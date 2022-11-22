HP plans to lay off up to 6,000 employees over the next three years HP aims to "reduce gross global headcount" by as many as 6,000 employees by the end of fiscal 2025.

HP announced today that it plans to lay off 4,000 to 6,000 employees over the next three years. The news comes courtesy of HP’s most recent Q4 2022 earnings report in which it shares a statement addressing the upcoming layoffs. It describes them as a reduction in “gross global headcount” with the process set to be completed by the end of fiscal 2025.

Today, HP Inc. announced a fiscal year 2023 Future Ready Transformation plan, driving significant structural cost savings through digital transformation, portfolio optimization and operational efficiency. The company estimates that these actions will result in annualized gross run rate savings of at least $1.4 billion by the end of fiscal 2025.



The company estimates that it will incur approximately $1.0 billion in labor and non-labor costs related to restructuring and other charges, with approximately $0.6 billion in fiscal 2023, and the rest split approximately equally between fiscal 2024 and 2025. The company expects to reduce gross global headcount by approximately 4,000-6,000 employees. These actions are expected to be completed by the end of fiscal 2025.

HP joins other companies in conducting mass layoffs like Facebook parent META which is currently looking at a reduction of 11,000 employees, and Amazon which reportedly plans to drop 10,000 employees ahead of the upcoming holiday season.

Other information included in HP’s earnings report note a 2022 fiscal revenue of $63.0 billion, down 0.8 percent from the prior-year period, and fourth quarter net revenue at $14.8 billion, down 11.2 percent. Additionally, things like Personal Systems net revenue fell as well with $10.3 billion reported down 13 percent year over year. Consumer net revenue also decreased by 25 percent, with total units down 21 percent.

Personal Systems net revenue was $10.3 billion, down 13% year over year (down 9% in constant currency) with a 4.5% operating margin. Consumer net revenue decreased 25% and Commercial net revenue decreased 6%. Total units were down 21% with Notebooks units down 26% and Desktops units down 3%.



Printing net revenue was $4.5 billion, down 7% year over year (down 6% in constant currency) with a 19.9% operating margin. Total hardware units were down 3% with Consumer units down 4% and Commercial units up 5%. Consumer net revenue was down 7% and Commercial net revenue was up 1%. Supplies net revenue was down 10% (down 10% in constant currency).

