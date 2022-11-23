Weekend Console Download Deals: Black Friday 2022

It may not officially be Friday, but all three major console makers have kicked off their Black Friday sales. PlayStation and Xbox started theirs last week, as avid readers may recall, but this week they are joined by Nintendo. Nintendo has come out with its best and brightest titles, which includes a slew of rare first-party game discounts. You're not going to find games like Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury, Fire Emblem: Three Houses, Mario Tennis Aces, and The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD on sale very often, so take advantage of these deals while you can.

PlayStation and Xbox deals remain the same from last week, though Xbox always has its Deals With Gold rotating out every seven days. For this week, eagle-eyed viewers may note that Star Ocean: The Divine Force is getting its first discount following its release less than a month ago. Consider picking it up and check out our recent interview while you're at it.

Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:

Xbox

The following games are a part of Xbox Games with Gold/Deals with Gold. An Xbox Live Gold Subscription is required to receive these discounts.

The following deals are available to all Xbox users. Xbox Live Gold members may be eligible for additional discounts.

PlayStation

The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts.

The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.

Nintendo Switch

If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments.