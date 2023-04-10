The Super Mario Bros. Movie earns $377 million over 5-day opening Nintendo and Universal shattered box office records with a massive opening for The Super Mario Bros. Movie.

Nintendo and Universal Pictures released The Super Mario Bros. Movie in theaters last week, bringing about the iconic plumber’s long-awaited return to the big screen. The film debuted on Wednesday and spent the weekend going up against films like John Wick 4 and Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves. The video game adaptation cleaned up over the holiday weekend, raking in a whopping $377 million globally during its 5-day opening.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie’s box office numbers were reported this morning by Box Office Mojo. When the film opened on Wednesday, April 5, The Super Mario Bros. Movie earned $31.7 million. The movie maintained this movie throughout the week and into the weekend, taking home $54.8 million on Friday, $56.8 million on Saturday, and $34.7 million on Easter Sunday. When it was all said and done, the Super Mario Bros. Movie made $377 million over its extended opening weekend.



Source: Universal Pictures

This also means The Super Mario Bros. Movie now holds the record for the highest opening weekend total for an animated film, surpassing Frozen 2, which previously held the record with $358.5 million. The Super Mario Bros. Movie has also topped opening weekend numbers for other notable Universal Pictures releases such as F9: The Fast Saga and Jurassic World Dominion.

As the Super Mario Bros. Movie continues to make money, we’ll be watching to see if it can join the coveted $1 billion club. It also feels like a matter of time until we receive official word of a sequel or spin-off announcement. We here at Shacknews were big fans of The Super Mario Bros. Movie in our review, and certainly wouldn’t mind seeing more from this universe. Stay tuned for any news about future collaborations between Nintendo and Universal Pictures.