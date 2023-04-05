Snoop Dogg resigns from FaZe's Board of Directors Snoop Dogg is FaZing out after one year on the company's Board of Directors.

FaZe Clan, one of gaming’s most iconic and influential brands, took a massive swing when it announced it would become a publicly traded company back in 2021. While this endeavor started off alright, the company’s value has been on a downward spiral since last fall. Add onto that the handful of past and present creators that have spoken out against the organization’s practices, and things haven’t looked particularly great for FaZe. Now, one of the biggest celebrities attached to the brand is severing ties as Snoop Dogg has left FaZe Clan’s Board of Directors.

Snoop Dogg’s FaZe Clan exit was confirmed in an official filing to the SEC this week. It’s here that the company states the rapper/actor/influencer departed at the end of March.

Image: FaZe Clan

On March 29, 2023, Calvin “Snoop Dogg” Broadus, Jr. notified FaZe Holdings Inc. (the “Company”) that he is resigning from the Board of Directors (the “Board”) of the Company effective immediately. Mr. Broadus’s resignation was not the result of any disagreement with the Company or any of its subsidiaries.

Snoop Dogg’s tenure with FaZe didn’t last very long. The celebrity officially joined the organization's Board of Directors back in March 2022. This came after a number of collaborations between Snoop and FaZe. Most notably, he rocked a FaZe Clan chain on-stage at SoFi Stadium during the halftime performance at Super Bowl LVI.

FaZe Clan stock began to plummet in late September of last year. As of today, the stock has been valued as low as $0.47 per share, a harsh decline from the $17.43 price it peaked at on September 2, 2022.

With Snoop Dogg bowing out of FaZe Clan and the company’s stock hitting hard lows, we’ll be watching to see if FaZe makes any major moves to course correct.