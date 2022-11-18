Twitter unbans Kathy Griffin, Jordan Peterson & Babylon Bee CEO Elon Musk says a decision on Donald Trump hasn't been made.

Long before he actually owned the website, Elon Musk spoke openly about how he would unban many of the currently banned accounts on Twitter if he were in charge. As a self-proclaimed proponent of free speech, it was a matter he brought up on several occasions. With some time under his belt now as Twitter CEO, Elon Musk has established new guidelines for what people can say on twitter, and how the company will handle hate speech. With the new rules established, Musk announced that the Twitter accounts for Kathy Griffin, Jordan Peterson, and The Babylon Bee have all been reinstated.

Musk tweeted earlier today to share the new guidelines for “free speech” on Twitter.

New Twitter policy is freedom of speech, but not freedom of reach. Negative/hate tweets will be max deboosted & demonetized, so no ads or other revenue to Twitter. You won’t find the tweet unless you specifically seek it out, which is no different from rest of Internet.

In a follow-up tweet, he announced the reinstatement of three high-profile accounts that were previously banned. Actress Kathie Griffin was suspended on November 6, 2022 for impersonating Elon Musk on Twitter. Jordan Peterson was banned back in June 2022, prior to the Musk takeover, for harmful comments made toward transgender actor Elliot Page. Satirical news site The Babylon Bee was also suspended for transphobic remarks made prior to the Elon Musk tenure.

Perhaps the most infamous banned account in the history of Twitter is Donald Trump’s. While Elon Musk had stated his intentions to unban the former US President prior to becoming Twitter’s CEO, he has hesitated to actually do so since stepping into the role. In his tweet today, Musk stated that a decision on Trump’s Twitter account “has not yet been made.”

With the establishment of yet another overhaul to Twitter’s existing rules and practices, we could very well see more accounts unbanned on Twitter. For the latest updates on the social media website, Shacknews has the information you need.