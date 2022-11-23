Weekend Console Download Deals: Black Friday 2022

It may not officially be Friday, but all three major console makers have kicked off their Black Friday sales. PlayStation and Xbox started theirs last week, as avid readers may recall, but this week they are joined by Nintendo. Nintendo has come out with its best and brightest titles, which includes a slew of rare first-party game discounts. You're not going to find games like Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury, Fire Emblem: Three Houses, Mario Tennis Aces, and The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD on sale very often, so take advantage of these deals while you can.
PlayStation and Xbox deals remain the same from last week, though Xbox always has its Deals With Gold rotating out every seven days. For this week, eagle-eyed viewers may note that Star Ocean: The Divine Force is getting its first discount following its release less than a month ago. Consider picking it up and check out our recent interview while you're at it.
Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:
Xbox
The following games are a part of Xbox Games with Gold/Deals with Gold. An Xbox Live Gold Subscription is required to receive these discounts.
- Praetorians HD Remaster - FREE!
- Dead End Job - FREE!
- Star Ocean: The Divine Force [Xbox Series X] - $47.99 (20% off)
- Shadow Warrior 3 [Xbox Series X] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Evil Genius 2: World Domination [Xbox Series X] - $15.99 (60% off)
- There are more Xbox games on sale in this week's Deals with Gold.
The following deals are available to all Xbox users. Xbox Live Gold members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- Xbox Black Friday Sale
- Gotham Knights [Xbox Series X] - $41.99 (40% off)
- Halo Infinite (Campaign) [Xbox Series X] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Halo: The Master Chief Collection [Xbox Series X] - $15.99 (60% off)
- Grounded [Xbox Series X] - $29.99 (25% off)
- Sea of Thieves [Xbox Series X] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Forza Horizon 5 + Forza Horizon 4 Premium Editions [Xbox Series X] - $79.99 (60% off)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection [Xbox Series X] - $27.99 (30% off)
- Destiny 2: The Witch Queen [Xbox Series X] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Overwatch 2 Watchpoint Pack [Xbox Series X] - $23.99 (40% off)
- Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed [Xbox Series X] - $29.99 (25% off)
- PGA Tour 2K23 [Xbox Series X] - $38.99 (35% off)
- Deathloop [Xbox Series X] - $19.79 (67% off)
- Psychonauts 2 [Xbox Series X] - $19.79 (67% off)
- Sonic Origins Digital Deluxe Edition - $22.49 (50% off)
- EA Sports FIFA 23 [Xbox Series X] - $41.99 (40% off)
- Madden NFL 23 [Xbox Series X] - $34.99 (50% off)
- NBA 2K23 [Xbox Series X] - $34.99 (50% off)
- NHL 2K23 [Xbox Series X] - $41.99 (40% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 9 [Xbox Series X] - $23.99 (20% off)
- Metal: Hellsinger [Xbox Series X] - $29.99 (25% off)
- The DioField Chronicle [Xbox Series X] - $40.19 (33% off)
- Dying Light 2: Stay Human [Xbox Series X] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Capcom Fighting Collection [Xbox Series X] - $29.99 (25% off)
- The King of Fighters 15 [Xbox Series X] - $29.99 (50% off)
- JoJo's Bizarre Adventure All-Star Battle R [Xbox Series X] - $34.99 (30% off)
- Disney Dreamlight Valley Ultimate Edition [Xbox Game Preview] - $52.49 (25% off)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga [Xbox Series X] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Evil Dead: The Game [Xbox Series X] - $27.99 (30% off)
- The Quarry [Xbox Series X] - $34.99 (50% off)
- Tiny Tina's Wonderlands: Next-Level Edition [Xbox Series X] - $34.99 (50% off)
- Far Cry 6 GOTY Edition [Xbox Series X] - $59.99 (50% off)
