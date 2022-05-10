Elon Musk plans to lift most Twitter permabans, including Trump's Donald Trump will be allowed to return to Twitter should Musk's Twitter acquisition go through.

There’s been a lot of fallout from Elon Musk’s pending takeover of Twitter. From questions about the platform’s moderation to the company’s potential to go private. With a strong emphasis on what he refers to as “free speech,” one of Elon Musk’s plans as the future owner of Twitter will be to reverse the permanent bans on several accounts, including that of Donald Trump.

Elon Musk confirmed that he would indeed unban Trump from Twitter when speaking at the Future of the Car Conference. “Permanent bans should be extremely rare and really reserved for accounts that are bots, or scam, spam accounts… I do think it was not correct to ban Donald Trump,” he said responding to a question about the matter. “I think that was a mistake, because it alienated a large part of the country and did not ultimately result in Donald Trump not having a voice…I would reverse the permanent ban.”

Elon Musk has been a vocal critic of Twitter’s moderation for a long time, and it was one of his motivations to offer to buy the platform in the first place. As Musk also stated during the event, the deal is not finalized, and likely won’t be for at least a few months, so don’t expect to see the 45th President back and rambling on the bird app just yet.

Musk unbanning Trump from Twitter is one thing, but Trump deciding to come back to the platform is another. In fact, Trump recently stated that he has no intentions to come back to Twitter in the event that his account is reinstated, opting to stick with his own social media platform TRUTH Social. Of course, we’ll have to wait and see if he holds true to that promise when/if Elon Musk’s Twitter acquisition becomes official.