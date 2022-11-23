Weekend PC Download Deals: Black Friday 2022 & the Steam Autumn Sale

Thanksgiving weekend means that just about everybody has started up their Black Friday sales. However, everyone bows before the might of GabeN, as he bursts through the wall like the Kool-Aid Man with the Steam Autumn Sale. Find the very best of just about every PC game imaginable this weekend, including many 2022 releases. There's something for just about everyone this weekend and all of it is on sale. (Well, okay, not Elden Ring. That's not on sale. Sorry.)
However, Steam is not the only one touting its biggest sale of the year. The Epic Games Store has kicked off its own Black Friday sale and has a few EGS exclusives featured, like Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed and Saints Row. GOG.com has its Black Friday sale for anyone who doesn't like DRMs in their games. Plus, the Humble Store, Green Man Gaming, and several others have their Black Friday sales going and, in some cases, have some prices lower than the big guys. Be sure to shop around, use whatever retailer rewards you may have, and get the best bang for your buck. Enjoy the weekend!
Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:
Blizzard
- Black Friday Sale 2022
- Overwatch 2 Watchpoint Pack - $23.99 (40% off)
- World of Warcraft: The Anniversary Pack - $79.99 (50% off)
- Diablo 2: Resurrected - $19.99 (50% off)
- Call of Duty: Vanguard - $29.99 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2 Campaign Collection - $29.99 (25% off)
- StarCraft Remastered + Cartooned - $7.49 (25% off)
- Blizzard Arcade Collection - $9.99 (50% off)
- Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time - $26.79 (33% off)
- More from the Blizzard Black Friday Sale 2022.
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 6 Structure Skin Bundles - $22.42 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 5 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 4 Structure Skin Bundles - $22.42 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 3 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 2 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 1 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2 Carbot Complete Bundle - $9.99 (19% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Welcome to the Nexus Bundle - $15.99 (70% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Heroic Reinforcement Bundle - $39.99 (70% off)
Epic Games Store
- Evil Dead: The Game - FREE until 11/24
- Dark Deity - FREE until 11/24
- Rumbleverse Epic Cheerleader Pack - FREE until 11/24
- Star Wars Squadrons - FREE from 11/24-12/1
- Epic Black Friday Sale
- Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed - $29.99 (25% off)
- Saints Row - $40.19 (33% off)
- Gotham Knights - $35.99 (40% off)
- Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered - $44.99 (25% off)
- Destiny 2: The Witch Queen - $19.99 (50% off)
- Sonic Origins - $19.99 (50% off)
- New Tales from the Borderlands - $29.99 (25% off)
- Tiny Tina's Wonderlands - $29.99 (50% off)
- A Plague Tale: Requiem - $39.99 (20% off)
- Sifu - $29.99 (25% off)
- Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade - $49.69 (29% off)
- Total War: Warhammer 3 - $47.99 (20% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Chaos Gate Daemonhunters - $30.14 (33% off)
- EA SPORTS FIFA 23 - $41.99 (30% off)
- Madden NFL 23 All Madden Edition - $49.99 (50% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 9 - $23.99 (20% off)
- Solar Ash - $25.99 (35% off)
- Far Cry 6 GOTY Edition - $47.99 (60% off)
- Riders Republic - $19.79 (67% off)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - $29.99 (40% off)
- Ghostwire: Tokyo - $23.99 (60% off)
- Deathloop - $19.79 (67% off)
- Outriders Worldslayer - $38.99 (35% off)
- Back 4 Blood - $19.79 (67% off)
- Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy - $20.99 (65% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - $19.79 (67% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 Premium Edition - $14.99 (50% off)
- Death Stranding Director's Cut - $23.99 (40% off)
- Dying Light 2: Stay Human - $29.99 (50% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Extraction - $15.99 (60% off)
- Sherlock Holmes: Chapter One - $20.24 (55% off)
- World War Z Aftermath - $19.99 (50% off)
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits - $19.99 (50% off)
- Chivalry 2 - $19.99 (50% off)
- Hitman 3 - $20.99 (65% off)
- Battlefield 2042 - $19.79 (67% off)
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition - $19.79 (67% off)
- It Takes Two - $15.99 (60% off)
- Disney Dreamlight Valley [Early Access] - $23.99 (20% off)
- Hot Wheels Unleashed GOTY Edition - $26.99 (70% off)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising - $14.99 (75% off)
- Alan Wake Remastered - $14.99 (50% off)
- Dead by Daylight - $7.99 (60% off)
- Serial Cleaners - $19.99 (20% off)
- Session: Skate Sim - $27.99 (30% off)
- Lake - $13.99 (30% off)
- Aerial_Knight's Never Yield - $7.19 (40% off)
- Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 - $19.99 (50% off)
- Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game Complete Edition - $4.94 (67% off)
- Tiny Tina's Assault on Dragon Keep - $4.99 (50% off)
- Borderlands 3 - $14.99 (75% off)
- The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim Anniversary Edition - $19.99 (60% off)
- Tom Clancy's The Division 2 Warlords of New York Edition - $17.99 (70% off)
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order - $5.99 (85% off)
- Star Wars Battlefront 2 Celebration Edition - $5.99 (85% off)
- Sonic Colors: Ultimate - $19.99 (50% off)
- Roguebook - $12.49 (50% off)
- Murder By Numbers - $5.09 (66% off)
- Killing Floor 2 - $7.49 (75% off)
- What the Golf? - $7.99 (60% off)
- Quake - $3.99 (60% off)
- More from the Epic Games Store's Epic Black Friday Sale.
