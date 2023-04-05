Cash App creator Bob Lee stabbed to death The former Square CTO was killed in San Francisco.

Bob Lee, who previously served as Square’s CTO and created Cash App, has died. Lee was stabbed to death in San Francisco on April 4, 2023. He was 43 years old.

Bob Lee’s death was confirmed by local media after he was stabbed in the early morning hours of Tuesday, April 4, 2023, in SoMa, a neighborhood in San Francisco. After being stabbed, Lee was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

At the time of his death, Bob Lee was the Chief Product Officer at MobileCoin. CEO Josh Goldbard provided a statement to Bloomberg on the death of Bob Lee.



Source: Cash App

Bob was made for the new world, he was the quintessential creator, leader, and consummate hacker… Bob surely had an impact that will last far beyond his short time on earth.

Bob Lee is best known for creating Cash App, the popular mobile app that lets users simply exchange money between friends and family, with the ability to withdraw the cash to their bank account. Cash App has partnered with a number of companies in the tech and gaming space, including 100Thieves. Prior to MobileCoin, Lee served as CTO of Square (now known as Block), and also worked on Android for Google.

Block and Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey acknowledged Lee’s death in a post on Snort Social. “Heartbreaking. Bob was instrumental to Square and Cash App. STL guy.”

As of the time of this writing, no arrest has been made in the killing of Bob Lee. Shacknews sends our condolences to his family and friends at this time.