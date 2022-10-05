Everything shown at the Shacknews Indie Showcase - October 2022

The Shacknews Indie Showcase that aired on October 5 showed off a plethora of must-play indie games across a wide variety of genres. Given how many games were packed into the showcase, we wanted to make sure viewers had easy access to information about each one including what was shown and where to support the developers!

Everything shown during the Shacknews Indie Showcase

"Spook or be spooked in this team-based party game. Set in a haunted manor, the mortal Seekers search for a Prized Possession, playing against a team of pranking poltergeists dead set on keeping it to themselves."

Wishlist on Steam | Website | Follow on Twitter | Discord

"You’re here for puzzles, and that’s what you’ll get. Step into a deluxe virtual escape room establishment. Challenge your mind with handcrafted puzzles designed exclusively for VR. Explore immersive environments and piece together the clues to escape!"

Wishlist on Steam | Follow on Twitter | Discord

"TAG TEAM WITH DESTINY! Pro wrestling and RPG fantasy collide in the ultimate pixel powered adventure. “Macho Man” Randy Savage and tons of other icons offer guidance as you powerbomb your way to glory beyond the ring. This hero’s journey ain’t just an epic quest, it’s WRESTLEQUEST!"

Wishlist on Steam | Website | Follow on Twitter | Discord

"Turnip Boy is back! This time he’s teaming up with the fearsome Pickled Gang to plan and execute the weirdest heist of all time. Shake down hostages, steal precious valuables, battle the fuzz, and use wacky tools bought off the dark web to move further into the vaults of the Botanical Bank."

Wishlist on Steam | Website | Follow on Twitter | Discord

"Decimated is a 3rd person multiplayer online survival RPG. Fight against or team up with other players, scavenge loot, transport cargo or VIPs to other locations, collect legal or illegal resources and trade them, hunt legendary creatures, capture territory and build safehouses for their gang."

Wishlist on Steam | Website | Follow on Twitter | Discord

"Haiku the Robot is a cute adventure-exploration game set in a vast interconnected world full of corrupt robots and machinery. Explore the dying land of Arcadia; fight fierce machines; befriend quirky robots, and seek answers to the mysteries of the world around you."

Buy Now on Steam | Website | Follow on Twitter | Twitch

"Restore color to the desolate islands of Farewell North, an open world journey where you play as a collie traveling with his owner. Explore land and sea, uncover hidden paths, evade monsters, and free wildlife to bring color back to the world while revealing an emotional story about saying farewell."

Wishlist on Steam | Website | Follow on Twitter | Discord

"BIOMORPH is a soulslike metroidvania game. Fight terrifying monsters and steal their shape and powers! Solve ingenious puzzles and navigate a stunning 2D world. Meet quirky characters, rebuild a city, and uncover the secrets of a sprawling, fallen civilization… and of your own mysterious origins."

Wishlist on Steam | Website | Follow on Twitter | Discord

"Harmony’s Odyssey is a 3D fantasy adventure puzzle game set on mythical dioramas full of riddles, perky creatures and magic. Embark on a fantastic journey through remote fabled lands tangled by a rowdy cat and bring peace to its inhabitants."

Wishlist on Steam | Website | Follow on Twitter | Discord

"Discover your own legend in LUCID. Platform through a crystalline world torn apart by calamity, absorb powerful abilities that expand movement and enhance combat against a diverse cast of enemies and bosses, all in gorgeous pixel art inspired by the golden age of 2D sidescrollers."

Wishlist on Steam | Twitch | Follow on Twitter | Discord

"Belonging is a game about a cult and its victims. As a thief scouting a potential location they want to steal from, the player searches an abandoned estate of a cult to find valuables and uncover uncomfortable truths about what happened to the people that lived there."

Wishlist on Steam | Website | Follow on Twitter

"Help our clumsy handyman, Doug, “repair” items, dodge workplace hazards, and solve puzzles to earn the cash he needs to save his local animal shelter in this slapstick-stealth-sandbox game. Whatever you do, don't screw things up! Or do? It’s fun either way!"

