Evening Reading - September 28, 2022

Norman Reedus gets a Hollywood Star

📺 'The Walking Dead' star Norman Reedus received the 2,734th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame pic.twitter.com/osOYAG11Dl — Reuters (@Reuters) September 28, 2022

A well-deserved one, at that!

Cute Bat

HAPPY WAGOOGUS WEDNESDAY EVERYBODY, LET US GREET THE HUNGRY ONE!!! 🍌🦇 pic.twitter.com/EabKO6ZEa5 — Bats Nightly 🦇 (@BatsDaily) September 28, 2022

A cuddly, winged sky puppy.

Gourmet

me creating a playlist pic.twitter.com/b36R4OYZKm — empty rico (@dumbricardo) September 28, 2022

Also me creating a playlist.

Spinnin'

So many questions, so little answers.

Trombone Controller

BEHOLD, THE TROMBONE CONTROLLER



Ultrasonic sensor controls the slide, and a microphone controls the dooting. If only I knew how to play it IRL 😅



The ultimate way to play Trombone Champ @HolyWowStudios pic.twitter.com/Lvm5m2CT44 — Rudeism (@rudeism) September 27, 2022

Now that's how you play Trombone Champ!

Ultimatris

Impressive high level Tetris.

Accurate Graph

this is my favorite clip on the internet pic.twitter.com/r7qBEYDzkC — anna melissa 🏀✨ (@annamelissa) September 28, 2022

One of my new favorite clips.

Cat Rescue

A wholesome reminder there are good people out there.

Kirby Key Caps

cute Kirby keycaps pic.twitter.com/hlnjprWuMM — Cᥙtᥱ 🐹 Soft 🐇Ƈυ∂∂ℓу🧸🌹 (@_BunnyKisses) September 26, 2022

Some of the cutest key caps ever.

Spooky Season

no one picked him (cont.) pic.twitter.com/zUr0qnciie — titsay 𓆏 (@titsay) September 25, 2022

Also, wholesome.

A Classic

Not where I saw this going pic.twitter.com/5THgC176N0 — doot (@duckpyjamas) September 22, 2022

Great, now this is going to be stuck in my head for the rest of the week lol.

Not Wrong

I mean... it's true.

Music Time!

It's been a while, why not. Have been in a weird mood with music lately but it's led me to some surprisingly good finds so I'd thought I'd share some!

How Long

Tove Lo brings it every single time, but this has definitely become one of my all-time favorite songs of hers, it's so good.

The Optimist

Have always loved the band 10 Years, very happy they're coming back with some new music!

Crying For Rain

Breathtaking piano cover, blows my mind every time I hear and watch it. Animenz's piano skills are off the charts.