Fanatical
Build Your Own Platinum Bundle! For the month of November, select from the following games: The Darkside Detective: A Fumble in the Dark, Behind the Frame: The Finest Scenery, Wolfenstein: The New Order, Wolfenstein: The Old Blood, Adios, Hypnospace Outlaw, Nanotale: Typing Chronicles, Mutazione, TombStar, Sniper: Ghost Warrior 3 Season Pass Edition, Learning Factory, Beach Buggy Racing 2: Island Adventure, The Darkside Detective, Space Hulk Tactics, MudRunner, Calico, Old School Musical, The Wild Eight, Not Tonight, and Family Man. Select 3 for $9.99, 5 for $14.99, or 7 for $19.99. DRMs vary.
- Sonic Origins [Steam] - $16.39 (59% off)
- Gotham Knights [Steam] - $31.79 (47% off)
- Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered [Steam] - $38.99 (35% off)
- God of War [Steam] - $31.49 (37% off)
- Return to Monkey Island [Steam] - $19.99 (20% off)
- Persona 5 Royal [Steam] - $37.19 (38% off)
- Persona 4 Golden [Steam] - $11.19 (44% off)
- Persona 4 Arena Ultimax [Steam] - $14.39 (52% off)
- Cult of the Lamb [Steam] - $19.99 (20% off)
- Soul Hackers 2 [Steam] - $34.19 (43% off)
- Two Point Campus [Steam] - $28.79 (28% off)
- Total War: Warhammer 3 [Steam] - $38.39 (36% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Chaos Gate Daemonhunters [Steam] - $24.29 (46% off)
- Ghostwire: Tokyo [Steam] - $21.59 (64% off)
- Tiny Tina's Wonderlands [Steam] - $26.99 (55% off)
- Neon White [Steam] - $15.74 (37% off)
- Sniper Elite 5 [Steam] - $29.99 (40% off)
- Death Stranding Director's Cut [Steam] - $19.59 (51% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 9 [Steam] - $19.49 (35% off)
- The Jackbox Party Starter [Steam] - $12.99 (35% off)
- Deathloop [Steam] - $17.39 (71% off)
- DOOM Eternal Deluxe Edition [Steam] - $14.69 (79% off)
- Chivalry 2 [Steam] - $27.99 (30% off)
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon [Steam] - $16.79 (72% off)
- Fallout 76 - $8.79 (78% off)
- The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim Anniversary Edition [Steam] - $17.99 (64% off)
- Fallout New Vegas Ultimate Edition [Steam] - $5.99 (70% off)
- The Forgotten City [Steam] - $11.74 (53% off)
- Outer Wilds [Steam] - $11.74 (53% off)
- Star Wars Collection [Steam] - $20.99 (79% off)
Gamebillet
- Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales [Steam] - $34.98 (30% off) (Use coupon code GBMILES19)
- Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered [Steam] - $38.17 (36% off)
- God of War [Steam] - $29.76 (40% off)
- Gotham Knights [Steam] - $35.99 (40% off)
- Destiny 2: The Witch Queen [Steam] - $16.84 (58% off)
- A Plague Tale: Requiem [Steam] - $39.38 (21% off)
- Cult of the Lamb [Steam] - $18.99 (24% off)
- Card Shark [Steam] - $14.24 (29% off)
- Inscryption [Steam] - $13.29 (34% off)
- Digimon Survive [Steam] - $40.90 (32% off)
- Monster Hunter Rise [Steam] - $17.99 (55% off)
- Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin [Steam] - $24.79 (59% off)
- Ghostwire: Tokyo [Steam] - $19.66 (67% off)
- Deathloop [Steam] - $16.43 (73% off)
- Red Dead Redemption - $17.47 (71% off)
- Far Cry 6 [Ubisoft] - $16.61 (72% off)
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition [Steam] - $15.83 (68% off)
- Days Gone [Steam] - $15.83 (68% off)
- Crusader Kings 3 [Steam] - $32.95 (34% off)
- The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim Anniversary Edition [Steam] - $16.79 (66% off)
- Frostpunk [Steam] - $5.46 (82% off)
- This War of Mine [Steam] - $2.90 (85% off)
- Quake [Steam] - $3.35 (66% off)
Gamersgate
- Bethesda Black Friday Sale
- Ghostwire: Tokyo [Steam] - $20.39 (66% off)
- Deathloop [Steam] - $16.82 (72% off)
- DOOM Eternal [Steam] - $8.49 (79% off)
- Fallout 76 [Steam] - $8.49 (79% off)
- Dishonored 2 [Steam] - $5.09 (83% off)
- The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim Anniversary Edition [Steam] - $16.99 (66% off)
- More from the Gamersgate Bethesda Black Friday Sale.
- Ubisoft Black Friday Sale
- Far Cry 6 [Ubisoft] - $17.02 (72% off)
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla Ragnarok Edition [Ubisoft] - $30.09 (70% off)
- Riders Republic [Ubisoft] - $19.79 (67% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege [Ubisoft] - $6.87 (66% off)
- Watch Dogs Legion [Ubisoft] - $12.89 (79% off)
- More from the Gamersgate Ubisoft Black Friday Sale.
- 2K Games Black Friday Sale
- The Quarry [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Tiny Tina's Wonderlands [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- NBA 2K23 [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Borderlands 3 Ultimate Edition [Steam] - $32.99 (67% off)
- XCOM Ultimate Collection [Steam] - $19.36 (87% off)
- More from the Gamersgate 2K Games Black Friday Sale.
- Gotham Knights [Steam] - $35.99 (40% off)
- Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered [Steam] - $44.99 (25% off)
- God of War [Steam] - $37.49 (25% off)
- Dune: Spice Wars [Steam Early Access] - $23.99 (20% off)
- Subnautica: Below Zero [Steam] - $15.83 (47% off)
- Subnautica [Steam] - $15.83 (47% off)
- Ghosts 'n Goblins Resurrection [Steam] - $13.49 (55% off)
- Risk of Rain 2 [Steam] - $11.24 (55% off)
GamesPlanet
- Destiny 2: The Witch Queen [Steam] - $18.50 (54% off)
- New Tales from the Borderlands [Steam] - $27.99 (30% off)
- The Quarry [Steam] - $27.99 (53% off)
- Tiny Tina's Wonderlands [Steam] - $27.99 (53% off)
- Sonic Origins [Steam] - $16.99 (58% off)
- Two Point Campus [Steam] - $26.99 (33% off)
- Soul Hackers 2 [Steam] - $34.99 (42% off)
- Monster Hunter Rise [Steam] - $14.99 (63% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - $19.80 (67% off)
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla Complete Edition [Ubisoft] - $43.99 (69% off)
- PGA Tour 2K23 [Steam] - $36.99 (38% off)
- NBA 2K23 [Steam] - $27.99 (53% off)
- Tales of Arise [Steam] - $21.00 (65% off)
- Squad [Steam] - $32.99 (34% off)
- Cities: Skylines [Steam] - $8.56 (71% off)
- Find the full list of weekly deals on GamesPlanet.
GOG.com
- Fallout: New Vegas Ultimate Edition - FREE from Prime Gaming! (Must claim before 12/14)
- Psychonauts 2 - $20.39 (66% off)
- Cyberpunk 2077 - $29.99 (50% off)
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition - $9.99 (80% off)
- Cult of the Lamb - $19.99 (20% off)
- A Plague Tale: Requiem - $39.99 (20% off)
- Disco Elysium - $9.99 (75% off)
- Dorfromantik - $11.19 (20% off)
- Card Shark - $14.99 (25% off)
- Trek to Yomi - $14.99 (25% off)
- Prodeus - $19.99 (20% off)
- Tinykin - $19.99 (20% off)
- Weird West - $19.99 (50% off)
- Immortality - $15.99 (20% off)
- Destroy All Humans 2 Reprobed - $29.99 (25% off)
- Nobody Saves the World Complete - $19.59 (30% off)
- Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous Enhanced Edition - $19.99 (60% off)
- Chorus - $19.99 (50% off)
- The Binding of Isaac: Rebirth - $11.99 (20% off)
- Inscryption - $15.99 (20% off)
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition - $19.99 (60% off)
- Unpacking - $13.99 (30% off)
- The Forgotten City - $14.99 (40% off)
- Loop Hero - $7.49 (50% off)
- Ghostrunner Complete Edition - $29.99 (25% off)
- Control Ultimate Edition - $9.99 (75% off)
- Two Point Hospital - $8.74 (75% off)
- Alien Isolation: The Collection - $9.99 (80% off)
- The Medium - $27.99 (44% off)
- Biomutant - $19.99 (50% off)
- Saints Row: The Third Remastered - $9.99 (75% off)
- Saints Row 4: Game of the Century Edition - $4.99 (75% off)
- Sleeping Dogs Definitive Edition - $2.99 (85% off)
- Spiritfarer - $7.49 (75% off)
- Cuphead - $13.99 (30% off)
- Dead Cells - $14.99 (40% off)
- Necromunda: Hired Gun - $19.99 (50% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Space Marine - $9.99 (75% off)
- The Outer Worlds - $19.79 (67% off)
- Shadow Warrior 3 - $19.99 (50% off)
- Serious Sam: Siberian Mayhem - $13.99 (30% off)
- Serious Sam 4 - $19.99 (50% off)
- Metro Exodus Gold Edition - $11.99 (70% off)
- The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim Anniversary Edition - $19.99 (60% off)
- The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion GOTY Edition Deluxe - $4.99 (75% off)
- The Elder Scrolls 3: Morrowind GOTY Edition - $5.99 (60% off)
- Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus - $5.99 (85% off)
- Wolfenstein: The Two Pack - $8.99 (70% off)
- Dishonored Complete Collection - $23.99 (70% off)
- The Evil Within Bundle - $7.49 (70% off)
- Fallout 3 GOTY Edition - $6.59 (67% off)
- Wasteland 3: Colorado Collection - $16.99 (66% off)
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance Royal Edition - $8.99 (70% off)
- Dragon Age: Origins Ultimate Edition - $4.99 (75% off)
- Batman: Arkham Knight Premium Edition - $7.99 (80% off)
- Batman: Arkham City GOTY Edition - $4.99 (75% off)
- Batman: Arkham Asylum GOTY Edition - $4.99 (75% off)
- Journey to the Savage Planet - $8.99 (70% off)
- Frostpunk GOTY Edition - $13.71 (72% off)
- Carrion - $9.99 (50% off)
- Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice - $7.49 (75% off)
- Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen - $4.79 (84% off)
- Ion Fury - $9.99 (60% off)
- Cyber Shadow - $14.99 (25% off)
- Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove - $20.79 (48% off)
- Hollow Knight - $7.49 (50% off)
- Guacamelee 2 Complete - $5.94 (75% off)
- Return of the Obra Dinn - $11.99 (40% off)
- This War of Mine Complete Edition - $4.89 (82% off)
- Deliver Us The Moon - $8.74 (65% off)
- Stellaris - $8.79 (78% off)
- Space Hulk: Deathwing Enhanced Edition - $5.99 (80% off)
- Superliminal - $9.99 (50% off)
- Terraria - $4.99 (50% off)
- Tropico 6 El Prez Edition - $17.99 (60% off)
- Europa Universalis 4 - $7.99 (80% off)
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided Digital Deluxe Edition - $6.74 (85% off)
- Deus EX GOTY Edition - $0.97 (86% off)
- System Shock 2 - $3.49 (65% off)
- System Shock Enhanced Edition - $1.49 (85% off)
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night - $13.99 (65% off)
- The Walking Dead: The Telltale Definitive Series - $19.99 (60% off)
- Day of the Tentacle Remastered - $3.74 (75% off)
- Jazz Jackrabbit Collection - $1.99 (80% off)
- Tomb Raider GOTY Edition - $4.99 (75% off)
- Tomb Raider: Legend - $0.97 (86% off)
- Tomb Raider: Underworld - $0.98 (89% off)
- Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time - $1.99 (80% off)
- Prince of Persia (2008) - $1.99 (80% off)
- Beyond Good & Evil - $2.99 (70% off)
- SPORE Collection - $7.49 (75% off)
- Return to Castle Wolfenstein - $1.99 (60% off)
- Unreal Tournament GOTY Edition - $1.99 (80% off)
- Quake - $3.99 (60% off)
- There are over 4,000 deals to be found during the GOG.com Black Friday Sale, including a handful of rotating flash deals. Find everything up for grabs over on GOG.com.
Green Man Gaming
Use the coupon code NOV16 to save 16% off the regular retail price of all PC games. Exclusions apply.
- Gotham Knights [Steam] - $30.23 (50% off)
- New Tales from the Borderlands [Steam/Epic] - $21.59 (46% off)
- Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered [Steam] - $44.99 (25% off)
- God of War [Steam] - $33.37 (33% off)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection [Steam] - $21.83 (45% off)
- Destiny 2: The Witch Queen [Steam] - $17.20 (57% off)
- Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak [Steam] - $33.91 (52% off)
- Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade [Steam] - $49.69 (29% off)
- Triangle Strategy [Steam] - $41.99 (30% off)
- The DioField Chronicle [Steam] - $40.19 (33% off)
- PGA Tour 2K23 [Steam] - $35.09 (42% off)
- NBA 2K23 [Steam] - $27.00 (55% off)
- Ghostwire Tokyo [Steam] - $20.64 (66% off)
- Sniper Elite 5 [Steam] - $30.79 (38% off)
- As Dusk Falls [Steam] - $15.00 (50% off)
- Death Stranding Director's Cut [Steam] - $20.15 (50% off)
- Tiny Tina's Wonderlands [Steam/Epic] - $27.00 (55% off)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Deluxe Edition [Steam] - $25.80 (57% off)
- Evil Dead: The Game [Epic] - $20.00 (50% off)
- Chivalry 2 [Steam/Epic] - $27.99 (30% off)
- The Quarry [Steam] - $27.00 (55% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Chaos Gate Daemonhunters [Steam] - $25.62 (43% off)
- Destroy All Humans 2 Reprobed [Steam] - $29.99 (25% off)
- JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R Deluxe Edition [Steam] - $41.15 (41% off)
- WWE 2K22 [Steam] - $17.82 (70% off)
- Deathloop [Steam] - $17.03 (72% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 [Epic] - $17.82 (70% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 Premium Edition - $13.49 (55% off)
- Neon White [Steam] - $17.59 (30% off)
- Rollerdrome [Steam] - $17.81 (41% off)
- OlliOlli World [Steam] - $16.19 (46% off)
- Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy [Steam] - $21.00 (65% off)
- Marvel's Avengers Endgame Edition [Steam] - $12.00 (80% off)
- Riders Republic [Ubisoft] - $17.03 (72% off)
- Back 4 Blood [Steam] - $17.03 (72% off)
- Tales of Arise [Steam] - $20.64 (66% off)
- Scarlet Nexus [Steam] - $12.90 (78% off)
- No Man's Sky [Steam] - $30.00 (50% off)
- The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim Anniversary Edition [Steam] - $17.00 (66% off)
- The Elder Scrolls Online: High Isle Collection - $17.03 (72% off)
- Fallout 76 [Steam] - $8.50 (79% off)
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla Complete Edition [Ubisoft] - $42.14 (70% off)
- Hitman 3 [Steam/Epic] - $21.00 (65% off)
- DOOM Eternal [Steam] - $8.60 (78% off)
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint Ultimate Edition [Ubisoft] - $25.80 (78% off)
- Tell Me Why [Steam] - $10.00 (50% off)
- Tekken 7 Definitive Edition [Steam] - $9.46 (91% off)
- Dragon Ball FighterZ Ultimate Edition [Steam] - $14.19 (87% off)
- Zombie Army Trilogy [Steam] - $5.06 (89% off)
- The Wolf Among Us [Steam] - $3.75 (75% off)
- Batman: Arkham Knight Premium Edition [Steam] - $4.62 (88% off)
- XCOM 2 Ultimate Collection [Steam] - $17.43 (88% off)
- Black Friday is this weekend! Check out everything featured in the Green Man Gaming Black Friday Sale.
