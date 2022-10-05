Evening Reading - October 5, 2022

It is Wednesday my dudes, which means it’s time once again for everyone’s favorite daily wrap-up… Evening Reading! If you’re new to our Evening Reading features, they’re a way to quickly catch up on everything posted to Shacknews for the day, and check out some fun and interesting finds from around the net. With that being said, let’s jump right into the Evening Reading for Wednesday, October 5!

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now, other stuff from the internet!

Get lost, Basiji

A girls' school in Iran brought a member of the IRGC-run Basij paramilitary to speak to students. The girls welcomed the speaker by taking off their headscarves & chanting "get lost, Basiji".



Teenage girls have been at the forefront of protests for days.pic.twitter.com/kvskgB8qas — Kian Sharifi (@KianSharifi) October 5, 2022

A fitting welcome.

Aretha Franklin

... a wreath of Franklin.

Beacon Pines

Want to see more of @IlseHarting's incredible art for Beacon Pines? Check out the Beacon Pines Art Book on Steam for over 200 pages of illustrations, sketches, concepts, design insights, and unused art from the development of the game!https://t.co/t52whrxmP6 pic.twitter.com/UJC06Hugu4 — Beacon Pines - OUT NOW on Xbox/Switch/PC! (@BeaconPines) October 5, 2022

Check out some of the game's gorgeous art.

Big if true...

big if true pic.twitter.com/yo5VJDJ3VQ — Shibetoshi Nakamoto (@BillyM2k) October 5, 2022

Indeed.

Clever projector

I’ve installed a projector on the ceiling above my gaming table.

Painting dynamic lighting using @Procreate onto the game or layout.

I use this for grid overlays, stats, fog of war, area of effect simulations, and for some dramatic lighting. #boardgames #conceptart #3Dprinting pic.twitter.com/sjhzVNVZFk — Bryan Versteeg (@spacehabs) October 4, 2022

Now that's cool!

Killer Klowns movie

We're taking a page out of the Mario Movie book and making a movie based on Killer Klowns from Outer Space: The Game! It's called Killer Klowns from Outer Space and it will be in theatres 34 years ago — Killer Klowns from Outer Space: The Game (@klownsthegame) October 5, 2022

Out 34 years ago.

Dicks

BEWARE THE SALES OF OCTOBER ☠️ pic.twitter.com/CWS2it3ixo — Tom Schalk & Awe (Boo!) (@TomStheVoice) October 5, 2022

No dicks sold at Dicks.

Please don't

Finished stitching this today 😇 pic.twitter.com/akwCVDZ8eT — MJ (@somanyjets) October 5, 2022

Nevermind, please do.

Overwatch 2

when you're thinking about playing overwatch 2 pic.twitter.com/OAiMBR5nHl — CircleToonsHD (@CircleToonsHD) October 4, 2022

Mood.

What's a skeleton's favorite snack?

It is October, it is time for me to past this alltime classic yet again.



It will never not make me laugh pic.twitter.com/mmv6FP9Kfs — MihaloHrothgar (@MihaloHrothgar) October 4, 2022

"Why won't you answer me?"

Flower Ditto

May your day be as beautiful as this Ditto in a meadow of flowers. 🌼🙂🌼 pic.twitter.com/pv1hhIPNv1 — Pokémon UK (@PokemonNewsUK) October 4, 2022

Absolutely delightful.

Visions

Also delightful.

Hell yeah brother

Same.

Shovel Knight Dig

I think yall need to see this shovel knight dig advertisement I got on tiktok pic.twitter.com/mwAf0Fzxtj — BigMacSpooky (scary) | Splatoon 3 Moment (@BigMacUltra) October 5, 2022

I mean... if you put it that way...

Heart pancakes

Tasty and cute.

Songs that make me happy, kpop edition

Because sometimes it's nice to listen to and share things that put me in a good mood with the hope that they do the same for other people... starting with this classic Red Velvet track.

Hero

This song never gets old for me, that funky saxophone is way too much fun.

Blue Flame

I might've shared this before, but I'm sharing it again because it's just that good.

Girls

The more I listen to it, the more I love it. It's also produced very, very well.

And that's it, now it's time to bring our Evening Reading for October 5 to a close. Before we turn things over to Chatty, we want to take a moment to remind you that if you love what we do here at Shacknews and are looking for a way to show your support, you can do so by subscribing to Shacknews Mercury for as little as $1 a month.

My cute little goblin Ippo says if you haven't downloaded the Shackpets app yet, you totally should. It's free and full of cute pet pics, his included!

And now, it’s your turn Chatty! How has your Wednesday been treating you? Any fun finds from around the net you’d like to share with us? Drop ‘em in the comments!