Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2022 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of FameVow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2Elden Ring strategy guide
2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Vow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2
Elden Ring strategy guide

Elon Musk plans to lift most Twitter permabans, including Trump's

Donald Trump will be allowed to return to Twitter should Musk's Twitter acquisition go through.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
29

There’s been a lot of fallout from Elon Musk’s pending takeover of Twitter. From questions about the platform’s moderation to the company’s potential to go private. With a strong emphasis on what he refers to as “free speech,” one of Elon Musk’s plans as the future owner of Twitter will be to reverse the permanent bans on several accounts, including that of Donald Trump.

Elon Musk confirmed that he would indeed unban Trump from Twitter when speaking at the Future of the Car Conference. “Permanent bans should be extremely rare and really reserved for accounts that are bots, or scam, spam accounts… I do think it was not correct to ban Donald Trump,” he said responding to a question about the matter. “I think that was a mistake, because it alienated a large part of the country and did not ultimately result in Donald Trump not having a voice…I would reverse the permanent ban.”

elon unban trump from twitter

Elon Musk has been a vocal critic of Twitter’s moderation for a long time, and it was one of his motivations to offer to buy the platform in the first place. As Musk also stated during the event, the deal is not finalized, and likely won’t be for at least a few months, so don’t expect to see the 45th President back and rambling on the bird app just yet.

Musk unbanning Trump from Twitter is one thing, but Trump deciding to come back to the platform is another. In fact, Trump recently stated that he has no intentions to come back to Twitter in the event that his account is reinstated, opting to stick with his own social media platform TRUTH Social. Of course, we’ll have to wait and see if he holds true to that promise when/if Elon Musk’s Twitter acquisition becomes official.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
  • Shacknews legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
    reply
    May 10, 2022 11:40 AM

    Donovan Erskine posted a new article, Elon Musk plans to lift most Twitter permabans, including Trump's

    • cruncht1me legacy 10 years
      reply
      May 10, 2022 11:48 AM

      God, I hate this guy. Stop buying his shit.

    • TrOn legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      May 10, 2022 11:51 AM

      Freedom for everyone!

    • dkrulz legacy 10 years
      reply
      May 10, 2022 11:52 AM

      Yup, but Trump totally won't use twitter anymore guys!!!!

      • kelerian legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        May 10, 2022 1:13 PM

        Yeah, he'd be back within a week to feed his ego.

    • fragasm legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      May 10, 2022 11:57 AM

      He is only doing it to draw Trump back over and kill Truth Social lol. Elon is so transparent in his greed,

    • Flynn legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      May 10, 2022 12:05 PM

      ahh fuck..and fuck this guy...can I reload and chose a save where Tesla does not exist?

      • Downforce legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        May 10, 2022 12:07 PM

        wrong approach. reload a save where tesla exists, and he was never an early investor, but the product is still the exact same without his involvement.

        I'm still buying a tesla regardless I support their engineers and the price/performance of the product. I can separate the man from the company.

        • kill9 legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
          reply
          May 10, 2022 12:08 PM

          Eh competitors like BMW i4 are becoming viable / better alternatives

        • cruncht1me legacy 10 years
          reply
          May 10, 2022 12:20 PM

          Except that his continued fortune from Tesla is used to buy Twitter and who knows what next.

          • Downforce legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
            reply
            May 10, 2022 12:57 PM

            right, which is why that solution is best. his meteoric rise of wealth would have to come from something else. tesla would exist as is, no elon.

            no one has problems with tesla as a thing. they have problems with musk as a human, being involved with tesla as a thing. sever the two.

            my brother went down the rabbit hole trying to avoid tesla, w/r/t musk. his wife vetoed anything else because the underlying cars are shit.

            anyway just wishful thinking for reloading saves.

            • terath legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
              reply
              May 10, 2022 1:51 PM

              Eh, there are all kinds of products with strong investments by horrible people like the Koch brothers and others but they are quietly evil so people don't want to boycott them. Tesla is at least good for the world as companies go, but hey they are an easy target because secretly most people don't give a shit at all about the environment, they just like hating on celebrities. I'm good with buying Tesla now, even with Musk's shitty behaviour, because I can separate my distaste for individuals from doing what is right for the world.