Humble Bundle
Subscribe to Humble Choice for $11.99 each month. For the month of November, you'll receive Hell Let Loose, Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning FATE Edition, Roboquest, Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun - Aiko's Choice, Eldest Souls, Morbid: The Seven Acolytes, Raji: An Ancient Epic, and UnMetal. DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store. Use the promo code HOLIDAY22 to reduce the cost of your annual membership to $89.
Pay $12 for A Fisherman's Tale, The Curious Tale of the Stolen Pets, Shooty Fruity, I Expect You to Die, Car Mechanic Simulator VR, SUPERHOT VR, Sairento VR, The Wizards: Dark Times, Until You Fall, Acron: Attack of the Squirrels, and Cook-Out. These activate on Steam and require a VR headset to play.
- Temtem [Steam] - $35.99 (20% off)
- Destiny 2: The Witch Queen [Steam] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Gotham Knights [Steam] - $35.99 (40% off)
- Cyberpunk 2077 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Persona 5 Royal [Steam] - $41.99 (30% off)
- Persona 4 Golden [Steam] - $13.99 (30% off)
- Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered [Steam] - $44.99 (25% off)
- God of War [Steam] - $37.49 (25% off)
- Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade [Steam] - $49.69 (29% off)
- Triangle Strategy [Steam] - $41.99 (30% off)
- New Tales from the Borderlands [Steam/Epic] - $29.99 (25% off)
- The Quarry [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Tiny Tina's Wonderlands [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Cult of the Lamb [Steam] - $19.99 (20% off)
- Card Shark [Steam] - $14.99 (25% off)
- Neon White [Steam] - $19.99 (20% off)
- Sonic Origins [Steam] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Saints Row Platinum Edition [Epic] - $66.99 (33% off)
- Soul Hackers 2 [Steam] - $41.99 (30% off)
- Ghostwire: Tokyo [Steam] - $23.99 (60% off)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga [Steam] - $24.99 (50% off)
- Dying Light 2: Stay Human [Steam] - $32.99 (45% off)
- Deathloop [Steam] - $19.79 (67% off)
- Prodeus [Steam] - $19.99 (20% off)
- Dune: Spice Wars [Steam Early Access] - $23.99 (20% off)
- Valheim [Steam Early Access] - $13.99 (30% off)
- Satisfactory [Steam Early Access] - $17.99 (40% off)
- Capcom Fighting Collection [Steam] - $29.99 (25% off)
- Monster Hunter Rise [Steam] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy [Steam] - $20.99 (65% off)
- Life is Strange: True Colors [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Life is Strange Remastered Collection [Steam] - $25.99 (35% off)
- Far Cry 6 [Ubisoft] - $19.79 (67% off)
- Outriders Worldslayer [Steam] - $38.99 (35% off)
- Pac-Man World Re-PAC [Steam] - $19.49 (35% off)
- Pac-Man Museum+ [Steam] - $9.99 (50% off)
- Tales of Arise [Steam] - $23.99 (60% off)
- Scarlet Nexus [Steam] - $14.99 (75% off)
- The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles [Steam] - $24.79 (38% off)
- Hitman 3 [Steam] - $20.99 (65% off)
- DOOM Eternal - $9.99 (60% off)
- Fallout 76 - $9.99 (75% off)
- Nobody Saves the World Complete [Steam] - $19.59 (30% off)
- Inscryption [Steam] - $11.99 (40% off)
- Death's Door [Steam] - $9.99 (50% off)
- Loop Hero [Steam] - $4.94 (67% off)
- Jurassic World Evolution 2 [Steam] - $23.99 (60% off)
- Batman: Arkham Knight Premium Edition [Steam] - $5.99 (85% off)
- Street Fighter 5 Champion Edition [Steam] - $14.99 (50% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 9 [Steam] - $23.99 (20% off)
- Metro Saga Bundle [Steam] - $14.99 (75% off)
- Saints Row Ultimate Franchise Pack [Steam] - $15.49 (69% off)
- No Man's Sky [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Tekken 7 Definitive Edition [Steam] - $17.59 (84% off)
- Deep Rock Galactic [Steam] - $9.89 (67% off)
- Tropico 6: El Prez Edition [Steam] - $17.99 (60% off)
- Unpacking [Steam] - $13.99 (30% off)
- Hollow Knight [Steam] - $7.49 (50% off)
- Gang Beasts [Steam] - $8.99 (55% off)
- Cyber Shadow [Steam] - $14.99 (25% off)
- Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove [Steam] - $20.79 (48% off)
- Celeste [Steam] - $4.99 (75% off)
- Descenders [Steam] - $9.99 (60% off)
- Wreckfest [Steam] - $11.99 (60% off)
- The Humble Store's Black Friday is going on right now! Find every major deal by publisher:
- PlayStation Studios
- Square Enix
- 2K Games
- Coffee Stain Publishing
- Bethesda
- Ubisoft
- Devolver Digital
- CD Projekt RED
- WB Games
- Deep Silver
- Bungie
- Team 17
- Idea Factory
- Capcom
- Frontier Developments
- Funcom
- Kalypso Media
- Humble Games
- Paradox Interactive
- Bandai Namco
- Focus Entertainment
- Sega
- Rebellion
- THQ Nordic
- Techland
- NIS America
Ubisoft Store
Get $10 USD in Ubisoft Wallet Rewards when you spend $19.99 USD with your Ubisoft Wallet during the Ubisoft Black Friday Sale.