- Cyberpunk 2077 [Xbox Series X] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - $19.79 (67% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 [Xbox Series X] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy Definitive Edition [Xbox Series X] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy [Xbox Series X] - $20.99 (65% off)
- Pac-Man World Re-PAC [Xbox Series X] - $19.49 (35% off)
- Pac-Man Museum+ [Xbox Series X] - $11.99 (40% off)
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice GOTY Edition - $29.99 (50% off)
- Dark Souls Remastered - $19.99 (50% off)
- Dark Souls 3 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla Ragnarok Edition [Xbox Series X] - $34.99 (65% off)
- Riders Republic [Xbox Series X] - $19.79 (67% off)
- Back 4 Blood [Xbox Series X] - $19.79 (67% off)
- Battlefield 2042 Cross-Gen Bundle [Xbox Series X] - $27.99 (60% off)
- Diablo 2: Resurrected [Xbox Series X] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Extraction United Bundle [Xbox Series X] - $23.99 (60% off)
- As Dusk Falls [Xbox Series X] - $14.99 (50% off)
- Life is Strange: True Colors [Xbox Series X] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Outriders Worldslayer [Xbox Series X] - $38.99 (35% off)
- Borderlands 3 Super Deluxe Edition [Xbox Series X] - $26.39 (67% off)
- Hitman 3 [Xbox Series X] - $20.99 (65% off)
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition - $20.99 (65% off)
- Resident Evil Village [Xbox Series X] - $29.99 (25% off)
- Dead by Daylight [Xbox Series X] - $11.99 (60% off)
- Digimon Survive [Xbox Series X] - $41.99 (30% off)
- Tales of Arise [Xbox Series X] - $23.99 (60% off)
- Scarlet Nexus [Xbox Series X] - $14.99 (75% off)
- Fallout 76 - $9.99 (75% off)
- Gears Triple Bundle - $23.99 (70% off)
- Minecraft Dungeons Ultimate Edition - $25.99 (35% off)
- Ori: The Collection - $11.54 (67% off)
- Marvel's Avengers Endgame Edition [Xbox Series X] - $11.99 (80% off)
- Ruined King: A League of Legends Story - $14.99 (50% off)
- The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim Anniversary Edition [Xbox Series X] - $19.99 (60% off)
- DOOM Eternal [Xbox Series X] - $9.99 (75% off)
- Outer Wilds - $14.99 (40% off)
- Ghosts 'n Goblins Resurrection - $14.99 (50% off)
- Deep Rock Galactic [Xbox Series X] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Crysis Remastered Trilogy - $29.99 (40% off)
- Batman: Return to Arkham - $4.99 (75% off)
- Rare Replay - $7.49 (75% off)
- More from the Xbox Black Friday Sale.
PlayStation
The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- Save up to 25% on PlayStation Plus memberships for Black Friday!
- Black Friday 2022
- The Last of Us: Part 1 [PS5] - $49.69 (29% off)
- Gotham Knights [PS5] - $41.99 (40% off)
- Stray [PS5/PS4] - $23.99 (20% off)
- Horizon Forbidden West [PS5/PS4] - $39.89 (43% off)
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart [PS5] - $29.39 (58% off)
- Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales [PS5/PS4] - $19.99 (60% off)
- Gran Turismo 7 [PS5/PS4] - $39.89 (43% off)
- Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut [PS5] - $29.39 (58% off)
- Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection [PS5] - $19.99 (60% off)
- Returnal [PS5] - $29.39 (58% off)
- The Last of Us: Part 2 - $9.99 (75% off)
- Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade [PS5] - $39.89 (43% off)
- Final Fantasy 14 Online Complete Edition [PS5/PS4] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Death Stranding Director's Cut [PS5] - $19.99 (60% off)
- New Tales from the Borderlands [PS5/PS4] - $29.99 (25% off)
- Ghostwire: Tokyo [PS5] - $23.99 (60% off)
- Cult of the Lamb [PS5/PS4] - $19.99 (20% off)
- Sifu [PS5/PS4] - $27.99 (30% off)
- Valkyrie Elysium [PS5/PS4] - $40.19 (33% off)
- Star Ocean: The Divine Force [PS5/PS4] - $47.99 (20% off)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection [PS5/PS4] - $27.99 (30% off)
