Recording Registry

The Library of Congress' first video game song being added to the National Recording Registry is none other than the Super Mario Bros. theme song.
Morgan Shaver
Morgan Shaver
Nintendo
2

As announced by the Library of Congress, the Ground Theme from Super Mario Bros. has officially become the first video game song to be inducted into the National Recording Registry. For those unfamiliar, the National Recording Registry is something that was created to “preserve our history through recorded sound and reflects our nation’s diverse culture” as explained by the Library of Congress.

Not only was the theme from Super Mario Bros. recently inducted, but so too were tracks like “All I Want For Christmas Is You” by Mariah Carey, “Like a Virgin” by Madonna, “All Hail the Queen” by Queen Latifah, and “Gasolina” by Daddy Yankee. With the latest inductions to the Registry, the Library of Congress shared a few sentences that touch upon the importance and impact of each track. For the Super Mario Bros. theme, the following was noted:

Official poster for The Super Mario Bros. Movie showing characters like Mario, Princess Peach, and Bowser
© Universal Pictures

With the induction of the Super Mario Bros. theme to the National Recording Registry, it would seem like Mario is having a very successful month. Especially given the fact that The Super Mario Bros. Movie earned a staggering $377 million over the course of its 5-day opening.

For more on the latest inductions to the National Recording Registry including the full list of songs that were inducted, be sure to read through the post from the Library of Congress. For more on Mario, be sure to read through our review of The Super Mario Bros. Movie in which we praise the performances of Jack Black as Bowser, and things like the film’s stellar soundtrack.

Senior Editor
Senior Editor

Morgan is a writer from the frozen wastelands of Maine who enjoys metal music, kpop, horror, and indie games. They're also a Tetris fanatic who's fiercely competitive in games like Tetris 99... and all games in general. But mostly Tetris. You can follow Morgan on Twitter @Author_MShaver.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola