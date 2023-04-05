No Man's Sky Interceptor update adds corrupted planets and VR improvements. No Man's Sky's Interceptor update is available today on all platforms.

Hello Games has spent the last seven years improving No Man’s Sky with content updates and fixes for any technical issues that pop up. At this point, the game isn’t even recognizable for those that played back in 2016. Now, No Man’s Sky is growing once again with Interceptor, its first major update of 2023. This update is live today and adds a new type of planet, a new race of enemies, and a plethora of other small additions and improvements.

The full patch notes for No Man’s Sky’s Interceptor update were posted to the game’s website and gives fans a fully detailed breakdown as to what to expect from this new batch of content. Players can take on a new danger as they travel to corrupted planets, which sport mysterious purple crystals and are home to dangerous new forms of robot guardians. Crashed interceptor ships and special gear can be discovered on corrupted worlds.



Source: Hello Games

The No Man’s Sky 4.2 update also adds quality-of-life improvements to VR mode. Now, players can grab and move around the projected menus in VR mode, adding some customization that will hopefully make for a more comfortable experience overall.

Hello Games showcased the Interceptor update in a trailer that provides a glimpse at some of the new features in action. It includes the corrupted planets and the dangerous new threats found on their surface, as well as Sentinel Jetpack. The video also shows the interior of an Interceptor ship, which players can now pilot for the first time.

It’s been fascinating to watch No Man’s Sky evolve throughout the years. With the Interceptors update live now, we’re curious to see if Hello Games has any other surprises in store for the sci-fi adventure game this year.