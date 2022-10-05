Evening Reading - October 5, 2022

It is Wednesday my dudes, which means it’s time once again for everyone’s favorite daily wrap-up… Evening Reading! If you’re new to our Evening Reading features, they’re a way to quickly catch up on everything posted to Shacknews for the day, and check out some fun and interesting finds from around the net. With that being said, let’s jump right into the Evening Reading for Wednesday, October 5!
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- Return to Monkey Island review: Grab a root beer & walk down memory lane
- Gotham Knights takes the Bat-Family into the biggest Gotham City yet
- Everything shown at the Shacknews Indie Showcase - October 2022
- How to get David Martinez's jacket - Cyberpunk 2077
- The Glassway Grandmaster Nightfall guide - Destiny 2
- Where to Get Rebecca's shotgun - Cyberpunk 2077
- Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare sequel reportedly in development for 2025
- Overwatch 2 faces multiple DDoS attacks following launch
- Best Titan Arc 3.0 PVE build - Destiny 2
- Metro Exodus animator Andrii Korzinkin killed while fighting for Ukraine
- Hideo Kojima seems to be teasing a project reveal coming in the near future
- NetherRealm's next game won't be revealed during Mortal Kombat anniversary events
And now, other stuff from the internet!
Get lost, Basiji
A girls' school in Iran brought a member of the IRGC-run Basij paramilitary to speak to students. The girls welcomed the speaker by taking off their headscarves & chanting "get lost, Basiji".— Kian Sharifi (@KianSharifi) October 5, 2022
Teenage girls have been at the forefront of protests for days.pic.twitter.com/kvskgB8qas
A fitting welcome.
Aretha Franklin
Enjoy. pic.twitter.com/kTrYdorzZE— Adam Fletcher 💙 (@PezRadar) October 5, 2022
... a wreath of Franklin.
Beacon Pines
Want to see more of @IlseHarting's incredible art for Beacon Pines? Check out the Beacon Pines Art Book on Steam for over 200 pages of illustrations, sketches, concepts, design insights, and unused art from the development of the game!https://t.co/t52whrxmP6 pic.twitter.com/UJC06Hugu4— Beacon Pines - OUT NOW on Xbox/Switch/PC! (@BeaconPines) October 5, 2022
Check out some of the game's gorgeous art.
Big if true...
big if true pic.twitter.com/yo5VJDJ3VQ— Shibetoshi Nakamoto (@BillyM2k) October 5, 2022
Indeed.
Clever projector
I’ve installed a projector on the ceiling above my gaming table.— Bryan Versteeg (@spacehabs) October 4, 2022
Painting dynamic lighting using @Procreate onto the game or layout.
I use this for grid overlays, stats, fog of war, area of effect simulations, and for some dramatic lighting. #boardgames #conceptart #3Dprinting pic.twitter.com/sjhzVNVZFk
Now that's cool!
Killer Klowns movie
We're taking a page out of the Mario Movie book and making a movie based on Killer Klowns from Outer Space: The Game! It's called Killer Klowns from Outer Space and it will be in theatres 34 years ago— Killer Klowns from Outer Space: The Game (@klownsthegame) October 5, 2022
Out 34 years ago.
Dicks
BEWARE THE SALES OF OCTOBER ☠️ pic.twitter.com/CWS2it3ixo— Tom Schalk & Awe (Boo!) (@TomStheVoice) October 5, 2022
No dicks sold at Dicks.
Please don't
Finished stitching this today 😇 pic.twitter.com/akwCVDZ8eT— MJ (@somanyjets) October 5, 2022
Nevermind, please do.
Overwatch 2
when you're thinking about playing overwatch 2 pic.twitter.com/OAiMBR5nHl— CircleToonsHD (@CircleToonsHD) October 4, 2022
Mood.
What's a skeleton's favorite snack?
It is October, it is time for me to past this alltime classic yet again.— MihaloHrothgar (@MihaloHrothgar) October 4, 2022
It will never not make me laugh pic.twitter.com/mmv6FP9Kfs
"Why won't you answer me?"
Flower Ditto
May your day be as beautiful as this Ditto in a meadow of flowers. 🌼🙂🌼 pic.twitter.com/pv1hhIPNv1— Pokémon UK (@PokemonNewsUK) October 4, 2022
Absolutely delightful.
Visions
VISIONS pic.twitter.com/mTfudpsIe6— Mika Pikazo (@MikaPikaZo) October 4, 2022
Also delightful.
Hell yeah brother
Hell yeah brother pic.twitter.com/yrFHuzcPgY— ForgetfuIPerson (@ForgetfuP) October 3, 2022
Same.
Shovel Knight Dig
I think yall need to see this shovel knight dig advertisement I got on tiktok pic.twitter.com/mwAf0Fzxtj— BigMacSpooky (scary) | Splatoon 3 Moment (@BigMacUltra) October 5, 2022
I mean... if you put it that way...
Heart pancakes
Heart shaped pancakes pic.twitter.com/dx9ft3PjER— Dolce (@daily_dolce) October 5, 2022
Tasty and cute.
Songs that make me happy, kpop edition
Because sometimes it's nice to listen to and share things that put me in a good mood with the hope that they do the same for other people... starting with this classic Red Velvet track.
Hero
This song never gets old for me, that funky saxophone is way too much fun.
Blue Flame
I might've shared this before, but I'm sharing it again because it's just that good.
Girls
The more I listen to it, the more I love it. It's also produced very, very well.
And that's it, now it's time to bring our Evening Reading for October 5 to a close. Before we turn things over to Chatty, we want to take a moment to remind you that if you love what we do here at Shacknews and are looking for a way to show your support, you can do so by subscribing to Shacknews Mercury for as little as $1 a month.
And now, it’s your turn Chatty! How has your Wednesday been treating you? Any fun finds from around the net you’d like to share with us? Drop ‘em in the comments!
