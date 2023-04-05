Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2023 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of Fame: Class of 2022Elden Ring strategy guide
2023 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame: Class of 2022
Elden Ring strategy guide

Evening Reading - April 5, 2023

Catch up on everything you might've missed on Shacknews today, and enjoy some fun finds from around the net!
Morgan Shaver
Morgan Shaver
1

It’s Wednesday evening once more my friends which means it’s time for a little Evening Reading! If you’re new to our Evening Reading features, they’re a great way to quickly catch up on everything posted to Shacknews that day while also checking out some fun and interesting finds from around the net. With that being said, let’s jump right into the Evening Reading for Wednesday, April 5!

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now, other stuff from the internet!

Columbo on Steam Deck

Clever!

Margit vs. Bop It

Well, that's one way to do it.

Green Shell

Heated competition.

Original Tetris

A cool experience worth checking out for Tetris fans.

I Think You Should Leave as Poe stories

This thread is absolutely brilliant. 

Journey's embrace

Beautiful! 

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice art

Fantastic use of color.

Starbucks cat

Coolest barista ever.

Barbie

One of my favorites of the Barbie posts on social this past week. 

Godzilla

Another favorite, had to share this one as well.

Silly boi

So silly.

Across the Spider-Verse

New trailer! 

No barking

I need to do this with my cats, but with a sign that tells them to stop stealing my chair. 

Rathalos

Stunning!

A moment's rest

Peaceful.

Music corner

Here are a few more tracks that have been frequent plays for me lately, starting with this beautiful track featuring Kx5, deadmau5, Kaskade, and AR/CO. 

Hold On Tight

I'm still reeling from the fact that not only did aespa do a song for the Tetris film, it also incorporates the classic Tetris theme music. Seriously cool track, 10/10, no notes. 

Days Go By

Got back into this track recently, though it was one I really enjoyed back when I was a teenager. I also remember it was used in a Mitsubishi Eclipse commercial, so bonus points for that as well.

And there you have it, now it's time to bring our Evening Reading for April 5 to a close. Before we turn things over to Chatty, we want to take a moment to remind you that if you love what we do here at Shacknews and are looking for a way to show your support, you can do so by subscribing to Shacknews Mercury for as little as $1 a month.

Already subscribed to Mercury and looking for other ways to support Shacknews? Check out the Shackpets app! It's free to download, and while you're kicking back swiping through all of the cute pet pics, you can upload your own and give them a little extra flair with Shackpets' newly released sticker packs.

Black and white cat looking straight at the camera with yellow eyes
My boy Deku says if you haven't downloaded the Shackpets app yet, you should, it's free on iOS and Android and full of adorable pet pics, his included!

Now, it’s your turn Chatty! How has your Wednesday been treating you? Any fun finds from around the net you’d like to share with us? Drop ‘em in the comments!

Senior Editor
Senior Editor

Morgan is a writer from the frozen wastelands of Maine who enjoys metal music, kpop, horror, and indie games. They're also a Tetris fanatic who's fiercely competitive in games like Tetris 99... and all games in general. But mostly Tetris. You can follow Morgan on Twitter @Author_MShaver.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola