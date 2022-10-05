Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Evening Reading - October 5, 2022

Brush up with everything you might've missed on the Shacknews site today, and enjoy some fun finds from around the net!
Morgan Shaver
1

It is Wednesday my dudes, which means it’s time once again for everyone’s favorite daily wrap-up… Evening Reading! If you’re new to our Evening Reading features, they’re a way to quickly catch up on everything posted to Shacknews for the day, and check out some fun and interesting finds from around the net. With that being said, let’s jump right into the Evening Reading for Wednesday, October 5!

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now, other stuff from the internet!

Get lost, Basiji

A fitting welcome.

Aretha Franklin

... a wreath of Franklin.

Beacon Pines

Check out some of the game's gorgeous art.

Big if true...

Indeed.

Clever projector

Now that's cool!

Killer Klowns movie

Out 34 years ago.

Dicks

No dicks sold at Dicks.

Please don't

Nevermind, please do.

Overwatch 2

Mood.

What's a skeleton's favorite snack?

"Why won't you answer me?"

Flower Ditto

Absolutely delightful.

Visions

Also delightful.

Hell yeah brother

Same.

Shovel Knight Dig

I mean... if you put it that way...

Heart pancakes

Tasty and cute.

Songs that make me happy, kpop edition

Because sometimes it's nice to listen to and share things that put me in a good mood with the hope that they do the same for other people... starting with this classic Red Velvet track.

Hero

This song never gets old for me, that funky saxophone is way too much fun.

Blue Flame

I might've shared this before, but I'm sharing it again because it's just that good.

Girls

The more I listen to it, the more I love it. It's also produced very, very well. 

And that's it, now it's time to bring our Evening Reading for October 5 to a close. Before we turn things over to Chatty, we want to take a moment to remind you that if you love what we do here at Shacknews and are looking for a way to show your support, you can do so by subscribing to Shacknews Mercury for as little as $1 a month.

And now, it’s your turn Chatty! How has your Wednesday been treating you? Any fun finds from around the net you’d like to share with us? Drop ‘em in the comments!

Morgan is a writer from the frozen wastelands of Maine who enjoys metal music, kpop, horror, and indie games. They're also a Tetris fanatic who's fiercely competitive in games like Tetris 99... and all games in general. But mostly Tetris. You can follow Morgan on Twitter @Author_MShaver.

