Cash App creator Bob Lee stabbed to death

The former Square CTO was killed in San Francisco.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
MobileCoin
1

Bob Lee, who previously served as Square’s CTO and created Cash App, has died. Lee was stabbed to death in San Francisco on April 4, 2023. He was 43 years old.

Bob Lee’s death was confirmed by local media after he was stabbed in the early morning hours of Tuesday, April 4, 2023, in SoMa, a neighborhood in San Francisco. After being stabbed, Lee was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

At the time of his death, Bob Lee was the Chief Product Officer at MobileCoin. CEO Josh Goldbard provided a statement to Bloomberg on the death of Bob Lee.

The Cash App logo on a green background.

Source: Cash App

Bob Lee is best known for creating Cash App, the popular mobile app that lets users simply exchange money between friends and family, with the ability to withdraw the cash to their bank account. Cash App has partnered with a number of companies in the tech and gaming space, including 100Thieves. Prior to MobileCoin, Lee served as CTO of Square (now known as Block), and also worked on Android for Google.

Block and Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey acknowledged Lee’s death in a post on Snort Social. “Heartbreaking. Bob was instrumental to Square and Cash App. STL guy.”

As of the time of this writing, no arrest has been made in the killing of Bob Lee. Shacknews sends our condolences to his family and friends at this time.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

