Overwatch 2 faces multiple DDoS attacks following launch

The team at Blizzard has been feverishly working to secure server stability on Overwatch 2 following at least two DDoS attacks.
TJ Denzer
21

We’re past October 4 and Overwatch 2 is finally available to the masses. At least, it should be, but reported DDoS attacks have rocked the game’s servers and made it very hard for players to log in to actually play. Blizzard is working against the supposed attacks, but the effort continues as Overwatch 2’s launch week gets off to a rocky start.

It was on October 4 when Overwatch 2 launched that players and devs saw issues with queues in matchmaking. Some players were reporting being in queue-up lines of thousands of other players to get into a match. After some vented frustration from the player base on social media, Blizzard devs finally shared that a DDoS was currently being circumvented. Even worse, as the team seemed to make headway on said attack, a second DDoS attack was launched. Game director Aaron Kelly claims the team has been working through the night to attempt to defuse the situation and get players into their games, including bolstering server stability. While no further progress has been shared at this time, Kelly states that updates will be shared as they become available.

Overwatch 2 game director Aaron Kelly's tweet addressing DDoS attacks on the game.
Overwatch 2 game director Aaron Kelly claims the team has been working through the night to fix two DDoS attacks on the game and updates will be shared as they become avialable.
Source: Activision Blizzard

For those who don’t know, DDoS stands for “distributed denial of service”. It’s an unfortunately common term in gaming for when hackers and saboteurs launch a multitude of bot accounts to jam up a game’s servers and make logging in and accessing its features nearly impossible. It’s not the first time a Blizzard game has been hit with a DDoS attack, with PlayStation Network and other services also serving as prominent targets.

It's also a rough start for Overwatch 2. The game is good enough, but it has been highly anticipated among fans and the inability to sign in and play after waiting so long is no-doubt highly frustrating. Nonetheless, Blizzard continues to work through the situation. Be sure to check our server status guide on the game as we await further updates.

Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

    October 5, 2022 8:28 AM

    TJ Denzer posted a new article, Overwatch 2 faces multiple DDoS attacks following launch

    • Visceral Monkey legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      October 5, 2022 8:36 AM

      "Let's just shit on our community and start all over, shall we?

      *shocked Pikachu*

      Someone is angry!"

      Did they not see this coming after what happened with Titanfall 2? People are insane and have resources they can just trigger and walk away from.

      • Attica Blue legacy 10 years
        reply
        October 5, 2022 8:50 AM

        Over a video game? Wow.

        • Visceral Monkey legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
          reply
          October 5, 2022 8:51 AM

          People are insane. I’m not agreeing with it, I’m just saying there’s a tendency for crazy people to overreact.

      • jamesray legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
        reply
        October 5, 2022 9:15 AM

        How did they shit on their community? I've been consistently playing OW1 for the past 6 years and I'm really happy for OW2.

        • DM7 legacy 10 years
          reply
          October 5, 2022 9:41 AM

          And isn’t free for OW1 owners?

          • ForcedEvolutionaryVirus legacy 10 years mercury super mega
            reply
            October 5, 2022 9:41 AM

            Isn't it free for everyone?

            • Junktown legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
              reply
              October 5, 2022 9:42 AM

              It's free for OW1 owners and everyone else!

          • phobium legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
            reply
            October 5, 2022 9:43 AM

            The most common complaint which I can sympathize with is requiring certain cell phone service.

            • Zek legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
              reply
              October 5, 2022 9:56 AM

              Not just cell service, but contract plans. There are many OW1 players on Cricket with real phones on a monthly fee, but they can't play anymore. I really hope Blizzard does something about it, but it's not looking good.

              The best/worst part about it is that Talkatone works for very cheap, despite being VOIP. The good part is there's a workaround. The bad part is that this fundamentally undermines their reason for doing it. If banned players have even one loophole, they'll all use it, and the requirement does nothing but exclude people.

              • Chod legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
                reply
                October 5, 2022 10:38 AM

                Wait what is this about cell phone planes? I don’t play but have cricket. How dies that have anything to do with the game?

                • jamesray legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
                  reply
                  October 5, 2022 10:48 AM

                  https://overwatch.blizzard.com/en-us/news/23857517/

                  SMS Protect
                  SMS Protect brings meaningful change when it comes to disruptive play. This additional layer of security is an industry-proven solution in combating both cheating and disruptive behavior, further protecting your Overwatch 2 experience from bad actors.

                  The security of your account is important, and SMS Protect helps verify ownership of your account in the unforeseen event of an account compromise. Similarly, if a disruptive player has been suspended or banned, SMS Protect makes it more difficult for them to return to the game.

                  Starting October 4, 2022, all players across all platforms, including consoles, are required to have a phone number attached to their battle.net account to launch Overwatch 2. The same phone number cannot be used on multiple accounts at the same time, and players can’t use the same phone number to create multiple accounts. A phone number can only be used once when making a new account, and certain types of numbers, including pre-paid and VOIP, cannot be used for SMS Protect.

                  • Chod legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
                    reply
                    October 5, 2022 10:50 AM

                    That’s insane and they should get backlash. Prepaid is just an all around better value.

          • erebus legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
            reply
            October 5, 2022 9:49 AM

            At the cost of killing ow1

            • erebus legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
              reply
              October 5, 2022 9:51 AM

              Or should I say nothing says we trust our second game as awesome as much as killing the first

              • Dontdrop legacy 10 years
                reply
                October 5, 2022 9:54 AM

                This is just the nature of lvie service games. No one (or not many) are begging for Dota 2 patch 6.8 or Apex 1.0. These games are meant to evolve and progress and be interesting to their devoted player bases.

                And in any case, it's almost guaranteed it'll come back as a custom at some point, but who'll even play it!

            • Zek legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
              reply
              October 5, 2022 10:11 AM

              Overwatch should have been a live service game from the very beginning. If it was, these changes would all have been patched in over time. I think it's best not to split the playerbase.

              • erebus legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
                reply
                October 5, 2022 10:39 AM

                The player base would move if the product was better. I'm saying they don't believe that themselves. The main reason for the "2" was supposed to be pve and that isn't done.

        • Masem legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
          reply
          October 5, 2022 9:45 AM

          There has been a ton of complaints on how it is monetized and the battle pass system needed to unlock new heroes.

          • Zek legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
            reply
            October 5, 2022 9:49 AM

            The monetization is far less generous than OW1's was, but as far as battle passes go, it's standard. I think this was always going to happen eventually. Veteran players never needed to spend money OW1 because they were swimming in credits.

      • dilutedq legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        October 5, 2022 9:54 AM

        HOw did they shit out the community?

        • SNPL-WLF
          reply
          October 5, 2022 10:04 AM

          I seem to recall gigantic grinds and tons of micro transactions, both things people hate

          • dilutedq legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
            reply
            October 5, 2022 10:06 AM

            The game just got released. I don't even see anything to really grind for.... and I dont' see any microtransactions.
            and isn't the game free?

            • SNPL-WLF
              reply
              October 5, 2022 10:36 AM

              https://i.imgur.com/x1LpUyN.jpg

              • dilutedq legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
                reply
                October 5, 2022 10:40 AM

                I don't understand the outrage. It's a free game. Games are meant to played to have fun. Cosmetics are optional and do not impact gameplay. There's a path to get these for free, or (Maybe?) purchase them outright. It has no direct impact on gameplay though regardless.

                It just seems like gamers want things for free IMO.

                • SNPL-WLF
                  reply
                  October 5, 2022 10:57 AM

                  The outrage is design choices that make you feel bad about playing and incentivize money transactions

                  Stating it’s free and therefore all other complaints are invalid is Boomer logic

      • node legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
        reply
        October 5, 2022 10:07 AM

        DDOS is still the response of entitled babies.

      • Chandler55 legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        October 5, 2022 10:20 AM

        Let’s shit on people having fun these script kiddies should get the death penalty

      • maulla legacy 10 years
        reply
        October 5, 2022 10:32 AM

        I love these posts because you almost certainly have no idea what you’re even pretending to be mad about

    • chuck577
      reply
      October 5, 2022 10:15 AM

      Awesome. At least I'm not the only one that can't get in. Keeps putting me back in the queue and then says that it can't log me in. Horrible launch.

      • Zek legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        October 5, 2022 10:21 AM

        Try the Europe or Asia regions, click the globe next to the Play button. You'll still keep your progress and be matched on nearby servers, since everybody is doing this.

