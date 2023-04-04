GM quarterly EV shipments topped 20,000 vehicles for the first time ever in Q1 2023 GM has surpassed Ford to become the second best-selling EV manufacturer in the United States.

General Motors is just one of the many car manufacturers around the globe looking to further integrate electric vehicles into its offerings. The company has continued to ramp up its EV production and just hit a major milestone during the first quarter of 2023. GM shipped over 20,000 electric vehicles during the quarter, a new high for the company and one that solidifies its place as the country’s second-highest EV manufacturer.

General Motors announced the milestone in a news release about its Q1 2023 figures. Here, the company shares that it shipped a total of 603,208 vehicles in the US, with 20,000 of them being electric vehicles. The company states that this helped to grow its market share by roughly 1.5 points, a sizeable jump.



GM delivered a strong start to the year with sales of more than 20,000 EVs as it scales production of vehicles on the Ultium Platform, and expanded truck leadership with launches of new HD and midsize pickup trucks.

With this news, GM overtakes Ford to become the United States’ second best-seller of electric vehicles, with Tesla firmly holding the number one spot. Ford reported approximately 10,000 EV shipments during the quarter, roughly half of what GM moved. To give an idea of the gap between Tesla and GM’s output, Tesla reported 422,875 EV deliveries in Q1 2023.

As more of the biggest car manufacturers put a stronger emphasis on electric vehicles, competition is heating up. That said, there is still a long ways to go before they can compete closely with Tesla’s numbers, especially if the company is able to hit some of the long-term goals that it has set for itself. For more on the electric vehicle business, Shacknews has the information you need.