        • Flynn legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
          reply
          May 10, 2022 12:22 PM

          yeah but I just feel like once Tesla took off, he started thinking of himself as second Jesus or something. he wasn't like this during his Paypal years.

        • greenbergMD legacy 10 years mercury mega
          reply
          May 10, 2022 1:41 PM

          I doubt Telsa still exists in ten years.

    • Rethius legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      May 10, 2022 12:16 PM

      waiting on his surprised pikachu when people abandon twitter in droves

    • CrustaR legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      May 10, 2022 12:19 PM

      Mods???

    • gooblerampling
      reply
      May 10, 2022 12:22 PM

      All of this (waves at everything) has been so miserably predictable. Spoiler alert: this will help accelerate our slide into shit.

      • smegula legacy 10 years
        reply
        May 10, 2022 12:37 PM

        I thought nothing could go faster than the speed of light?

      • corey legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        May 10, 2022 2:22 PM

        If the USA can't survive twitter.... then did we ever really have a chance?

    • EnhancedInterrogator legacy 10 years
      reply
      May 10, 2022 12:43 PM

      He's basically saying he's fine with US presidents stirring up civil unrest for political gain. Because that is what happened in January 2021.

      • derelict515 legacy 10 years
        reply
        May 10, 2022 12:50 PM

        To be fair, that's mostly in like with Jack and Zuck's previous philosophy of social media management. But Elon has been very explicit that Twitter's job is to allow any and all speech that a government considers legal and to ban any speech a government considers illegal. Twitter users in Saudi Arabia will be exercising their newfound rights to free speech soon thanks to Elon's funding agreement with Saudi wealth funds.

        The man simply does not know what he's doing here.

        • shirif legacy 10 years
          reply
          May 10, 2022 1:26 PM

          Maybe he knows, but does not care

          • derelict515 legacy 10 years
            reply
            May 10, 2022 1:28 PM

            That's one option. In which case his public comments on his plans and priorities that demonstrate a very clear lack of knowledge on the topic are a tacit admission that he knows his true feelings are considered extremely dangerous and indefensible and he'd rather lie about his knowledge and intentions.

    • Visceral Monkey legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      May 10, 2022 12:51 PM

      Fuck him. And fuck his companies. He's clearly aligned with trump and will allow that bastard to start terrorizing Americans again. Fuck him.

    • Kub666 legacy 10 years
      reply
      May 10, 2022 12:52 PM

      Elon Musk is a piece of shit.

    • Begawkiness legacy 10 years
      reply
      May 10, 2022 1:18 PM

      Uuuuugh. It has been so nice not having to see his stupid tweets posted everywhere the past year. I don't even use Twitter and his tweets were unavoidable.

    • derelict515 legacy 10 years
      reply
      May 10, 2022 1:18 PM

      "If there are tweets that are wrong and bad, those should be either deleted or made invisible, and a suspension, a temporary suspension is appropriate but not a permanent ban.”

      And:

      "If they say something that is illegal or otherwise just destructive to the world ... perhaps a timeout, a temporary suspension, or that particular tweet should be made invisible or have very limited traction. But I think perma-bans just fundamentally undermine trust."

      https://twitter.com/b_fung/status/1524094396446224385

      Finally someone thought to remove tweets that are wrong and bad. Easy peasy.

      • deathofrats legacy 10 years
        reply
        May 10, 2022 1:52 PM

        so someone posting CSA on twitter will only be met with a 'timeout'? wtf

        • derelict515 legacy 10 years
          reply
          May 10, 2022 2:04 PM

          Even more amazingly, if your government legalizes the production and dissemination of child porn then Elon's stated position is that Twitter should allow you to post child porn within that country.

          Unless his position on free speech is actually nonsensical that is.

    • Creepin_Jeezus legacy 10 years
      reply
      May 10, 2022 1:19 PM

      Glad I deleted my account.

    • mr.sleepy legacy 10 years
      reply
      May 10, 2022 1:20 PM

      fuck elon

    • Unleashed legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      May 10, 2022 1:29 PM

      so basically we have to cyberbully musk into reversing this then right?

