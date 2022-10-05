Where to Get Rebecca's shotgun - Cyberpunk 2077 Learn where to find Rebecca's shotgun Guts and add it to your stash in Cyberpunk 2077.

Netflix’s Cyberpunk: Edgerunners anime has revived interest in Cyberpunk 2077, especially following the most recent 1.6 update, which added new Edgerunners-themed DLC for players to discover in the game. Fans of the show will be happy to know that they can add Rebecca’s shotgun to their arsenal, provided they know where to look. This guide will help speed things up by explaining where to get Rebecca’s shotgun in Cyberpunk 2077.

Rebecca’s shotgun location

Rebecca’s shotgun, Guts, is a modified version of the Carnage power shotgun in Cyberpunk 2077. Unlike David Martinez’s jacket, there is no side job associated with finding Rebecca’s shotgun. Guts will be located within some bushes in Corpo Plaza. As long as you have update 1.6 installed, all you have to do is find it.



Source: Shacknews

To find Guts, you will have to make your way to Memorial Park, located outside of Arasaka Tower in the downtown city center of Corpo Plaza. The quickest way to get there is by first traveling to either the Metro: Memorial Park or the Arasaka Tower fast travel stations.



Source: Shacknews

Once you arrive, head up the series of stairs and make your way to Memorial Park where the holographic fish are circling above the glass floor. Edgerunners fans should recognize this location from the show. Search the bushes along the southwest side, on the opposite end of the plaza from Arasaka Tower. A trio of monks will be sitting nearby.



Source: Shacknews

Guts will be underneath a bush atop a blood stain in the grass. As a power weapon, Guts’ bullets can ricochet off surfaces. Guts also deals chemical and critical damage, has a 100% headshot damage multiplier, and features two mod slots. Here is what the weapon description says:

“Originally belonging to Rebecca from David Martinez’s crew. It’ll wreak bloody havoc, though it can be a little unpredictable. Much like its original owner.”

If you followed our steps, you should be able to find Rebecca’s shotgun pretty easily in Cyberpunk 2077. Head over to our Cyberpunk 2077 guide for more gameplay tips.