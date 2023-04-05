Evening Reading - April 5, 2023

It’s Wednesday evening once more my friends which means it’s time for a little Evening Reading! If you’re new to our Evening Reading features, they’re a great way to quickly catch up on everything posted to Shacknews that day while also checking out some fun and interesting finds from around the net. With that being said, let’s jump right into the Evening Reading for Wednesday, April 5!
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp is a reminder that war never changes
- All Destiny 2 mods: Armor Charge, weapons, raids & more
- No Man's Sky Interceptor update adds corrupted planets and VR improvements
- Snoop Dogg resigns from FaZe's Board of Directors
- Cash App creator Bob Lee stabbed to death
- Tchia game director talks Zelda inspirations and open world design
- Guardians will be able to shoot Orbs of Power in Season 21 of Destiny 2
- Diablo 4 Endgame content detailed in new video
- Saudi-owned Savvy Games Group acquires mobile publisher Scopely for $4.9 billion
- 2025 Dodge Ram 1500 REV electric truck boasts 650 horsepower & 500 mile range
- Google details new AI supercomputer the company hopes will rival NVIDIA
- Modiphius cofounder Chris Birch talks Skyrim board game and design
- ShackStream: The Stevetendo show! Episode 309
And now, other stuff from the internet!
Columbo on Steam Deck
It was only a matter of time wasn't it?— Alpha Chrome Yayo (@alphachromeyayo) March 25, 2023
I made a Columbo boot video for my Steam Deck 🍷🕵️♂️ pic.twitter.com/Ea7c6f85Eh
Clever!
Margit vs. Bop It
You call yourself a millennial? I just beat Margit with a Bop It pic.twitter.com/xxbosdo19A— Swoop Douglas (@SwoopDouglas) March 5, 2023
Well, that's one way to do it.
Green Shell
It’s all fun and games until someone gets hit by a green shell.#SuperMarioMovie pic.twitter.com/KVNouGCJ3J— The Super Mario Bros. Movie (@supermariomovie) April 3, 2023
Heated competition.
Original Tetris
Experience what it was like to play the original version of #Tetris! To celebrate the launch of the Tetris movie on Apple TV+, desktop users can enjoy a special edition of the game that pays tribute to Alexey's original creation! https://t.co/B7Ahr7DVqZ @AppleTV @AppleTVPlus pic.twitter.com/p18JzLw0Ev— Tetris (@Tetris_Official) April 5, 2023
A cool experience worth checking out for Tetris fans.
I Think You Should Leave as Poe stories
I Think You Should Leave as Edgar Allan Poe stories— Ben Crew (@BenjaminCrew1) April 5, 2023
The Cask of Amontillado pic.twitter.com/GeRtqPiov7
This thread is absolutely brilliant.
Journey's embrace
Good morning and remember to embrace the Journey 🌞 pic.twitter.com/lPh7vFTYvc— Clementmor1 (@clementmor1) April 4, 2023
Beautiful!
Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice art
Fan art | Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice— THE ART OF VIDEO GAMES (@VideoArtGame) April 4, 2023
Artist: @narko11897 pic.twitter.com/uUX6xARoWn
Fantastic use of color.
Starbucks cat
April 4, 2023
Coolest barista ever.
Barbie
he WILL continue his campaign to see the barbie pic.twitter.com/HXWrToj5mB— Alex Wakeford (@haruspis) April 4, 2023
One of my favorites of the Barbie posts on social this past week.
Godzilla
Whoa new Barbie movie cast is stacked pic.twitter.com/SkESAyyrdm— Cressa Maeve Beer (@beeragon) April 4, 2023
Another favorite, had to share this one as well.
Silly boi
This silly boi https://t.co/HniE5EiQik pic.twitter.com/tB5rGBuZKf— ✩catwheezie✩ (@catwheezie) April 4, 2023
So silly.
Across the Spider-Verse
One Spider-Man wants to change his own destiny. 🕷 Miles Morales returns for the next Spider-Man movie, exclusively in theaters June 2. Watch the new trailer for Across the #SpiderVerse now. pic.twitter.com/P2arYxSEjv— Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse (@SpiderVerse) April 4, 2023
New trailer!
No barking
April 4, 2023
I need to do this with my cats, but with a sign that tells them to stop stealing my chair.
Rathalos
rathalos 🍂 pic.twitter.com/33dBeRQ9vu— 【 Lunaurum Art🔸ルナ】 (@Lunaurum) April 4, 2023
Stunning!
A moment's rest
🔌 sometimes you need time alone to unplug and reconnect yourself again #pixelart #ドット絵 pic.twitter.com/tXk25LNnrr— AnasAbdin 🪐🌿 (@AnasAbdin) April 4, 2023
Peaceful.
Music corner
Here are a few more tracks that have been frequent plays for me lately, starting with this beautiful track featuring Kx5, deadmau5, Kaskade, and AR/CO.
Hold On Tight
I'm still reeling from the fact that not only did aespa do a song for the Tetris film, it also incorporates the classic Tetris theme music. Seriously cool track, 10/10, no notes.
Days Go By
Got back into this track recently, though it was one I really enjoyed back when I was a teenager. I also remember it was used in a Mitsubishi Eclipse commercial, so bonus points for that as well.
And there you have it, now it's time to bring our Evening Reading for April 5 to a close. Before we turn things over to Chatty, we want to take a moment to remind you that if you love what we do here at Shacknews and are looking for a way to show your support, you can do so by subscribing to Shacknews Mercury for as little as $1 a month.
Already subscribed to Mercury and looking for other ways to support Shacknews? Check out the Shackpets app! It's free to download, and while you're kicking back swiping through all of the cute pet pics, you can upload your own and give them a little extra flair with Shackpets' newly released sticker packs.
Now, it’s your turn Chatty! How has your Wednesday been treating you? Any fun finds from around the net you’d like to share with us? Drop ‘em in the comments!
-
Morgan Shaver posted a new article, Evening Reading - April 5, 2023