2025 Dodge Ram 1500 REV electric truck boasts 650 horsepower & 500 mile range Set to release towards the end of 2024, Dodge's new electric truck will offer a range of up to 500 miles, 650 horsepower, and a towing capacity of up to 14,000 pounds.

The capabilities of electric vehicles are rapidly expanding, as seen recently with the new 2025 Dodge Ram 1500 REV. As shown at the New York Auto Show and reported on by outlets like Autoblog, this new electric truck from Dodge boasts some impressive specs including up to 650 horsepower and a battery range up to 500 miles. To be able to take advantage of that range, buyers will need to select the larger battery pack option when purchasing the vehicle, with the REV offering two battery pack options.

One features 22 modules and a 168 kWh capacity for a somewhat less impressive range of up to 350 miles, while the other is a pack that sports 30 modules and 229 kWh capacity for a larger range of up to 500 miles. Only one powertrain option is available for the REV that features a pair of electric motors with each having an output of 250 kW and a total output of 654 horsepower. All-wheel drive will come standard on the vehicle which sits on a wider frame than other Dodge Ram trucks in order to incorporate its battery packs.

As noted by Autoblog, Dodge estimates that the REV will be able to go from 0 to 60 in as little as 4.4 seconds. Towing capacity sees the REV pulling up to 14,000 pounds of trailer, or holding up to 2,700 pounds of cargo in its truck bed. Currently, the 2025 Dodge Ram 1500 REV is expected to be available for sale towards the end of 2024 as a 2025 model.

Kelley Blue Book estimates the REV will have a starting price around $58,000 (USD), with the fully loaded Ram 1500 REV Tungsten model expected to be available at a price point closer to $100,000. Given the capabilities of the 2025 Dodge Ram 1500 REV including a range of up to 500 miles, we find ourselves eager to see more of the electric truck in the future.

After reading through some of the vehicle's specs, what are your thoughts? Let us know in Chatty! For more on electric vehicles, be sure to read through some of our previous coverage as well, including the United States and Japan announcing an EV battery minerals trade deal, and GM’s quarterly EV shipments topping 20,000 vehicles for the first time ever in Q1 2023.