- Ubisoft Black Friday Sale
- Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell - FREE TO OWN! (Must claim before 11/30 @ 7AM PT)
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla Ragnarok Edition - $35.00 (65% off)
- Riders Republic - $19.80 (67% off)
- Rabbids Party of Legends - $29.99 (25% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Extraction - $16.00 (60% off)
- Far Cry 6 - $19.80 (67% off)
- Watch Dogs Legion Ultimate Edition - $30.00 (75% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe Edition - $9.90 (67% off)
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint - $15.00 (75% off)
- Tom Clancy's The Division 2: Warlords of New York Edition - $18.00 (70% off)
- For Honor - $6.00 (60% off)
- More from the Ubisoft Store's Black Friday Sale.
Steam
The Steam Autumn Sale has begun! There are hundreds upon hundreds of deals. Because of that, some deals are inevitably going to fall through the cracks, so please understand. If we miss anything egregious, let us know in the comments, but for now, we're diving in and listing as much as we can with the time available to us! Ready? Here we go!
- Half-Life: Alyx [VR headset required] - $23.99 (60% off)
- The Valve Complete Pack - $5.64 (96% off)
- Destiny 2: The Witch Queen - $19.99 (50% off)
- Gotham Knights - $35.99 (40% off)
- Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered - $44.99 (25% off)
- God of War - $37.49 (25% off)
- New Tales from the Borderlands - $29.99 (25% off)
- Grounded - $29.99 (25% off)
- Return to Monkey Island - $19.99 (20% off)
- Stray - $23.99 (20% off)
- Temtem - $35.99 (20% off)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge - $19.99 (20% off)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection - $27.99 (30% off)
- Cult of the Lamb - $19.99 (20% off)
- Vampire Survivors - $4.24 (15% off)
- Sonic Origins - $19.99 (50% off)
- Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak - $39.89 (43% off)
- Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin - $19.79 (67% off)
- Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade - $49.69 (29% off)
- Final Fantasy 14: Endwalker - $19.99 (50% off)
- Guild Wars 2 Complete Collection - $78.97 (21% off)
- Triangle Strategy - $41.99 (30% off)
- The DioField Chronicle - $40.19 (33% off)
- NEO: The World Ends With You - $44.99 (25% off)
- Various Daylife - $20.29 (30% off)
- Neon White - $19.99 (20% off)
- Chivalry 2 - $19.99 (50% off)
- Persona 5 Royal - $41.99 (30% off)
- Soul Hackers 2 - $41.99 (30% off)
- Two Point Campus - $31.99 (20% off)
- Total War: Warhammer 3 - $47.99 (20% off)
- Ghostwire: Tokyo - $23.99 (60% off)
- The Quarry - $29.99 (50% off)
- Tiny Tina's Wonderlands - $29.99 (50% off)
- Outriders Worldslayer - $38.70 (52% off)
- Cuphead + The Delicious Last Course - $20.24 (25% off)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - $24.99 (50% off)
- Pac-Man World Re-PAC - $19.49 (35% off)
- Pac-Man Museum+ - $9.99 (50% off)
- Digimon Survive - $41.99 (30% off)
- Dying Light 2: Stay Human - $29.99 (50% off)
- Halo Infinite Campaign - $29.99 (50% off)
- Psychonauts 2 - $20.39 (67% off)
- Battlefield 2042 - $19.79 (67% off)
- Back 4 Blood - $19.79 (67% off)
- New World - $19.99 (50% off)
- Rogue Legacy 2 - $18.74 (25% off)
- Rollerdrome - $19.79 (67% off)
- OlliOlli World - $17.99 (40% off)
- Deathloop - $19.79 (67% off)
- Weird West - $19.99 (50% off)
- Tales of Arise - $23.99 (60% off)
- Scarlet Nexus - $14.99 (75% off)
- The King of Fighters 15 - $29.99 (50% off)
- JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R - $34.99 (30% off)
- Guilty Gear STRIVE - $29.99 (50% off)
- Resident Evil Village - $29.99 (25% off)
- Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy - $20.99 (65% off)
- Marvel's Avengers Endgame Edition - $12.04 (80% off)
- Life is Strange: True Colors - $29.99 (50% off)
- Life is Strange Remastered - $25.99 (35% off)
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition - $19.79 (67% off)
- Aliens: Fireteam Elite - $17.99 (40% off)
- Hitman 3 - $20.99 (65% off)
- Disco Elysium - $9.99 (75% off)
- Cyberpunk 2077 - $29.99 (50% off)
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition - $9.99 (80% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - $19.79 (67% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 Premium Edition - $14.99 (63% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 4: The Complete Edition - $5.99 (70% off)
- Death Stranding Director's Cut - $23.99 (40% off)
- Dead By Daylight - $7.99 (60% off)
- No Man's Sky - $29.99 (50% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege - $7.99 (60% off)
- Shadow Warrior 3 - $19.99 (50% off)
