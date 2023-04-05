Evening Reading - April 5, 2023

It’s Wednesday evening once more my friends which means it’s time for a little Evening Reading! If you’re new to our Evening Reading features, they’re a great way to quickly catch up on everything posted to Shacknews that day while also checking out some fun and interesting finds from around the net. With that being said, let’s jump right into the Evening Reading for Wednesday, April 5!

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now, other stuff from the internet!

Columbo on Steam Deck

It was only a matter of time wasn't it?



I made a Columbo boot video for my Steam Deck 🍷🕵️‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/Ea7c6f85Eh — Alpha Chrome Yayo (@alphachromeyayo) March 25, 2023

Clever!

Margit vs. Bop It

You call yourself a millennial? I just beat Margit with a Bop It pic.twitter.com/xxbosdo19A — Swoop Douglas (@SwoopDouglas) March 5, 2023

Well, that's one way to do it.

Green Shell

It’s all fun and games until someone gets hit by a green shell.#SuperMarioMovie pic.twitter.com/KVNouGCJ3J — The Super Mario Bros. Movie (@supermariomovie) April 3, 2023

Heated competition.

Original Tetris

Experience what it was like to play the original version of #Tetris! To celebrate the launch of the Tetris movie on Apple TV+, desktop users can enjoy a special edition of the game that pays tribute to Alexey's original creation! https://t.co/B7Ahr7DVqZ @AppleTV @AppleTVPlus pic.twitter.com/p18JzLw0Ev — Tetris (@Tetris_Official) April 5, 2023

A cool experience worth checking out for Tetris fans.

I Think You Should Leave as Poe stories

I Think You Should Leave as Edgar Allan Poe stories

The Cask of Amontillado pic.twitter.com/GeRtqPiov7 — Ben Crew (@BenjaminCrew1) April 5, 2023

This thread is absolutely brilliant.

Journey's embrace

Good morning and remember to embrace the Journey 🌞 pic.twitter.com/lPh7vFTYvc — Clementmor1 (@clementmor1) April 4, 2023

Beautiful!

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice art

Fan art | Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice



Artist: @narko11897 pic.twitter.com/uUX6xARoWn — THE ART OF VIDEO GAMES (@VideoArtGame) April 4, 2023

Fantastic use of color.

Starbucks cat

Coolest barista ever.

Barbie

he WILL continue his campaign to see the barbie pic.twitter.com/HXWrToj5mB — Alex Wakeford (@haruspis) April 4, 2023

One of my favorites of the Barbie posts on social this past week.

Godzilla

Whoa new Barbie movie cast is stacked pic.twitter.com/SkESAyyrdm — Cressa Maeve Beer (@beeragon) April 4, 2023

Another favorite, had to share this one as well.

Silly boi

So silly.

Across the Spider-Verse

One Spider-Man wants to change his own destiny. 🕷 Miles Morales returns for the next Spider-Man movie, exclusively in theaters June 2. Watch the new trailer for Across the #SpiderVerse now. pic.twitter.com/P2arYxSEjv — Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse (@SpiderVerse) April 4, 2023

New trailer!

No barking

I need to do this with my cats, but with a sign that tells them to stop stealing my chair.

Rathalos

Stunning!

A moment's rest

🔌 sometimes you need time alone to unplug and reconnect yourself again #pixelart #ドット絵 pic.twitter.com/tXk25LNnrr — AnasAbdin 🪐🌿 (@AnasAbdin) April 4, 2023

Peaceful.

Music corner

Here are a few more tracks that have been frequent plays for me lately, starting with this beautiful track featuring Kx5, deadmau5, Kaskade, and AR/CO.

Hold On Tight

I'm still reeling from the fact that not only did aespa do a song for the Tetris film, it also incorporates the classic Tetris theme music. Seriously cool track, 10/10, no notes.

Days Go By

Got back into this track recently, though it was one I really enjoyed back when I was a teenager. I also remember it was used in a Mitsubishi Eclipse commercial, so bonus points for that as well.

