Exotics with intrinsic Champion mods - Destiny 2

Every Exotic that comes with built-in anti-Champion mod capabilities in Destiny 2.
Sam Chandler
Dealing with Champions in endgame has become the norm for players in Destiny 2. However, while some will fall back on seasonal Champion mods, there are those that utilize various Exotics to deal with the shielding, teleporting and wrecking-ball like foes. In order to expand your arsenal, it’s worth considering some of these Exotics that come with intrinsic Champion mods.

Divinity Trace Rifle from Destiny 2
Divinity is one of the Exotic weapons that features a built-in anti-Champion mod: Overload.
Source: Shacknews

As the name suggests, seasonal mods change. While players can always change up their loadouts and use the new set of Champion mods with different weapons, there exist a set of weapons that will always have the same Champion mods: Exotics. These weapons have built-in anti-Champion capabilities, ensuring you will always have an Exotic option when it comes to dealing with champs.

Champion mod Weapon Name Slot Type/Class
Anti-Barrier Arbalest Kinetic Linear Fusion Rifle
Anti-Barrier Eriana's Vow Energy Hand Cannon
Anti-Barrier The Lament Power Sword
Anti-Barrier Wish-Ender Kinetic Bow
Overload Divinity Energy Trace Rifle
Overload Le Monarque Energy Bow
Overload Thunderlord Power Machine Gun
Unstoppable Bastion Kinetic Fusion Rifle
Unstoppable Devil's Ruin Energy Sidearm
Unstoppable Leviathan's Breath Power Bow
Unstoppable Malfeasance Kinetic Hand Cannon
Exotic armor
Anti-Barrier Second Chance Arms Titan
Overload Secant Filaments Boots Warlock
Unstoppable Athrys's Embrace Arms Hunter

While the majority of Exotics with Champion mods are weapons, there are a few Exotics (at least one for each class) that feature Champion traits. These Exotics rely on players to use a specific class, subclass and even Grenade, Melee, or Class Ability. One of the standouts is the Warlock Exotic, Secant Filament, as it allows any weapon to apply Overload damage, even your allies’.

On the Exotic weapon front, Arbalest and Divinity are two standouts that continue to be must-have weapons in endgame content. Despite Divinity’s damage debuff nerf, its ability to create a large crit spot and Overload Champions with ease should keep it in your weapon rotation. Arbalest, especially with its Exotic catalyst, can punch through any shield, not just Barrier Champions.

As you tackle a new season’s Grandmaster Nightfall rotation, keep an eye on your Champion mods and consider whether you could substitute it with an Exotic weapon. It might not always be ideal, but sometimes an Exotic with an intrinsic Champion mod will make your life easy. For more help with endgame content, check out our Destiny 2 Strategy Guide.

Guides Editor
Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

