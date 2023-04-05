Diablo 4 Endgame content detailed in new video Get a better look at what the Diablo 4 endgame experience will be like in a developer insight new video.

Diablo 4 is one of the major game releases set to launch this summer. Releasing more than a decade after the previous mainline entry in the series, fans have a lot of expectations going into the new installment. While the recent open beta provided a glimpse at the early game content and characters, Blizzard has now shed light on what players can expect after they’ve run through all of the standard content with an Endgame spotlight video.

The Diablo 4 Endgame video was shared to the game’s YouTube channel and focuses on what the experience will be like once players have completed the main story and run through most of the game’s early content. This endgame content includes Capstone Dungeons, which are available after completing the campaign. Taking these dungeons on at high World Tier difficulties will yield valuable rewards.

The developers have also teased 120 unique dungeons in Sanctuary for players to explore. Players can use Nightmare Sigils to transform these dungeons into Nightmare Dungeons, which have harder objectives but better loot. Within these dungeons, players can also find Aspects, which can be used in conjunction with the Codex of Power in order to create legendary items.

Diablo Games are typically designed in a way that keeps players engaged long after they roll the credits, and it looks like Blizzard hopes to maintain that tradition with Diablo 4. As the studio gives fans a better idea of what they can expect to see in the post-game, we have a clearer idea of what to expect from one of 2023’s biggest game releases. We’re not far away from that launch, as Diablo 4 comes out on June 6, 2023.