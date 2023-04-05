Tchia game director talks Zelda inspirations and open world design Dive deeper into some of the games that inspired the creation of Tchia in our interview with the game's director, Phil Crifo.

Tchia is a delightful open-world adventure where you can not only explore a breathtaking archipelago inspired by New Caledonia on foot, or by gliding, swimming, and sailing, but also take on the role of animals and objects with over 30 animals and hundreds of objects to play around with. Curious about the creation of Tchia’s vibrant open world, and some of the inspirations behind it, Shacknews’ own Greg Burke recently sat down with game director Phil Crifo to dig deeper into its creation.

Opening the interview, Burke asks Crifo about where the idea for the game came from and whether inspirations include titles like The Legend of Zelda: Wind Waker. To this, Crifo responds that he’s going to try to circle around that one to avoid disappointment, before explaining that Wind Waker wasn’t one of the main inspirations for the game. Rather, Tchia comes from one of the same sources of inspiration that inspired the Legend of Zelda franchise as a whole.

Wind Waker is not like the top influence. The way I see it is, we do have a lot of common DNA with the Zelda franchise as a whole rather than one entry in the series. Where I pinpoint that to is Miyamoto said a couple times that Zelda was inspired by his childhood growing up, exploring caves, and just roaming around the wilderness, and that kind of sparked the idea for an adventure game that became Zelda. I think Tchia stems from the same nostalgia for childhood wonder and exploration.

Following this, Burke touches on the open world elements brought up by Crifo and the “go anywhere” sort of feeling that games like GTA started and games like Breath of the Wild further honed. With this, questions about the challenges of designing an open world sandbox come up, like what’s featured in Tchia, as opposed to a more linear style game.

There are challenges, it’s also very fun to do. I think [it’s] more fun than designing a linear, very tailored experience. From the get-go, we wanted to build a toy box and it felt like that making it. So it was a very fun process because you’re making a lot of small bits of fun content. But it’s [also] a challenge because it’s ultimately a house of cards, everything works if all the mechanics work but if one crumbles then the whole thing is gone.

The interview expands to things like the creation of some of the game’s core mechanics, combat, incorporation and importance of music, and more. If you’ve been loving Tchia, or simply want to learn more about how the game came together, be sure to watch the full interview with game director Phil Crifo on GamerHubTV. While you’re there, be sure to subscribe to the channel if you haven’t already, and subscribe to the Shacknews YouTube for even more informative gaming content from interviews, to gameplay, and a whole lot more.