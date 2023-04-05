Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Snoop Dogg resigns from FaZe's Board of Directors

Snoop Dogg is FaZing out after one year on the company's Board of Directors.
FaZe Clan, one of gaming’s most iconic and influential brands, took a massive swing when it announced it would become a publicly traded company back in 2021. While this endeavor started off alright, the company’s value has been on a downward spiral since last fall. Add onto that the handful of past and present creators that have spoken out against the organization’s practices, and things haven’t looked particularly great for FaZe. Now, one of the biggest celebrities attached to the brand is severing ties as Snoop Dogg has left FaZe Clan’s Board of Directors.

Snoop Dogg’s FaZe Clan exit was confirmed in an official filing to the SEC this week. It’s here that the company states the rapper/actor/influencer departed at the end of March.

A black FaZe Clan logo on a red background.
Image: FaZe Clan

Snoop Dogg’s tenure with FaZe didn’t last very long. The celebrity officially joined the organization's Board of Directors back in March 2022. This came after a number of collaborations between Snoop and FaZe. Most notably, he rocked a FaZe Clan chain on-stage at SoFi Stadium during the halftime performance at Super Bowl LVI.

FaZe Clan stock began to plummet in late September of last year. As of today, the stock has been valued as low as $0.47 per share, a harsh decline from the $17.43 price it peaked at on September 2, 2022.

With Snoop Dogg bowing out of FaZe Clan and the company’s stock hitting hard lows, we’ll be watching to see if FaZe makes any major moves to course correct.

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