- Destiny 2: The Witch Queen [PS5/PS4] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Cyberpunk 2077 [PS5/PS4] - $24.99 (50% off)
- A Plague Tale: Requiem [PS5] - $47.99 (20% off)
- Persona 5 Royal [PS5] - $44.99 (25% off)
- Soul Hackers 2 [PS5/PS4] - $41.99 (30% off)
- Rollerdrome [PS5/PS4] - $19.79 (34% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - $19.79 (67% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 [PS5] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy Definitive Edition [PS5/PS4] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Cuphead + The Delicious Last Course - $20.24 (25% off)
- Overwatch 2 Watchpoint Pack [PS5/PS4] - $23.99 (40% off)
- Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed [PS5/PS4] - $29.99 (25% off)
- PGA Tour 2K23 Cross-Gen Edition [PS5/PS4] - $48.99 (30% off)
- Deathloop [PS5] - $19.79 (67% off)
- Psychonauts 2 - $20.39 (66% off)
- Sonic Origins [PS5/PS4] - $19.99 (50% off)
- EA Sports FIFA 23 [PS5] - $41.99 (40% off)
- Madden NFL 23 [PS5] - $34.99 (50% off)
- NBA 2K23 [PS5] - $34.99 (50% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 9 [PS5/PS4] - $23.99 (20% off)
- Metal: Hellsinger [PS5] - $29.99 (25% off)
- The DioField Chronicle [PS5/PS4] - $40.19 (33% off)
- Dying Light 2: Stay Human [PS5/PS4] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Capcom Fighting Collection - $29.99 (25% off)
- The King of Fighters 15 Deluxe Edition [PS5/PS4] - $42.49 (50% off)
- JoJo's Bizarre Adventure All-Star Battle R [PS5/PS4] - $34.99 (30% off)
- Street Fighter 5 Champion Edition - $9.89 (67% off)
- Disney Dreamlight Valley Ultimate Edition [Early Access] - $52.49 (25% off)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga [PS5/PS4] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Evil Dead: The Game [PS5/PS4] - $19.99 (50% off)
- The Quarry [PS5] - $34.99 (50% off)
- Tiny Tina's Wonderlands: Next-Level Edition [PS5/PS4] - $34.99 (50% off)
- Far Cry 6 Deluxe Edition [PS5/PS4] - $26.39 (67% off)
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits [PS5/PS4] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Alan Wake Remastered [PS5/PS4] - $14.99 (50% off)
- Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy [PS5/PS4] - $20.99 (65% off)
- Tetris Effect Connected - $15.99 (60% off)
- Demon's Souls [PS5] - $29.39 (58% off)
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice GOTY Edition - $29.99 (50% off)
- Dark Souls Remastered - $19.99 (50% off)
- Dark Souls 3 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Chivalry 2 [PS5/PS4] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla Ragnarok Edition [PS5/PS4] - $34.99 (65% off)
- Riders Republic Ultimate Edition [PS5/PS4] - $39.59 (67% off)
- Back 4 Blood [PS5/PS4] - $19.79 (67% off)
- Battlefield 2042 Cross-Gen Bundle [PS5/PS4] - $27.99 (60% off)
- Diablo 2: Resurrected [PS5/PS4] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Serial Cleaners [PS5/PS4] - $19.99 (20% off)
- Life is Strange: True Colors Deluxe Edition [PS5/PS4] - $34.99 (50% off)
- Outriders Worldslayer [PS5/PS4] - $38.99 (35% off)
- Borderlands 3 Super Deluxe Edition [PS5/PS4] - $26.39 (67% off)
- Hitman 3 Deluxe Edition [PS5/PS4] - $27.99 (65% off)
- Resident Evil Village [PS5/PS4] - $29.99 (25% off)
- Dead by Daylight [PS5/PS4] - $11.99 (40% off)
- Digimon Survive - $41.99 (30% off)
- Tales of Arise Ultimate Edition [PS5/PS4] - $43.99 (60% off)
- Scarlet Nexus Ultimate Edition [PS5/PS4] - $24.99 (75% off)
- Fallout 76 - $9.99 (75% off)
- Minecraft Dungeons Ultimate Edition - $24.79 (38% off)
- Marvel's Avengers Endgame Edition [PS5/PS4] - $11.99 (80% off)
- Ruined King: A League of Legends Story - $14.99 (50% off)
- DOOM Eternal [PS5/PS4] - $9.99 (75% off)
- The Forgotten City [PS5/PS4] - $19.49 (35% off)
- Ghosts 'n Goblins Resurrection - $14.99 (50% off)
- Deep Rock Galactic [PS5/PS4] - $14.99 (50% off)
- Batman Arkham Collection - $8.99 (85% off)
- More from the PlayStation Black Friday Sale.
