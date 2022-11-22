Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2022 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of FameElden Ring strategy guide2023 video game release dates calendar
2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Elden Ring strategy guide
2023 video game release dates calendar

Twitter delays relaunch of Twitter Blue again over impersonation concerns

Twitter Blue will not be launching at the end of November as previously expected.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
Getty Images
3

One of Elon Musk’s first (and most controversial) decisions as CEO of Twitter was to make changes to Twitter Blue. Most notably, adding account verification as a perk of the monthly subscription service. This immediately led to accounts impersonating celebrities, brands, and other notable people, to some quite disastrous effects. It caused the service to have its relaunch delayed to the end of November, but it looks like it’ll take a bit longer. Elon Musk has announced that Twitter Blue has been delayed while the company figures out how to handle impersonation.

Twitter CEO Elon Musk tweeted yesterday about the change in plans for Twitter Blue’s relaunch. “Holding off relaunch of Blue Verified until there is high confidence of stopping impersonation,” it reads. “Will probably use different color check for organizations than individuals.”

A screenshot of the Elon Musk tweet referenced in paragraph two.

When Twitter allowed any user with $8 to buy a checkmark, it didn’t take long for users to pose as major brands or news outlets, wreaking havoc on the social media platform. Most notably, Eli Lily shares crashed after a fake (but verified) Twitter account stated that the company would be offering insulin for free. It was a large enough issue that the actual Eli Lily had to release a statement saying that wasn’t the case.

There were also several instances of users impersonating Elon Musk himself as a demonstration of just how easy it is to pose as others and spread misinformation on the social media platform. Comedian and actress Kathy Griffin was banned from the platform for impersonating the billionaire CEO, but that was recently reversed.

How exactly Twitter will be able to prevent users from impersonating others while still utilizing the paid verification system remains unknown. With the relaunch of Twitter Blue delayed from its late November release date, we’ll be watching closely for additional details. Stick with Shacknews for the latest developments at Twitter.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
  • Shacknews legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
    reply
    November 22, 2022 8:40 AM

    Donovan Erskine posted a new article, Twitter delays relaunch of Twitter Blue again over impersonation concerns

    • kelerian legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      November 22, 2022 8:41 AM

      Pretty wild, nobody could have seen such a thing coming ahead of time.

    • aethyr legacy 10 years mercury super mega
      reply
      November 22, 2022 9:27 AM

      I was initially under the impression that the $8 was going towards actual verification (e.g. before verification was free, now you'd pay for it recurring to subsidize the costs of large scale verification).

      Instead it seems like there was no verification (maybe all those folks got fired) and the blue checkmark just means "I paid $8".

    • bill crystals legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      November 22, 2022 9:33 AM

      Wasn't "impersonation" basically solved by the existing verification system that Musk threw out? I seriously don't understand haha

      • baron calamity legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
        reply
        November 22, 2022 9:55 AM

        It wasn't without its problems. Corporations, celebrities, and political office holders had no issues getting verified but anyone else it seemed random and fickle. However baby with the bathwater I suppose.

      • derelict515 legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        November 22, 2022 10:21 AM

        They never scaled up the old system and the old system wasn’t designed to verify you for a profitable cost. People were very rarely verified anymore. Musk needs a system that can generate revenue.

Hello, Meet Lola