Final trailer for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom drops tomorrow Nintendo will release the final pre-launch trailer for Tears of the Kingdom on a livestream.

We’re officially one month away from the release of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, the heavily anticipated sequel to Breath of the Wild. The game has been in development for the better part of the last six years, and it won’t be much long until it’s in the hands of players. Ahead of that release, developer Nintendo has announced its got one more trailer up its sleeve, which the company will release tomorrow.

Nintendo announced the final pre-launch trailer for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom in a tweet this morning. On Thursday, April 13, at 7 a.m. PT/10 a.m. ET, the trailer reveal will be streamed on the Nintendo YouTube channel. This will mark the third trailer for Tears of the Kingdom, and the final one before it launches in May.

Nintendo has also confirmed that the trailer will be three minutes long. Last month brought us a 10-minute deep dive into gameplay that showed off new locations, features, and abilities. Perhaps this smaller trailer will put an emphasis on the story, which has been the subject of heavy speculation among fans.

Last month’s Zelda event also came with the reveal that development on the game was complete, eliminating any lingering concerns that the game could get delayed out of its May date.

There’s just less than a day until fans can feast their eyes on the latest trailer for Tears of the Kingdom. We here at Shacknews will be watching and combing through every fine detail, so be sure to come back and see if you missed anything. For more on The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, we’ll be covering everything you need to know about the game leading up to (and after) its May 12, 2023 release date.