Tesla (TSLA) lowers Model 3 & Y prices in the United States The Model Y and Model 3 have seen a reduction in the cost of the Standard, Performance, and Long Range versions.

Tesla has slashed prices of several of its vehicles in the United States. With the tax credits applied, the price reductions mean that a Model Y Long Range AWD is roughly $20,000 USD cheaper than it was before.

Sawyer Merritt noted on Twitter on January 12, 2023 that Tesla has reduced the prices of its vehicles in the United States of America. Some of these reductions in price are as large as almost 20 percent, with the Model Y Long Range price being discounted from $65,990 to $52,990 USD.

BREAKING: @Tesla has reduced their car prices MASSIVELY in the US. Changes:



• Model 3 RWD: $43,990 (from $46,990, a 6.4% drop)

• Model 3 P: $53,990 ($62,990, 14.2% drop)

• Model Y Long Range: $52,990 (from $65,990, a 20% drop)

• Model Y P: $56,990 (from $69,990, a 23% drop) pic.twitter.com/Wifwf2ViOD — Sawyer Merritt (@SawyerMerritt) January 13, 2023

Merritt points out that these reductions in price now enables all Long Range Model Y’s to be eligible for the electric vehicle tax credit. Twitter user Troy Teslike provided a helpful table that showcases the two vehicles and their two versions with the price change and tax credits applied.

Consumers that have been waiting to purchase a Tesla might find that it is now a good time to get on board the electric vehicle train. With all the necessary tax credits applied, the cheapest option looks to be the Model 3, coming in at $36,490 USD.

It’s been an interesting start to the year for Tesla. The company reported it had delivered 1.31 million vehicles in 2022, slashed prices of its Model 3 and Y in China, and has even filed for an expansion of its Texas Gigafactory.

With Troy Teslike noting that Model Y inventory in the US is at an all-time high, and these new price reductions, it will be interesting to see Tesla’s earnings results in a few months. Stay tuned to Shacknews as we bring you the latest on the electric vehicle industry.