- The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles - $24.79 (38% off)
- EA SPORTS FIFA 23 - $41.99 (40% off)
- PGA Tour 2K23 - $38.99 (35% off)
- NBA 2K23 - $26.99 (55% off)
- Madden NFL 23 - $29.99 (50% off)
- F1 22 - $29.99 (50% off)
- WWE 2K22 - $19.79 (67% off)
- Windjammers 2 - $13.99 (30% off)
- Nobody Saves the World - $16.24 (35% off)
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits - $19.99 (50% off)
- Raft - $13.39 (33% off)
- Aztech: Forgotten Gods - $17.99 (40% off)
- Conan Chop Chop - $7.49 (50% off)
- Cozy Grove - $7.49 (50% off)
- Ghosts 'n Goblins Resurrection - $14.99 (50% off)
- Hades - $14.99 (40% off)
- It Takes Two - $15.99 (60% off)
- Card Shark - $14.99 (25% off)
- Trek to Yomi - $14.99 (25% off)
- Inscryption - $11.99 (40% off)
- Death's Door - $9.99 (50% off)
- Loop Hero - $4.94 (67% off)
- Humankind - $24.99 (50% off)
- Soundfall - $16.49 (45% off)
- Chorus - $19.99 (50% off)
- Escape Academy - $15.99 (20% off)
- Escape Simulator - $11.24 (25% off)
- Gas Station Simulator - $14.99 (25% off)
- Among Us - $3.74 (25% off)
- Hunt: Showdown - $15.99 (60% off)
- KeyWe - $12.49 (50% off)
- Phantom Abyss [Steam Early Access] - $18.74 (25% off)
- Age of Empires 4 Anniversary Edition - $26.79 (33% off)
- Halo: The Master Chief Collection - $15.99 (60% off)
- Sea of Thieves - $19.99 (50% off)
- Tetris Effect Connected - $19.99 (50% off)
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition - $19.99 (60% off)
- Days Gone - $19.99 (60% off)
- Ruined King: A League of Legends Story - $14.99 (50% off)
- Dolmen - $19.99 (50% off)
- Shin Megami Tensei III Nocturne HD Remaster - $22.49 (55% off)
- Persona 5 Strikers - $23.99 (60% off)
- Persona 4 Golden - $12.99 (35% off)
- Persona 4 Arena Ultimax - $17.99 (40% off)
- Yakuza: Lika A Dragon - $26.99 (55% off)
- Crusader Kings 3 - $39.99 (20% off)
- Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time - $26.79 (33% off)
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy - $19.99 (50% off)
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice GOTY Edition - $29.99 (50% off)
- DOOM Eternal - $9.99 (75% off)
- Maneater - $19.99 (50% off)
- Borderlands 3 - $15.00 (75% off)
- Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition - $29.98 (50% off)
- State of Decay 2 Juggernaut Edition - $14.98 (50% off)
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps - $9.89 (67% off)
- Hell Let Loose - $26.79 (33% off)
- Black Mesa - $9.99 (50% off)
- Devil May Cry 5 - $9.89 (67% off)
- Control Ultimate Edition - $9.99 (75% off)
- Mafia Trilogy - $23.99 (60% off)
- BioShock: The Collection - $11.99 (80% off)
- Spelunky 2 - $9.99 (50% off)
- Just Cause 4 Complete Edition - $13.63 (90% off)
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition - $11.95 (87% off)
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided - $4.49 (85% off)
- Deus Ex: Human Revolution Director's Cut - $2.99 (85% off)
- Sleeping Dogs: Definitive Edition - $2.99 (85% off)
- The Stanley Parable Ultra Deluxe -= $16.74 (33% off)
- A Memoir Blue - $5.99 (25% off)
- The Artful Escape - $11.99 (40% off)
- Twelve Minutes - $14.99 (40% off)
- Last Stop - $12.49 (50% off)
- Disney Dreamlight Valley [Steam Early Access] - $23.99 (20% off)
- Dyson Sphere Program [Steam Early Access] - $15.99 (20% off)
- Dune Spice Wars [Steam Early Access] - $23.99 (20% off)
- Valheim [Steam Early Access] - $13.99 (30% off)
- Satisfactory [Steam Early Access] - $17.99 (40% off)
- Empire of Sin - $9.99 (75% off)
- Factory Town - $9.99 (50% off)
- Insurgency: Sandstorm - $14.99 (50% off)
- Lost Ruins - $11.99 (40% off)
- Divinity: Original Sin 2 Definitive Edition - $17.99 (60% off)
- Guild of Dungeoneering Ultimate Edition - $11.99 (40% off)
- Gunfire Reborn - $13.99 (30% off)
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order - $5.99 (85% off)
- Star Wars Battlefront 2 Celebration Edition - $5.99 (85% off)
- Star Wars Complete Collection - $76.40 (74% off)
- XCOM Ultimate Collection - $19.44 (91% off)
- Sid Meier's Civilization 6 Anthology - $29.77 (86% off)
- The Dark Pictures Anthology: Season One - $59.81 (46% off)
- Little Nightmares 2 - $9.89 (67% off)
- CODE VEIN - $8.99 (85% off)
- Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot - $14.99 (75% off)
- Tekken 7 Definitive Edition - $16.49 (85% off)
- Dragon Ball FighterZ Ultimate Edition - $16.49 (85% off)
- SoulCalibur 6 - $5.99 (90% off)
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate - $11.99 (80% off)
- Street Fighter 5 Champion Edition - $9.93 (67% off)
- Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection - $11.99 (60% off)
- Samurai Shodown Steam Edition - $24.74 (67% off)
- Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl - $9.99 (80% off)
- Fallout 76 - $9.99 (75% off)
- Fallout 4 GOTY Edition - $9.99 (75% off)
- Fallout New Vegas Ultimate Edition - $6.59 (67% off)
- The Elder Scrolls Online - $5.99 (60% off)
- The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim Anniversary Edition - $19.99 (60% off)
- Wolfenstein Alt History Collection - $15.80 (84% off)
- Arkane 20th Anniversary Bundle - $24.73 (80% off)
- Batman: Arkham Collection - $8.99 (85% off)
- Life is Strange 2 - $12.76 (60% off)
- The Walking Dead: The Telltale Definitive Series - $19.99 (60% off)
- Planet Zoo - $13.49 (70% off)
- Pupperazzi - $15.99 (20% off)
- Unpacking - $13.99 (30% off)
- Outer Wilds: Archaeologist Edition - $23.64 (41% off)
- Untitled Goose Game - $9.99 (50% off)
- Streets of Rage 4 - $12.49 (50% off)
- Ghostrunner - $10.49 (65% off)
- Carrion - $7.99 (60% off)
- Griftlands - $13.39 (33% off)
- Astroneer - $14.99 (50% off)
- Rust - $26.79 (33% off)
- Stardew Valley - $11.99 (20% off)
- Terraria - $4.99 (50% off)
- Slay the Spire - $8.49 (66% off)
- Dead Cells: Road to the Sea Bundle - $22.79 (43% off)
- Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection - $14.99 (34% off)
- Mega Man Legacy Collection 1+2 Combo Pack - $11.60 (67% off)
- Shovel Knight Pocket Dungeon - $15.99 (20% off)
- Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove - $20.79 (48% off)
- Cyber Shadow - $14.99 (25% off)
- The Disney Afternoon Collection - $4.99 (75% off)
- Subnautica: Below Zero - $14.99 (50% off)
- Subnautica - $14.99 (50% off)
- Cities: Skylines Collection - $126.63 (49% off)
- Amnesia: Rebirth - $8.99 (70% off)
- Killing Floor 2 - $7.49 (50% off)
- Hollow Knight - $7.49 (50% off)
- Serious Sam: Siberian Mayhem - $13.99 (30% off)
- Serious Sam 4 - $11.99 (70% off)
- Tabletop Simulator - $9.99 (50% off)
- Rifftrax: The Game - $7.49 (25% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 9 - $23.99 (20% off)
- The Jackbox Party Starter - $14.99 (25% off)
- Overcooked! All You Can Eat - $19.99 (50% off)
- Space Engineers - $9.99 (50% off)
- Arma 3 - $7.49 (75% off)
- Phasmophobia [Steam Early Access] - $11.19 (20% off)
- Core Keeper [Steam Early Access] - $10.39 (20% off)
- Ultrakill [Steam Early Access] - $18.74 (25% off)
- Samurai Gunn 2 [Steam Early Access] - $9.89 (34% off)
- SCUM [Steam Early Access] - $17.49 (50% off)
- Potion Craft: Alchemist Simulator [Steam Early Access] - $11.99 (20% off)
- Barotruama [Steam Early Access] - $7.49 (75% off)
- 7 Days to Die [Steam Early Access] - $7.49 (70% off)
- Golf It! [Steam Early Access] - $4.49 (50% off)
- Titanfall 2 - $4.79 (84% off)
- Risk of Rain 2 - $12.49 (50% off)
- Deep Rock Galactic - $9.89 (67% off)
- Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion - $5.99 (60% off)
- Prison Architect - $7.49 (75% off)
- Golf With Your Friends - $4.94 (67% off)
- Celeste - $4.99 (75% off)
- TowerFall Ascension - $2.99 (80% off)
- Spiritfarer - $7.49 (75% off)
- Haven - $14.99 (40% off)
- Sayonara Wild Hearts - $7.79 (40% off)
- Donut County - $3.89 (70% off)
- Kerbal Space Program - $9.99 (75% off)
- Wreckfest - $11.99 (60% off)
- American Truck Simulator - $4.99 (75% off)
- Euro Truck Simulator 2 - $4.99 (75% off)
- SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom Rehydrated - $7.49 (75% off)
- Blaster Master Zero 3 - $8.24 (45% off)
- Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon 2 - $7.49 (50% off)
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night - $13.99 (65% off)
- Castlevania Advance Collection - $11.99 (40% off)
- Castlevania Anniversary Collection - $3.99 (80% off)
- Contra Anniversary Collection - $3.99 (80% off)
- Metal Gear Solid 5 The Definitive Experience - $7.49 (75% off)
- Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance - $14.99 (50% off)
- Ghostbusters: The Video Game Remastered - $6.24 (75% off)
- Pillars of Eternity 2: Deadfire - $9.99 (75% off)
- Pillars of Eternity Definitive Edition - $9.99 (75% off)
- Baldur's Gate 2 Enhanced Edition - $5.99 (70% off)
- Baldur's Gate Enhanced Edition - $5.99 (70% off)
- Neverwinter Nights Enhanced Edition - $5.99 (70% off)
- Planescape Torment Enhanced Edition - $5.99 (70% off)
- Icewind Dale Enhanced Edition - $5.99 (70% off)
- The Binding of Isaac: Rebirth - $11.24 (25% off)
- Castle Crashers - $2.99 (80% off)
- Into the Breach - $10.04 (33% off)
- FTL: Faster Than Light - $2.49 (75% off)
- Quake - $3.99 (60% off)
If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments.
Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, Weekend PC Download Deals: Black Friday 2022 & the Steam Autumn Sale