Weekend PC Download Deals: Black Friday 2022 & the Steam Autumn Sale

Thanksgiving weekend means that just about everybody has started up their Black Friday sales. However, everyone bows before the might of GabeN, as he bursts through the wall like the Kool-Aid Man with the Steam Autumn Sale. Find the very best of just about every PC game imaginable this weekend, including many 2022 releases. There's something for just about everyone this weekend and all of it is on sale. (Well, okay, not Elden Ring. That's not on sale. Sorry.)

However, Steam is not the only one touting its biggest sale of the year. The Epic Games Store has kicked off its own Black Friday sale and has a few EGS exclusives featured, like Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed and Saints Row. GOG.com has its Black Friday sale for anyone who doesn't like DRMs in their games. Plus, the Humble Store, Green Man Gaming, and several others have their Black Friday sales going and, in some cases, have some prices lower than the big guys. Be sure to shop around, use whatever retailer rewards you may have, and get the best bang for your buck. Enjoy the weekend!

Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:

Blizzard

Epic Games Store

Fanatical

Build Your Own Platinum Bundle! For the month of November, select from the following games: The Darkside Detective: A Fumble in the Dark, Behind the Frame: The Finest Scenery, Wolfenstein: The New Order, Wolfenstein: The Old Blood, Adios, Hypnospace Outlaw, Nanotale: Typing Chronicles, Mutazione, TombStar, Sniper: Ghost Warrior 3 Season Pass Edition, Learning Factory, Beach Buggy Racing 2: Island Adventure, The Darkside Detective, Space Hulk Tactics, MudRunner, Calico, Old School Musical, The Wild Eight, Not Tonight, and Family Man. Select 3 for $9.99, 5 for $14.99, or 7 for $19.99. DRMs vary.

Gamebillet

Gamersgate

GamesPlanet

GOG.com

Green Man Gaming

Use the coupon code NOV16 to save 16% off the regular retail price of all PC games. Exclusions apply.

Humble Bundle

Subscribe to Humble Choice for $11.99 each month. For the month of November, you'll receive Hell Let Loose, Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning FATE Edition, Roboquest, Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun - Aiko's Choice, Eldest Souls, Morbid: The Seven Acolytes, Raji: An Ancient Epic, and UnMetal. DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store. Use the promo code HOLIDAY22 to reduce the cost of your annual membership to $89.

Pay $12 for A Fisherman's Tale, The Curious Tale of the Stolen Pets, Shooty Fruity, I Expect You to Die, Car Mechanic Simulator VR, SUPERHOT VR, Sairento VR, The Wizards: Dark Times, Until You Fall, Acron: Attack of the Squirrels, and Cook-Out. These activate on Steam and require a VR headset to play.

Ubisoft Store

Get $10 USD in Ubisoft Wallet Rewards when you spend $19.99 USD with your Ubisoft Wallet during the Ubisoft Black Friday Sale.

Steam

The Steam Autumn Sale has begun! There are hundreds upon hundreds of deals. Because of that, some deals are inevitably going to fall through the cracks, so please understand. If we miss anything egregious, let us know in the comments, but for now, we're diving in and listing as much as we can with the time available to us! Ready? Here we go!

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak

Source: Capcom

Halo Infinite

Source: Xbox

Cyberpunk 2077

Source: CD Projekt RED

Card Shark

Source: Devolver Digital

Disney Dreamlight Valley

Source: Gameloft

Fallout 76: The Pitt

Source: Bethesda

Subnautica: Below Zero

Source: Unknown Worlds

Deep Rock Galactic

Source: Ghost Ship Games

If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments.