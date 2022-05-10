Elon Musk plans to lift most Twitter permabans, including Trump's
Donald Trump will be allowed to return to Twitter should Musk's Twitter acquisition go through.
There’s been a lot of fallout from Elon Musk’s pending takeover of Twitter. From questions about the platform’s moderation to the company’s potential to go private. With a strong emphasis on what he refers to as “free speech,” one of Elon Musk’s plans as the future owner of Twitter will be to reverse the permanent bans on several accounts, including that of Donald Trump.
Elon Musk confirmed that he would indeed unban Trump from Twitter when speaking at the Future of the Car Conference. “Permanent bans should be extremely rare and really reserved for accounts that are bots, or scam, spam accounts… I do think it was not correct to ban Donald Trump,” he said responding to a question about the matter. “I think that was a mistake, because it alienated a large part of the country and did not ultimately result in Donald Trump not having a voice…I would reverse the permanent ban.”
Elon Musk has been a vocal critic of Twitter’s moderation for a long time, and it was one of his motivations to offer to buy the platform in the first place. As Musk also stated during the event, the deal is not finalized, and likely won’t be for at least a few months, so don’t expect to see the 45th President back and rambling on the bird app just yet.
Musk unbanning Trump from Twitter is one thing, but Trump deciding to come back to the platform is another. In fact, Trump recently stated that he has no intentions to come back to Twitter in the event that his account is reinstated, opting to stick with his own social media platform TRUTH Social. Of course, we’ll have to wait and see if he holds true to that promise when/if Elon Musk’s Twitter acquisition becomes official.
right, which is why that solution is best. his meteoric rise of wealth would have to come from something else. tesla would exist as is, no elon.
no one has problems with tesla as a thing. they have problems with musk as a human, being involved with tesla as a thing. sever the two.
my brother went down the rabbit hole trying to avoid tesla, w/r/t musk. his wife vetoed anything else because the underlying cars are shit.
anyway just wishful thinking for reloading saves.
Eh, there are all kinds of products with strong investments by horrible people like the Koch brothers and others but they are quietly evil so people don't want to boycott them. Tesla is at least good for the world as companies go, but hey they are an easy target because secretly most people don't give a shit at all about the environment, they just like hating on celebrities. I'm good with buying Tesla now, even with Musk's shitty behaviour, because I can separate my distaste for individuals from doing what is right for the world.
To be fair, that's mostly in like with Jack and Zuck's previous philosophy of social media management. But Elon has been very explicit that Twitter's job is to allow any and all speech that a government considers legal and to ban any speech a government considers illegal. Twitter users in Saudi Arabia will be exercising their newfound rights to free speech soon thanks to Elon's funding agreement with Saudi wealth funds.
The man simply does not know what he's doing here.
That's one option. In which case his public comments on his plans and priorities that demonstrate a very clear lack of knowledge on the topic are a tacit admission that he knows his true feelings are considered extremely dangerous and indefensible and he'd rather lie about his knowledge and intentions.
"If there are tweets that are wrong and bad, those should be either deleted or made invisible, and a suspension, a temporary suspension is appropriate but not a permanent ban.”
And:
"If they say something that is illegal or otherwise just destructive to the world ... perhaps a timeout, a temporary suspension, or that particular tweet should be made invisible or have very limited traction. But I think perma-bans just fundamentally undermine trust."
https://twitter.com/b_fung/status/1524094396446224385
Finally someone thought to remove tweets that are wrong and bad. Easy peasy.
Twitter implements new policy to limit visibility of, and even permanently ban, accounts who post duplicative or ‘copypasta’ tweets.
This includes “identical or near-identical content Tweeted by an individual account or many accounts.”
https://twitter.com/PopBase/status/1524097880197267458
So glad Elon will be able to stop these egregious violations of our free speech rights
The 24hr news cycle amplifies anything said by anyone important on Twitter. Filling 24 hours with news is hard and it's an easy way to get grist for the mill. The worry, for me at least, is that putting Trump back on there will mean ten thousand stories on Fox News about what he said, which will filter down to 500 stories everywhere else, meaning Trump dominates the news cycle yet again. Give him the chance, and Trump is f'ing brilliant at sucking up all the air in the room.
Said nobody:
https://i.imgur.com/Rp1xxvO.gifv
So glad I don't give a shit about this. Too much other real shit to worry about right now.
I've only ever looked at Twitter twice in my life. Once when someone here posted GB 3DR tweeting about buying paper towels for delivery (I thought it was a joke, it wasn't) and again when a friend of mine posted a really awesome sunset pic he took while flying in Florida.
