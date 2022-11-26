Weekend Discussion - November 26, 2022

I hope you all had a great Thanksgiving and an awesoe Black Friday. Let's wind down with a little Weekend Discussion shall we?

In case you missed it at Shacknews…

Weekend Deals

We had an awesome guest this week for a pre-Holiday edition of Retail Therapy as Cyrus Rosenberg, Senior Licensing Manager at Arcade1UP joined Greg and Blake to reminisce over classic games and chat about the types of things that fans put in requests for in the company's popular arcade cabinets.

We also had an awesome episode of Wide World of Electronic Sports this week as Lord Emvee joined Rodney and I on the show to talk about competitive Pokemon and making pretty much any Pokemon viable in competitive single play. Donovan also decided to swing by to give his thoughts on Pokemon Scarlet & Violet after playing the game for review.

Also feel free to check out Donovan's full video review here.

The newest Shackpets update is officially here! Sticker Packs, new game mechanics, and Power-Ups are now available. Update the app on your mobile device and try out some of the new features. I'm personally looking forward to the new Challenges feature. Read more about Update 1.07 here.

And now...The Internet

Well it's been quite the week and there's plenty of interesting stuff around the web. Speaking of the web. I'm happy to be reminded that a new Spiderverse movie is coming.

Grateful for this new look at Spider-Man: Across the #SpiderVerse pic.twitter.com/K16OBuKtTW — Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse (@SpiderVerse) November 23, 2022

As a wrestling fan, this one caught my eye.

This wrestler’s gimmick is playing Nintendo Switch throughout the match💀 pic.twitter.com/Tff6BsYq7M — DS Ring the Belle 🔔 (@ringthebelleds) November 20, 2022

I want a Space Channel 5 movie! But this will do for now.

We didn't have PGTC this week so I had to sneak this in after the recent Disney news.

Explaining the Disney CEO situation in Whovian terms. pic.twitter.com/cO8w5U9Sge — Dan Slott (@DanSlott) November 21, 2022

Pokemon may have sold over 10 million copies but I've seen plenty of folks sharing this type of experience.

Don't think this is what they mean when they say make it clap.

GameFreak deserves a round of applause for this one pic.twitter.com/EhCPt1qAXg — Strat (@LaidbackStrat) November 18, 2022

But in better Pokemon news, here's a bit of Pokemon lore in the world of Tekken. Well, according to Harada.

Heihachi's favorite is Pikachu (slightly similar in silhouette). Kazuya misunderstands Kirby as a type of Pokemon. https://t.co/ZEEknsUCAw — Katsuhiro Harada (@Harada_TEKKEN) November 23, 2022

I have no words for this one. Enjoy.

Sometimes twitch chat triggers an on-screen alert with the most incredible timing https://t.co/qDYEQN4VLs pic.twitter.com/n1LsBLFbv0 — Lance McDonald (@manfightdragon) November 19, 2022

We've got fresh Guile combos. Nerfs are coming. But I will admit that it is cool seeing this kind of action for a character known for being a zoning powerhouse.

Nothing will make me happier than when Guile loses all this shit in the release version https://t.co/65ocsMNc3H — WSO Logan (@WSOLogan) November 23, 2022

Weekend Vibes

Had a conversation with a friend and it seems like plenty of folks are going through relationship changes lately. I guess it is common for people to want new beginnings as we move closer to the new year. Here's a track from Ari that I think gives a good vibe for working through the chaos.

Westside Boogie keeps the vibe going with a standout from his album MORE BLACK SUPERHEROES. Really feeling this one.

Alright, that is all she wrote for this week. I hope you all have a great Saturday and get in some sunshine and leftover pie this weekend. Remember to check out that brand new Shackpets update! Much love to you all.