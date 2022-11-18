Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Twitter unbans Kathy Griffin, Jordan Peterson & Babylon Bee

CEO Elon Musk says a decision on Donald Trump hasn't been made.
Donovan Erskine
4

Long before he actually owned the website, Elon Musk spoke openly about how he would unban many of the currently banned accounts on Twitter if he were in charge. As a self-proclaimed proponent of free speech, it was a matter he brought up on several occasions. With some time under his belt now as Twitter CEO, Elon Musk has established new guidelines for what people can say on twitter, and how the company will handle hate speech. With the new rules established, Musk announced that the Twitter accounts for Kathy Griffin, Jordan Peterson, and The Babylon Bee have all been reinstated.

Musk tweeted earlier today to share the new guidelines for “free speech” on Twitter.

A screenshot of the Elon Musk tweet that reads "Kathie Griffin, Jordan Peterson & Babylon Bee have been reinstated. Trump decision has not yet been made.

In a follow-up tweet, he announced the reinstatement of three high-profile accounts that were previously banned. Actress Kathie Griffin was suspended on November 6, 2022 for impersonating Elon Musk on Twitter. Jordan Peterson was banned back in June 2022, prior to the Musk takeover, for harmful comments made toward transgender actor Elliot Page. Satirical news site The Babylon Bee was also suspended for transphobic remarks made prior to the Elon Musk tenure.

Perhaps the most infamous banned account in the history of Twitter is Donald Trump’s. While Elon Musk had stated his intentions to unban the former US President prior to becoming Twitter’s CEO, he has hesitated to actually do so since stepping into the role. In his tweet today, Musk stated that a decision on Trump’s Twitter account “has not yet been made.”

With the establishment of yet another overhaul to Twitter’s existing rules and practices, we could very well see more accounts unbanned on Twitter. For the latest updates on the social media website, Shacknews has the information you need.

News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

  • Shacknews legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
    reply
    November 18, 2022 11:50 AM

    Donovan Erskine posted a new article, Twitter unbans Kathy Griffin, Jordan Peterson & Babylon Bee

    • TotalFusionOne legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      November 18, 2022 11:53 AM

      One out of three ain't bad?

    • Sniper21 legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      November 18, 2022 12:10 PM

      Nice to see what the priorities are in these trying times.

    • timmie legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
      reply
      November 18, 2022 12:38 PM

      Were they unbanned or was the person responsible for maintaining bans just sacked?

    • greenbergMD legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      November 18, 2022 1:00 PM

      Did Musk buy the site just to unban Bablyon Bee? Granted, LibsofTikTok is worse that the Bee. He's totally unbanning Trump. I am nuking my account as soon as it he does.

    • m0rfus legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      November 18, 2022 1:03 PM

      Trump decision not yet made oh yes, do it now so he can launch his campaign and bring all the maga fans with him from truthsocial

      HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAH
      HAHAHAHAHAHAH

