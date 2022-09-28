Evening Reading - September 28, 2022

It’s Wednesday once more, which means it’s time once again for everyone’s favorite daily wrap-up… Evening Reading! If you’re new to our Evening Reading features, they’re a way to quickly catch up on everything posted to Shacknews for the day, and check out some fun and interesting finds from around the net. With that being said, let’s jump right into the Evening Reading for Wednesday, September 28!
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- Where to farm Powerful Cabal - Destiny 2
- Wild Hearts revealed by Koei Tecmo & EA with February release date
- MultiVersus datamine suggests Joker is coming, voiced by Mark Hamill
- Skull and Bones delayed to March 2023, open beta planned ahead of launch
- Cyberpunk 2077 tops 20 million in sales
- Apple reportedly paring back iPhone production plans as demand slows
- Deathverse: Let It Die releases today on PlayStation consoles
- Splatoon 3 Version 1.1.2 patch notes take aim at communication errors & crashes
- Razer Edge 5G is an upcoming portable gaming device from Verizon, Razer, & Qualcomm
- Retail Therapy Ep.13: Magic the Gathering with Special Guests Blake Rasmussen & Alex Andrews
- Session: Skate Sim review: Boneless and raw
And now, other stuff from the internet!
Norman Reedus gets a Hollywood Star
📺 'The Walking Dead' star Norman Reedus received the 2,734th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame pic.twitter.com/osOYAG11Dl— Reuters (@Reuters) September 28, 2022
A well-deserved one, at that!
Cute Bat
HAPPY WAGOOGUS WEDNESDAY EVERYBODY, LET US GREET THE HUNGRY ONE!!! 🍌🦇 pic.twitter.com/EabKO6ZEa5— Bats Nightly 🦇 (@BatsDaily) September 28, 2022
A cuddly, winged sky puppy.
Gourmet
me creating a playlist pic.twitter.com/b36R4OYZKm— empty rico (@dumbricardo) September 28, 2022
Also me creating a playlist.
Spinnin'
September 28, 2022
So many questions, so little answers.
Trombone Controller
BEHOLD, THE TROMBONE CONTROLLER— Rudeism (@rudeism) September 27, 2022
Ultrasonic sensor controls the slide, and a microphone controls the dooting. If only I knew how to play it IRL 😅
The ultimate way to play Trombone Champ @HolyWowStudios pic.twitter.com/Lvm5m2CT44
Now that's how you play Trombone Champ!
Ultimatris
Ultimatris! https://t.co/Gw3pjG3Pjh— Tetris Championship (@ClassicTetris) September 25, 2022
Impressive high level Tetris.
Accurate Graph
this is my favorite clip on the internet pic.twitter.com/r7qBEYDzkC— anna melissa 🏀✨ (@annamelissa) September 28, 2022
One of my new favorite clips.
Cat Rescue
My boyfriend saving a cat from flood waters near Bonita Beach. #HurricaneIan #Naples #Bonita #FortMyers pic.twitter.com/BlBC9P1rdy— Megan Cruz Scavo (@MeganScavo) September 28, 2022
A wholesome reminder there are good people out there.
Kirby Key Caps
cute Kirby keycaps pic.twitter.com/hlnjprWuMM— Cᥙtᥱ 🐹 Soft 🐇Ƈυ∂∂ℓу🧸🌹 (@_BunnyKisses) September 26, 2022
Some of the cutest key caps ever.
Spooky Season
no one picked him (cont.) pic.twitter.com/zUr0qnciie— titsay 𓆏 (@titsay) September 25, 2022
Also, wholesome.
A Classic
Not where I saw this going pic.twitter.com/5THgC176N0— doot (@duckpyjamas) September 22, 2022
Great, now this is going to be stuck in my head for the rest of the week lol.
Not Wrong
Not wrong. pic.twitter.com/gBkGaqLCKC— Cliff Bleszinski (@therealcliffyb) September 28, 2022
I mean... it's true.
Music Time!
It's been a while, why not. Have been in a weird mood with music lately but it's led me to some surprisingly good finds so I'd thought I'd share some!
How Long
Tove Lo brings it every single time, but this has definitely become one of my all-time favorite songs of hers, it's so good.
The Optimist
Have always loved the band 10 Years, very happy they're coming back with some new music!
Crying For Rain
Breathtaking piano cover, blows my mind every time I hear and watch it. Animenz's piano skills are off the charts.