      • derelict515 legacy 10 years
        reply
        May 10, 2022 1:45 PM

        cyber bulling is free speech and if you want Elon to do anything about it then you should ask Mitch McConnell to make a law about it. Anything else is morally indefensible.

    • derelict515 legacy 10 years
      reply
      May 10, 2022 2:10 PM

      Twitter implements new policy to limit visibility of, and even permanently ban, accounts who post duplicative or ‘copypasta’ tweets.

      This includes “identical or near-identical content Tweeted by an individual account or many accounts.”

      https://twitter.com/PopBase/status/1524097880197267458

      So glad Elon will be able to stop these egregious violations of our free speech rights

      • fragasm legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        May 10, 2022 2:18 PM

        That will literally eliminate half the Elon cocksuckers accounts out there.

    • node legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
      reply
      May 10, 2022 2:44 PM

      I think it was a morally bad decision Yes, using a social platform to incite a mob to storm the Capitol is morally just fiiiiine.

    • PenicillinX57 legacy 10 years
      reply
      May 10, 2022 4:17 PM

      There is an easy way for many if us to ruin this for him. Just ...stop using it.

      • kallanta legacy 10 years mercury mega
        reply
        May 10, 2022 5:43 PM

        "Breaking news: Shacknews users stop using Twitter. Stock crashes!"

        • the man with the briefcase briefcase moderator mercury ludicrous
          reply
          May 10, 2022 5:45 PM

          Twitter recovers when 200 crypto bots replace Shackers in less than 2 minutes.

        • ThomW legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
          reply
          May 10, 2022 5:52 PM

          Sometimes I wonder. haha

          Judging by the number of people required to turn something into a "trending topic" -- it honestly doesn't seem like Twitter has that many active users.

          • kallanta legacy 10 years mercury mega
            reply
            May 10, 2022 5:55 PM

            The 24hr news cycle amplifies anything said by anyone important on Twitter. Filling 24 hours with news is hard and it's an easy way to get grist for the mill. The worry, for me at least, is that putting Trump back on there will mean ten thousand stories on Fox News about what he said, which will filter down to 500 stories everywhere else, meaning Trump dominates the news cycle yet again. Give him the chance, and Trump is f'ing brilliant at sucking up all the air in the room.

      • the man with the briefcase briefcase moderator mercury ludicrous
        reply
        May 10, 2022 5:47 PM

        I think Elon is doing a bang up job of tanking the platform without our help.

        • kallanta legacy 10 years mercury mega
          reply
          May 10, 2022 5:49 PM

          In the long run maybe, but there's a first-mover ubiquity to Twitter that will be hard to ween the media cycle off of.

          • the man with the briefcase briefcase moderator mercury ludicrous
            reply
            May 10, 2022 5:52 PM

            I personally am not leaving Twitter. I see its value as a real-time crowd-sourced search engine. If enough people do leave, perhaps it will lose that utility, but to your point, the media is deeply entrenched on the platform.

        • SnowPEA777
          reply
          May 10, 2022 5:51 PM

          Keep the gyros warm for your future purchase of twitter.

    • Nighteyes legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
      reply
      May 10, 2022 4:32 PM

      I saw a video discussing how Musk will also use Twitter to assist the CCP in spreading its propaganda and going after anti-CCP posters.

      With his big factory in China, they hold a lot of power of this guy.

      I hope people abandon Twitter quickly.

      • derelict515 legacy 10 years
        reply
        May 10, 2022 4:37 PM

        if Chinese Twitter users don't like the CPP being able to spread propaganda on Twitter then they should simply vote for the government to make a new law to make the practice illegal. Simple.

    • mo13 legacy 10 years
      reply
      May 10, 2022 4:33 PM

      Said nobody:
      https://i.imgur.com/Rp1xxvO.gifv

    • TickHeadDog legacy 10 years
      reply
      May 10, 2022 5:14 PM

      So glad I don't give a shit about this. Too much other real shit to worry about right now.

      I've only ever looked at Twitter twice in my life. Once when someone here posted GB 3DR tweeting about buying paper towels for delivery (I thought it was a joke, it wasn't) and again when a friend of mine posted a really awesome sunset pic he took while flying in Florida.

    • sikander mercury mega
      reply
      May 10, 2022 7:04 PM

      the only reason he bought the stupid site

Hello, Meet Lola