Wishlist on Steam | Website | Follow on Twitter

"Spy on strangers through security cameras, invade their privacy and discover their secrets in this digital voyeur simulator. Welcome to the future of The Primate Observation Club. Even in 2099 the rule about messing with your unlucky subjects still remains in this sequel: DO NOT feed the monkeys!"

Wishlist on Steam | Website | Follow on Twitter | Discord

"Project Haven is a squad tactics game set on the mean streets of Earth’s last city. Lead the Steel Dragons—a mismatched mercenary crew—on high-risk missions, invest in equipment and stay ahead of the game one bullet at a time. Play the story solo or co-op, plus procedural skirmishes for 1-4 players."

Wishlist on Steam | Website | Follow on Twitter | Discord

"NECTARMANCER tells the story of Aisa, the conscripted Nectarmancer for The Throne in this visually stunning action platformer and "gardenvania" by The Beauty Cult."

Wishlist on Steam | Follow on Twitter

"A marvellous romance with a hint of murder. Lose your heart to a stolen city in this game of amorous intrigue! Seek love, for yourself or your friends. Help a murdered man find justice. And watch out for the bats."

Wishlist on Steam | Website | Follow on Twitter | Discord

"Clara wakes up to a phone that isn't hers. Make friends, dodge bullets, and save the world before it disintegrates in this narrative adventure game about closeness and distance."

Wishlist on Steam | Website | Follow on Twitter | Discord

"Discolored​ is a strange and surreal puzzle adventure, taking place over two-or-so hours in a single desolate location. Your mission: restore the color to this once-vibrant world. What caused the colors to disappear? How can they be brought back? As you explore, you'll solve an array of inventive puzzles and uncover a selection of clues - leading you to discover the deeper secrets of this strange place at the end of an abandoned highway."

Buy Discolored on Steam | Wishlist Discolored 2 on Steam | Website | Follow on Twitter | Discord

"Her Name Was Fire is a Tarotpunk twin stick roguelike with deck building elements where you progressively unlock spells and upgrades to defeat hordes of void creatures. Survive the 5 stages of grief and vanquish the Major Allegories."

Wishlist on Steam | Website | Follow on Twitter | Discord

"Gedda Cake is a metroidvania about Dragons and Cakes. Play as 6 characters with unique skills and playstyles, swap between them on the fly, battle dangerous foes and explore the vast sugar-coated lands of Sugria. Help them reclaim their invaded world and get The Cake!"

Wishlist on Steam | Website | Follow on Twitter | Discord

"Design and simulate the starship of your dreams! Command it in epic battles and manage your crew while exploring a dangerous galaxy. Play alone or with friends, test your ship in online PvP, and let your imagination reach for the stars!'

Wishlist on Steam | Website | Follow on Twitter | Discord

"Play a psychic detective known as ES88 and chase down a rogue esper who’s hidden themselves in the memories of others. With the help of your psychic abilities and a genetically engineered creature known as a NEURODIVER, you choose the way to take them out, but hurry, these memories are fading fast!"

Wishlist on Steam | Website | Follow on Twitter

"A 3D deck building roguelike game. Collect over 240 abilities; level them up, enchant them, pair them up with over 100 trinkets, and synergize them with your companions' abilities to create endless combinations to defeat your foes."

Wishlist on Steam | Website | Follow on Twitter | Discord

"Spiritfall is a fast-paced Action Roguelite with combat inspired by Platform Fighters. Slash, smash, launch, and wall-splat a multitude of enemies using an ever-changing arsenal of divine powers."

Wishlist on Steam | Website | Follow on Twitter | Discord

"A story-driven Survival/ Farm RPG about learning to live after loss. Farm, Forage, Hunt & Craft (on casual or challenge mode) to survive in the deserts of 1860's Oregon. Talk to NPCs & build relationships, upgrade the homestead & explore while you unravel a mature story about love & tenacity."

Buy Now on Steam | Website | Follow on Twitter | Discord

"Zombie Soup is a top-down shooter combined with hack and slash action that follows Ricky, a backpacker who is thrown into an unexpected adventure in an unfamiliar town as he shoots and dodges his way through hordes of bizarre creatures and challenging bosses to save a kidnapped girl!"

Wishlist on Steam | Website | Follow on Twitter | Discord

"A Gameboy Color and Anime inspired adventure game with RPG elements. Find magic powers on the go and obtain special ones to defeat your enemies and clear puzzle-filled dungeons in a semi-open world of dreams and nightmares. The Story of a NEET guy who suddenly acquired magical girl"

Wishlist on Steam | Twitch | Follow on Twitter | Discord

"Thousands of fairies and familiar faces are swarming the Scarlet Devil Mansion Library! Help Patchouli Knowledge survive by attacking back with bullet hell Spell Cards, gathering experience, and upgrading exponentially!"

Wishlist on Steam | YouTube | Follow on Twitter

"Set in a dark and mysterious cyberpunk world, you are in charge of the futuristic food factory known as Neon Noodles. Inspired by the open-ended machine-building puzzle games of Zachtronics such as Opus Magnum and Infinifactory, you design and build your own fully automated kitchen to prepare meals using robot chefs. Guacamole, bibimbap, ramen, spaetzle, paella and many more recipes are waiting for you to be optimized."

Buy Now on Steam | Website | Follow on Twitter | Discord

"Fight, dash, swim and bite your way through 3 different dungeons. Let the inner shark out! Face many different opponents and defeat powerful bosses. Makis Adventure is a pixel art platformer with a bite!"

Wishlist on Steam | Website | Follow on Twitter | Discord

"Play as a young female kitsune, one of Inari's fox-eared and bushy-tailed messengers, and embark on a hero's journey that begins while delivering your first message. Experience a romantic encounter with a kindly sorceress who comes to your aid in a time of need. Explore the complicated relationship with your former mentor turned antagonist and uncover her reasons for sealing your love interest inside an elemental prison. Unlock powers that manifest as cute outfits to help you run, jump, and dash across a land inspired by Japanese mythology in Kitsune Tails, the follow up to Super Bernie World."

Wishlist on Steam | Website | Follow on Twitter | Discord

"Final Profit is a merchant life-sim RPG & parody of capitalism. You are Queen Mab, exiled from the kingdom because of your radical plan to save the realm from financial predators. The Fae Council thinks attempting to defeat the Bureau of Business at their own game is an insane ploy with no hope of success. Prove them wrong. Starting with nothing, you assume the alias of Madama Biz. Accumulate wealth and influence to climb the ranks until you become a Lord of Business!"

Wishlist on Steam | Website | Follow on Twitter | Discord

"Slay thousands of demons with powerful magic to protect the Cosmic Library! Choose new spells and upgrades every run to create overpowered builds with each character, and steal the powers of defeated enemies to destroy the demonic horde."

Wishlist on Steam | Follow on Twitter

"Players take on the role of a professional thief on the run from police who, while trying to find a place to lie low, ends up getting pulled into one of the biggest heists of their career."

Download on Itch.io | Website | Follow on Twitter

"Crush, smash, and eat thousands of enemies showing humanity what the meaning of destruction is! Kaiju Catastrophe is an arcade game with roguelite mechanics. Mutate devastating weapons, unlock permanent evolutions, and wreak havoc with a variety of monsters to tear humanity apart!"

Wishlist on Steam | Website | Follow on Twitter | Discord

"In a future not too far away, humans are finally able to harvest food on alien planets. Embark on a new journey with your team of robots called Beebop 179. Build and manage a hydroponic farm, grow delicious plants and survive the mysterious challenges of outer space."

Wishlist on Steam | Website | Follow on Twitter | Discord

"Marble World is a physics sandbox simulator with marbles. Create your own marble races, runs and machines. Customize a variety of tracks, decorations and marbles to create a beautiful world."

Buy Now on Steam | Twitch | Follow on Twitter | Discord

"Holy Purge is a co-op horror exorcism game, you play as Priests who fight evil scenarios around the world. Exorcist Map - Perform an exorcism on a woman possessed by a demon. Village Map - Work together to stop the evil plague befalling a medieval village."

Buy Now on Steam | Follow on Twitter

And that concludes our recap of the Shacknews Indie Showcase that aired on October 5! Please remember to support each of these talented developers by wishlisting their games on Steam. For trailers and gameplay footage shown during the showcase, and exclusive indie dev interviews, be sure to head over to the Shacknews YouTube channel, and stay tuned for more awesome E6 2022 content