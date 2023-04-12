Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Final trailer for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom drops tomorrow

Nintendo will release the final pre-launch trailer for Tears of the Kingdom on a livestream.
Donovan Erskine
Nintendo
5

We’re officially one month away from the release of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, the heavily anticipated sequel to Breath of the Wild. The game has been in development for the better part of the last six years, and it won’t be much long until it’s in the hands of players. Ahead of that release, developer Nintendo has announced its got one more trailer up its sleeve, which the company will release tomorrow.

Nintendo announced the final pre-launch trailer for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom in a tweet this morning. On Thursday, April 13, at 7 a.m. PT/10 a.m. ET, the trailer reveal will be streamed on the Nintendo YouTube channel. This will mark the third trailer for Tears of the Kingdom, and the final one before it launches in May.

Nintendo has also confirmed that the trailer will be three minutes long. Last month brought us a 10-minute deep dive into gameplay that showed off new locations, features, and abilities. Perhaps this smaller trailer will put an emphasis on the story, which has been the subject of heavy speculation among fans.

Last month’s Zelda event also came with the reveal that development on the game was complete, eliminating any lingering concerns that the game could get delayed out of its May date.

There’s just less than a day until fans can feast their eyes on the latest trailer for Tears of the Kingdom. We here at Shacknews will be watching and combing through every fine detail, so be sure to come back and see if you missed anything. For more on The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, we’ll be covering everything you need to know about the game leading up to (and after) its May 12, 2023 release date.

News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

  • Shacknews legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
    reply
    April 12, 2023 7:40 AM

    Donovan Erskine posted a new article, Final trailer for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom drops tomorrow

    • EvilDolemite moderator legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      April 12, 2023 7:56 AM

      “We’re proud to announce over 240 shrines in this installment of Zelda.”

      • David Craddock legacy 10 years mercury mega
        reply
        April 12, 2023 8:33 AM

        Sign me up. Shrines were collectively one of my favorite features in BOTW. I loved how I could have a (mostly) unique approach to each one, and how each shrine was a bite-sized puzzle. They felt like micro dungeons, and I couldn't get enough of them.

        • Conan legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
          reply
          April 12, 2023 8:43 AM

          I did them all. Though I wouldn't mind more traditional dungeons also making an appearance.

        • Snapplewolf
          reply
          April 12, 2023 9:13 AM

          You weren't bored by the 5 variations of every single puzzle that took 0 brainpower to solve and seemed like padded content? Man I couldn't stand shrines. Most of them weren't interesting at all and made me want a REAL dungeon.

          • David Craddock legacy 10 years mercury mega
            reply
            April 12, 2023 11:04 AM

            I wouldn't mind more traditional Zelda dungeons making a return, but you're exaggerating in your description of shrines.