- Games Under $20
- Among Us [PS5/PS4] - $3.74 (25% off)
- Disco Elysium: The Final Cut [PS5/PS4] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Sherlock Holmes Chapter One [PS5/PS4] - $19.79 (56% off)
- Soundfall [PS5/PS4] - $14.99 (50% off)
- Gang Beasts - $8.99 (55% off)
- Judgment [PS5] - $15.99 (60% off)
- Risk of Rain 2 - $6.24 (75% off)
- Lost in Random [PS5/PS4] - $5.99 (80% off)
- Little Nightmares 2 [PS5/PS4] - $9.89 (67% off)
- Spelunky 2 - $7.99 (60% off)
- Untitled Goose Game - $9.99 (50% off)
- LEGO DC Super-Villains - $5.99 (90% off)
- Marvel's Iron Man VR [PSVR] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Descenders - $8.74 (65% off)
- The Long Dark - $11.89 (66% off)
- Katamari Damacy REROLL - $7.49 (75% off)
- Wreckfest [PS5/PS4] - $17.99 (55% off)
- Quake [PS5/PS4] - $3.99 (60% off)
- More from the PlayStation Games Under $20 Sale.
The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.
- Nioh 2 - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- LEGO Harry Potter Collection - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Heavenly Bodies - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Here's a full list of all of the free add-ons available exclusively for PlayStation Plus members.
Nintendo Switch
- Cyber Deals
- Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury - $41.99 (30% off)
- The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD - $41.99 (30% off)
- Cult of the Lamb - $19.99 (20% off)
- Assassin's Creed: The Ezio Collection - $19.99 (50% off)
- New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe - $41.99 (30% off)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection - $27.99 (30% off)
- EA SPORTS FIFA 23 Nintendo Switch Legacy Edition - $19.99 (50% off)
- Fire Emblem: Three Houses + Expansion Pass - $59.48 (30% off)
- Fire Emblem: Three Houses - $41.99 (30% off)
- Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot + A New Power Awakens Set - $29.99 (50% off)
- Kirby Star Allies - $41.99 (30% off)
- Disney Dreamlight Valley Ultimate Edition [Early Access] - $52.49 (25% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 8 - $19.49 (35% off)
- Mario Tennis Aces - $41.99 (30% off)
- Ni no Kuni 2: Revenant Kingdom Prince's Edition - $19.79 (67% off)
- Luigi's Mansion 3 - $41.99 (30% off)
- Bravely Default 2 - $41.99 (30% off)
- The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim - $29.99 (50% off)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - $34.99 (50% off)
- Sonic Colors: Ultimate - $19.99 (50% off)
- Castlevania Advance Collection - $11.99 (40% off)
- Capcom Fighting Collection - $29.99 (25% off)
- Neon White - $19.99 (20% off)
- Ruined King: A League of Legends Story - $14.99 (50% off)
- Sonic Origins - $19.99 (50% off)
- Rabbids: Party of Legends - $19.99 (50% off)
- NBA 2K23 - $26.99 (55% off)
- Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles - $35.99 (40% off)
- Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic 2: The Sith Lords - $11.24 (25% off)
- Monopoly Madness - $9.89 (67% off)
- Astral Chain - $41.99 (30% off)
- Dark Souls Remastered - $19.99 (50% off)
- Deadly Premonition 2: A Blessing In Disguise - $24.99 (50% off)
- Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy Definitive Edition - $29.99 (50% off)
- Layton's Mystery Journey: Katrielle and the Millionaires' Conspiracy Deluxe Edition - $23.99 (40% off)
- Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order - $41.99 (30% off)
- No More Heroes 3 - $29.99 (50% off)
- SNK HEROINES Tag Team Frenzy - $29.99 (40% off)
- Travis Strikes Again: No More Heroes - $14.99 (50% off)
- A-Train: All Aboard! Tourism - $41.99 (30% off)
- Activision Blizzard Publisher Sale
- Diablo 2: Resurrected - $19.99 (50% off)
- Blizzard Arcade Collection - $9.99 (50% off)
- Overwatch 2: Watchpoint Pack - $23.99 (40% off)
- Spyro Reignited Trilogy - $19.99 (50% off)
- Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled - $15.99 (60% off)
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy - $19.99 (50% off)
- Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time - $19.99 (50% off)
- Ubisoft Cyber Deals
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope Gold Edition - $70.19 (22% off)
- Assassin's Creed: The Rebel Collection - $14.79 (63% off)
- Monopoly for Nintendo Switch - $9.99 (75% off)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising Gold Edition - $24.99 (75% off)
- Rabbids: Party of Legends - $19.99 (50% off)
- Assassin's Creed 3 Remastered - $14.79 (63% off)
- Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game Complete Edition - $4.94 (67% off)
- South Park: The Fractured But Whole Gold Edition - $22.49 (75% off)
- Persona 5 Royal - $44.99 (25% off)
- Persona 4 Arena Ultimax - $17.99 (40% off)
- Various Daylife - $20.29 (30% off)
- Prodeus - $19.99 (20% off)
- Temtem - $35.99 (20% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 9 - $23.99 (20% off)
- The Jackbox Party Starter - $13.99 (30% off)
- Card Shark - $14.99 (25% off)
- Shovel Knight Pocket Dungeon - $15.99 (20% off)
- JoJo's Bizarre Adventure All-Star Battle R - $34.99 (30% off)
- Pac-Man World Re-PAC - $19.49 (35% off)
- Pac-Man Museum+ - $11.99 (40% off)
- Axiom Verge 2 - $15.99 (20% off)
- Super Meat Boy Forever - $3.99 (80% off)
- Cozy Grove - $8.99 (40% off)
- Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town - $23.99 (40% off)
- Serial Cleaners - $19.99 (20% off)
- Voice of Cards: The Beasts of Burden - $23.99 (20% off)
- MLB The Show 22 - $9.99 (83% off)
- Digimon Survive - $41.99 (30% off)
- Rifftrax: The Game - $6.99 (30% off)
- OlliOlli World - $17.99 (40% off)
- South of the Circle - $9.09 (30% off)
- Soundfall - $14.99 (50% off)
- Aztech Forgotten Gods - $17.99 (40% off)
- The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles - $24.99 (37% off)
- The Artful Escape - $11.99 (40% off)
- Twelve Minutes - $14.99 (40% off)
- Lost in Random - $5.99 (80% off)
- Time on Frog Island - $14.99 (40% off)
- Cruis'n Blast - $19.99 (50% off)
- Citizen Sleeper - $14.99 (25% off)
- Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl - $14.99 (70% off)
- Overcooked 2 Gourmet Edition - $12.12 (75% off)
- SnowRunner - $27.99 (30% off)
- Lonely Mountains: Downhill - $9.99 (50% off)
- Quake - $3.99 (60% off)
If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments.
-
Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, Weekend Console Download Deals: Black Friday 2022