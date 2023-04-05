Saudi-owned Savvy Games Group acquires mobile publisher Scopely for $4.9 billion The studio behind Marvel Strike Force is being folded into Savvy Games Group.

Saudi Arabia has been heavily investing into the gaming industry over the past couple of years, acquiring stakes in Nintendo and setting aside billions of dollars to invest in video game publishers. Savvy Games Group, a Saudi Arabia state-backed organization, has particularly been active on this front, and has now added another notable publisher to its arsenal. Savvy Games Group has announced that it’s acquiring Scopely, the studio behind Star Trek: Fleet Command, Marvel Strike Force, and more.

Scopely confirmed that it was being acquired by Savvy Games Group for $4.9 billion in a blog post to its website earlier today. Titled “An exciting new chapter,” the post reflects on the company’s growth over the last 12 years, as well as a look at its future under a new owner.



Source: Scopely

Scopely will become an autonomous operating company under the Savvy umbrella, joining other complementary games companies such as esports brand ESL FaceIt Group. Through this partnership, Scopely will benefit from Savvy’s ecosystem and long-term commitment to helping us achieve our ambitious goals. Together, we will continue to deliver on our strategy to reimagine the future of play while maintaining the special culture and values that have made Scopely the company we are today.

Scopely is most known for developing and publishing Marvel Strike Force, a mobile RPG based on the iconic comic book universe. The studio has also worked on games based on Star Trek, Yahtzee, Scrabble, and the WWE.

Last year, Savvy Games Group announced that it would be investing $37 billion into gaming, with $13 billion specifically set aside to acquire major video game publishers. In even more recent news, Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund increased its stake in Nintendo to six percent, and then seven percent. It’s likely that we haven’t seen the last of Saudi Arabia’s moves in the gaming industry, so stay with Shacknews for everything you need to know.