Exotics with intrinsic Champion mods - Destiny 2 Every Exotic that comes with built-in anti-Champion mod capabilities in Destiny 2.

Dealing with Champions in endgame has become the norm for players in Destiny 2. However, while some will fall back on seasonal Champion mods, there are those that utilize various Exotics to deal with the shielding, teleporting and wrecking-ball like foes. In order to expand your arsenal, it’s worth considering some of these Exotics that come with intrinsic Champion mods.

Divinity is one of the Exotic weapons that features a built-in anti-Champion mod: Overload.

As the name suggests, seasonal mods change. While players can always change up their loadouts and use the new set of Champion mods with different weapons, there exist a set of weapons that will always have the same Champion mods: Exotics. These weapons have built-in anti-Champion capabilities, ensuring you will always have an Exotic option when it comes to dealing with champs.

While the majority of Exotics with Champion mods are weapons, there are a few Exotics (at least one for each class) that feature Champion traits. These Exotics rely on players to use a specific class, subclass and even Grenade, Melee, or Class Ability. One of the standouts is the Warlock Exotic, Secant Filament, as it allows any weapon to apply Overload damage, even your allies’.

On the Exotic weapon front, Arbalest and Divinity are two standouts that continue to be must-have weapons in endgame content. Despite Divinity’s damage debuff nerf, its ability to create a large crit spot and Overload Champions with ease should keep it in your weapon rotation. Arbalest, especially with its Exotic catalyst, can punch through any shield, not just Barrier Champions.

As you tackle a new season’s Grandmaster Nightfall rotation, keep an eye on your Champion mods and consider whether you could substitute it with an Exotic weapon. It might not always be ideal, but sometimes an Exotic with an intrinsic Champion mod will make your life easy. For more help with endgame content, check out our Destiny 2 Strategy Guide.