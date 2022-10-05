Overwatch 2 faces multiple DDoS attacks following launch The team at Blizzard has been feverishly working to secure server stability on Overwatch 2 following at least two DDoS attacks.

We’re past October 4 and Overwatch 2 is finally available to the masses. At least, it should be, but reported DDoS attacks have rocked the game’s servers and made it very hard for players to log in to actually play. Blizzard is working against the supposed attacks, but the effort continues as Overwatch 2’s launch week gets off to a rocky start.

It was on October 4 when Overwatch 2 launched that players and devs saw issues with queues in matchmaking. Some players were reporting being in queue-up lines of thousands of other players to get into a match. After some vented frustration from the player base on social media, Blizzard devs finally shared that a DDoS was currently being circumvented. Even worse, as the team seemed to make headway on said attack, a second DDoS attack was launched. Game director Aaron Kelly claims the team has been working through the night to attempt to defuse the situation and get players into their games, including bolstering server stability. While no further progress has been shared at this time, Kelly states that updates will be shared as they become available.

Overwatch 2 game director Aaron Kelly claims the team has been working through the night to fix two DDoS attacks on the game and updates will be shared as they become avialable.

Source: Activision Blizzard

For those who don’t know, DDoS stands for “distributed denial of service”. It’s an unfortunately common term in gaming for when hackers and saboteurs launch a multitude of bot accounts to jam up a game’s servers and make logging in and accessing its features nearly impossible. It’s not the first time a Blizzard game has been hit with a DDoS attack, with PlayStation Network and other services also serving as prominent targets.

It's also a rough start for Overwatch 2. The game is good enough, but it has been highly anticipated among fans and the inability to sign in and play after waiting so long is no-doubt highly frustrating. Nonetheless, Blizzard continues to work through the situation. Be sure to check our server status guide on the game as we await further updates.