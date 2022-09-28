Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Evening Reading - September 28, 2022

Catch up with everything you might have missed on the Shacknews site today, and enjoy some fun finds from around the net!

Morgan Shaver
It’s Wednesday once more, which means it’s time once again for everyone’s favorite daily wrap-up… Evening Reading! If you’re new to our Evening Reading features, they’re a way to quickly catch up on everything posted to Shacknews for the day, and check out some fun and interesting finds from around the net. With that being said, let’s jump right into the Evening Reading for Wednesday, September 28!

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now, other stuff from the internet!

Norman Reedus gets a Hollywood Star

A well-deserved one, at that! 

Cute Bat

A cuddly, winged sky puppy. 

Gourmet

Also me creating a playlist.

Spinnin'

So many questions, so little answers.

Trombone Controller

Now that's how you play Trombone Champ! 

Ultimatris

Impressive high level Tetris.

Accurate Graph

One of my new favorite clips.

Cat Rescue

A wholesome reminder there are good people out there.

Kirby Key Caps

Some of the cutest key caps ever. 

Spooky Season

Also, wholesome.

A Classic

Great, now this is going to be stuck in my head for the rest of the week lol.

Not Wrong

I mean... it's true. 

Music Time!

It's been a while, why not. Have been in a weird mood with music lately but it's led me to some surprisingly good finds so I'd thought I'd share some! 

How Long

Tove Lo brings it every single time, but this has definitely become one of my all-time favorite songs of hers, it's so good.

The Optimist

Have always loved the band 10 Years, very happy they're coming back with some new music!

Crying For Rain

Breathtaking piano cover, blows my mind every time I hear and watch it. Animenz's piano skills are off the charts.

That brings our Evening Reading for Wednesday, September 28 to a close. Before we turn things over to Chatty, we want to take a moment to remind you that if you love what we do here at Shacknews and are looking for a way to show your support, you can do so by subscribing to Shacknews Mercury for as little as $1 a month.

And now, it’s your turn Chatty! How has your Wednesday been treating you? Any fun finds from around the net you’d like to share with us? Drop ‘em in the comments!

Senior Editor
Senior Editor

Morgan is a writer from the frozen wastelands of Maine who enjoys metal music, kpop, horror, and indie games. They're also a Tetris fanatic who's fiercely competitive in games like Tetris 99... and all games in general. But mostly Tetris. You can follow Morgan on Twitter @Author_MShaver.

