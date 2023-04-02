Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2023 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of Fame: Class of 2022Elden Ring strategy guide
2023 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame: Class of 2022
Elden Ring strategy guide

Tesla (TSLA) reports 422,875 EV deliveries in Q1 2023

Of the deliveries, more than 412,000 were Model 3 and Model Y versions of Tesla's EVs.
Sam Chandler
Sam Chandler
Tesla
1

Tesla (TSLA) has issued a report detailing how many electric vehicles it produced and delivered in the first quarter of its new financial year. According to the report, Tesla has produced a total of 440,808 electric vehicles consisting of Models S, 3, X, and Y. Additionally, the company delivered over 422,000 EVs.

On April 2, 2023, Tesla (TSLA) released its Vehicle Production & Deliveries results ahead of its webcast for the first quarter of 2023 reporting. The information provided shows that Tesla managed to deliver 422,875 electric vehicles while producing 440,808. Of the deliveries, 412,180 were Model 3 and Model Y while 10,695 were Model S and Model X.

Recently, Tesla lowered the cost of several of its vehicles. The Model 3 & Y saw a large price drop which, coupled with tax credits, accounted for a roughly 31 percent cost decrease at the highest point. Following that, Tesla cut the cost of Model S and X up to 9 percent.

The information provided by Tesla included the date of its first quarter 2023 reporting. Investors and interested parties can expect to hear how the company has performed in Q1 on April 19, 2023. Keep your eye trained on Shacknews as we cover the reporting and bring you the latest on Tesla’s deliveries, stock, and more.

Guides Editor
Guides Editor

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola