Overwatch 2 faces multiple DDoS attacks following launch
The team at Blizzard has been feverishly working to secure server stability on Overwatch 2 following at least two DDoS attacks.
We’re past October 4 and Overwatch 2 is finally available to the masses. At least, it should be, but reported DDoS attacks have rocked the game’s servers and made it very hard for players to log in to actually play. Blizzard is working against the supposed attacks, but the effort continues as Overwatch 2’s launch week gets off to a rocky start.
It was on October 4 when Overwatch 2 launched that players and devs saw issues with queues in matchmaking. Some players were reporting being in queue-up lines of thousands of other players to get into a match. After some vented frustration from the player base on social media, Blizzard devs finally shared that a DDoS was currently being circumvented. Even worse, as the team seemed to make headway on said attack, a second DDoS attack was launched. Game director Aaron Kelly claims the team has been working through the night to attempt to defuse the situation and get players into their games, including bolstering server stability. While no further progress has been shared at this time, Kelly states that updates will be shared as they become available.
For those who don’t know, DDoS stands for “distributed denial of service”. It’s an unfortunately common term in gaming for when hackers and saboteurs launch a multitude of bot accounts to jam up a game’s servers and make logging in and accessing its features nearly impossible. It’s not the first time a Blizzard game has been hit with a DDoS attack, with PlayStation Network and other services also serving as prominent targets.
It's also a rough start for Overwatch 2. The game is good enough, but it has been highly anticipated among fans and the inability to sign in and play after waiting so long is no-doubt highly frustrating. Nonetheless, Blizzard continues to work through the situation. Be sure to check our server status guide on the game as we await further updates.
Not just cell service, but contract plans. There are many OW1 players on Cricket with real phones on a monthly fee, but they can't play anymore. I really hope Blizzard does something about it, but it's not looking good.
The best/worst part about it is that Talkatone works for very cheap, despite being VOIP. The good part is there's a workaround. The bad part is that this fundamentally undermines their reason for doing it. If banned players have even one loophole, they'll all use it, and the requirement does nothing but exclude people.
https://overwatch.blizzard.com/en-us/news/23857517/
SMS Protect
SMS Protect brings meaningful change when it comes to disruptive play. This additional layer of security is an industry-proven solution in combating both cheating and disruptive behavior, further protecting your Overwatch 2 experience from bad actors.
The security of your account is important, and SMS Protect helps verify ownership of your account in the unforeseen event of an account compromise. Similarly, if a disruptive player has been suspended or banned, SMS Protect makes it more difficult for them to return to the game.
Starting October 4, 2022, all players across all platforms, including consoles, are required to have a phone number attached to their battle.net account to launch Overwatch 2. The same phone number cannot be used on multiple accounts at the same time, and players can’t use the same phone number to create multiple accounts. A phone number can only be used once when making a new account, and certain types of numbers, including pre-paid and VOIP, cannot be used for SMS Protect.
This is just the nature of lvie service games. No one (or not many) are begging for Dota 2 patch 6.8 or Apex 1.0. These games are meant to evolve and progress and be interesting to their devoted player bases.
And in any case, it's almost guaranteed it'll come back as a custom at some point, but who'll even play it!
I don't understand the outrage. It's a free game. Games are meant to played to have fun. Cosmetics are optional and do not impact gameplay. There's a path to get these for free, or (Maybe?) purchase them outright. It has no direct impact on gameplay though regardless.
It just seems like gamers want things for free IMO.
