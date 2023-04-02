Tesla (TSLA) reports 422,875 EV deliveries in Q1 2023 Of the deliveries, more than 412,000 were Model 3 and Model Y versions of Tesla's EVs.

Tesla (TSLA) has issued a report detailing how many electric vehicles it produced and delivered in the first quarter of its new financial year. According to the report, Tesla has produced a total of 440,808 electric vehicles consisting of Models S, 3, X, and Y. Additionally, the company delivered over 422,000 EVs.

Congrats Giga Texas team on building 4k Model Y this week! pic.twitter.com/JFqaixZLCa — Tesla (@Tesla) April 2, 2023

On April 2, 2023, Tesla (TSLA) released its Vehicle Production & Deliveries results ahead of its webcast for the first quarter of 2023 reporting. The information provided shows that Tesla managed to deliver 422,875 electric vehicles while producing 440,808. Of the deliveries, 412,180 were Model 3 and Model Y while 10,695 were Model S and Model X.

Recently, Tesla lowered the cost of several of its vehicles. The Model 3 & Y saw a large price drop which, coupled with tax credits, accounted for a roughly 31 percent cost decrease at the highest point. Following that, Tesla cut the cost of Model S and X up to 9 percent.

The information provided by Tesla included the date of its first quarter 2023 reporting. Investors and interested parties can expect to hear how the company has performed in Q1 on April 19, 2023. Keep your eye trained on Shacknews as we cover the reporting and bring you the latest on Tesla’s deliveries, stock, and more.