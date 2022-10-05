How to get David Martinez's jacket - Cyberpunk 2077 Follow these steps to find the Edgerunner's iconic yellow jacket in Cyberpunk 2077.

The release of Netflix’s Cyberpunk: Edgerunners series has sparked new life in Cyberpunk 2077, with fans of the show flocking to the game to find the latest Edgerunners-themed content added with patch update 1.6. One popular item is the bright yellow EMT jacket worn by the show’s protagonist, David Martinez. Update 1.6 added a new side job in Cyberpunk 2077 that allows players to obtain David Martinez’s jacket for themselves. Follow the steps in this guide and your V will be sporting David’s jacket in no time.

How to Get David Martinez’s Jacket

David Martinez’s jacket can be acquired by completing a newly added side job called Over the Edge. The quest is easy to complete, as it only involves listening to a braindance and sending a few in-game texts.

Over the Edge Side Job



Source: Shacknews

To begin the Over the Edge side job, start by heading to Megabuilding H4, the apartment building where David Martinez once lived. Megabuilding H4 is located in the Arroyo sub-district in Santo Domingo. If you prefer fast travel, one of the closest fast travel stations is Metro: Wollesen St., which brings you just up the street from where you need to go. Megabuilding H4 is the massive skyscraper with the No Entry marquees scrolling the outside.

Watch the Braindance



Source: Shacknews

Once at Megabuilding H4, approach the east side of the building and look near the biohazard signs for a green symbol painted on the wall, the same one that is on the back of David’s jacket in the show. Search the trash can in the corner for a braindance wreath, then put it on and play the braindance.

Text El Capitán



Source: Shacknews

After finishing the braindance, your next task is to text fixer Muamar “El Capitán” Reyes to see what he knows about David Martinez. From the Main Menu, hover over the Journal tab to find your Messages. You can also get to text messages via your phone (hold T, then press Tab on the name you want to message).

Skip a Day



Source: Shacknews

After El Capitán agrees to do some digging, you will need to wait about a day for him to text you back with his findings. If you don’t want to wait out the full day, you can simply skip time to speed things up. To do this, open your inventory menu and select Skip Time at the bottom, then enter the number of hours you wish to skip.

The next text message you receive will be from Falco, one of David’s crew members from Cyberpunk: Edgerunners. Respond to Falco how you wish. Falco will tell you that it seems you have more in common with David than you realize. At the end of the conversation, Falco will say that they left something for you with El Capitán. You can probably guess what it is.



Source: Shacknews

You have likely visited El Capitán before, but if you haven’t, you can find him high up on the cliff on the south side of Rancho Coronado in Santo Domingo. Look along the nearby ledge to find a box containing David Martinez’s jacket.

Now that you know where to find David Martinez’s jacket in Cyberpunk 2077, you can rep the infamous Edgerunner in style. Check out our Cyberpunk 2077 guide for more gameplay tips and updates.